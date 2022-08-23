Read full article on original website
Complex
Video of Hot Dog Being Turned Into Beer Straw Dubbed ‘Glizzy Straw’ Has People Losing Their Minds
I Think You Should Leave fans, not to mention the world at large, were handed a heavy helping of hilarity this week in the form of a viral clip showing an individual appearing to turn a mere wiener into a functioning straw. Though the above explanation pretty much covers it,...
Eater
This Wacky Vegan Pop-up Is Taking Up Residency at a Mission District Bar
Last October Alex Lauritzen went from “person who works at restaurants” to Gumby-look-alike wizard who stacks mushrooms like a fungus-based Jenga tower. His pop-up the Mushroom is his latest and greatest adventure in cooking after gigs with restaurants including Cotogna and Verjus. Now he and co-owner Frank Valdez are bringing the scrappy and surreal vegan dinner party to Dalva on 16th Street. This isn’t the first time the pop-up takes over a bar, but it’s the first time they will commit to a monthly series. “We’ve done the Bar Mushroom concept before, but we wanted more space and infrastructure,” Lauritzen says.
The Ringer
Martha Stewart’s Restaurant, Pumpkin Spice Goldfish, and Tasting Crunchy Mush
This week, Juliet and Jacoby react to an article asking whether we should eat wooly mammoths if they can be brought back, share their thoughts on crudités, and discuss a PBR-themed hotel. They try Crunchy Mush for this week’s Taste Test and close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi launches Goose On The Loose lager with trip to Chicago brewery on offer
Budget supermarket Aldi and Chicago’s award winning brewery, Goose Island, have teamed up to launch an exclusive special edition lager. Goose On The Loose IPL combines a crisp, fruity lager and the hoppy taste of an IPA to become the perfect accompaniment for summertime sipping and al fresco dining.
marthastewart.com
Martha Launched a Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummy Just in Time for Fall—Shop the Limited-Edition Flavor Now
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fall is all about pumpkin spice—the highly anticipated flavor is used in lattes, baked goods, cocktails, waffles, and more autumnal foods and beverages. Now, you can even get your pumpkin spice fix in your CBD thanks to Martha, who recently released a brand-new, limited-edition product that's inspired by the popular fall flavor. Best of all? You can shop her Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies ($34.99, shopcanopy.com) right now, so you can get into an autumnal state of mind before the weather cools.
Bon Appétit
6 Essential Pizza Tools, According to a Pop-Up Pizza Expert
All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We’ve all got our Guy, the expert on a specific topic we go to anytime we have a question. My dad is my Legal Questions Guy. My friend who is a physician’s assistant is my Why-Do-I-Feel-a-Sudden-Sharp-Pain-Here Guy. And Brandon Gray, the chef behind LA’s wildly popular pop-up Brandoni Pepperoni, is my Pizza Guy.
Drinking draught beer to batched cocktails: Five things to avoid in a bar
A bartender has revealed the five things she’d never do as a bar patron, after working in the industry for nearly two decades.Shelly, who goes by @shellycantsitwithus on TikTok, recently shared her do’s and don’ts for viewers looking to grab a drink at a bar. In the viral video, which has more than 1.2 million views on the app, Shelly revealed five things bar-goers should avoid, after working as a bartender for 19 years.“These are all based on my personal experiences and if they make you mad, I don’t care,” she cautioned viewers, and added the cheeky caption: “I...
studyfinds.org
What’s the perfect pace for drinking? ‘Smart drinkers’ say it’s 2 beverages an hour
NEW YORK — Half of Americans consider themselves “smart drinkers” (52%). What exactly does that mean? A survey of 2,000 people over 21 reveals what exactly makes someone a “smart drinker.”. Results show that 65 percent of those who drink alcohol claim they’ve mastered knowing what...
FOXBusiness
Miller High Life, Tipsy Scoop create 'dive bar' ice cream flavor
Miller High Life and alcohol ice cream maker Tipsy Scoop have teamed up to create a dive bar ice cream flavor in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar. "To celebrate dive bars and the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar we partnered with Miller High Life to create the Ice Cream Dive Bar, taking all the best parts of the dive bar IRL [in real life] and bringing them to your taste buds," Tipsy Scoop said on its website.
Pumpkin Spice Oreos are making a comeback after 5 years
Throw on a chunky knit scarf, play in the leaves, and sink your teeth into a Pumpkin Spice Oreo.
Thrillist
Hidden Valley Ranch Is Teaming Up with Truff for an Exclusive New Sauce
There are three constants in my life (and no, this isn't some sappy proclamation of love, unless you count love for condiments). Ranch, hot sauce, and truffle are my tried and true—and now, two fan-favorite brands are combining all three. OG ranch maker Hidden Valley is teaming up with...
America's five most popular beers revealed
A recent poll finds that despite a bevy of domestic choices, Americans really seem to have a taste for imports when it comes to their favorite beer.
Hypebae
Starbucks Brings Its Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew to the U.K.
A firm favorite across the pond, coffee chain Starbucks is bringing its Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew to the U.K. this holiday season. Perfect for coffee-lovers tempted by the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the cold brew combines cold water with ground coffee before letting it steep for 20 hours. The brew is then infused with a touch of vanilla and pumpkin cream foam, blended with pumpkin spice sauce for the ultimate warming flavor. Completing the beverage is a dusting of pumpkin spice topping, made up of flavors like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves.
Bon Appétit
The Correct Number of Drinks Is 1.5
Last night I went out with some colleagues and drank both a sidecar and a pickleback. This morning, my brain was a shriveled cucumber floating in a dead sea of brine. I picked a fight with my boyfriend over coffee. I can’t stop demolishing tiny bags of salt and vinegar chips. I am on struggle street, backspacing three sentences of this ridiculous blog post for every one that remains. Being irritable and 31, my booze tolerance has fizzled out. Two drinks is never fun enough to justify the consequences. One is boring. But I have a solution for you (for us): one and a half drinks.
