Fall is all about pumpkin spice—the highly anticipated flavor is used in lattes, baked goods, cocktails, waffles, and more autumnal foods and beverages. Now, you can even get your pumpkin spice fix in your CBD thanks to Martha, who recently released a brand-new, limited-edition product that's inspired by the popular fall flavor. Best of all? You can shop her Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies ($34.99, shopcanopy.com) right now, so you can get into an autumnal state of mind before the weather cools.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO