Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
No injuries after car goes through Mills library building Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — There were no injuries reported after a passenger vehicle crashed through the front of the former home of the Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills on Friday. Emergency personnel responded around 9:45 a.m., according to Mills Police Department Lieutenant Justin Lindberg. No alcohol or drugs were involved, he said.
Casper Police Provide Clarification on Eastridge Mall Boulder Incident
On August 21, 2022, K2 Radio News reported that a Casper Police Department patrol car had driven on top of a decorative boulder in the parking lot of Eastridge Mall. A photo from a citizen that K2 Radio News shared showed the car on top of the rock, with a caption that said 'Well that sucks.'
county17.com
Wyoming driver dies after ejection from crash west of Riverton
CASPER, Wyo — A 24-year-old Wyoming resident died Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Riverton, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. Troopers were notified of the crash around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to the report, the driver of a...
VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats
Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Suspect identified in shots fired call that led to pursuit and crash in west Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has identified a suspect it says eluded police after a vehicle pursuit and crash shortly after midnight Friday morning, according to an agency release. “Initial information given to [police] indicated that [33-year-old] Joshua Charles Crook had reportedly taken a female companion against...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/19/22–8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Fire at Casper Landfill
Early on Saturday morning, a wildland fire was reported on Amoco Road around 2:00 a.m. Casper Firefighters discovered a fire in the landfill. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
cowboystatedaily.com
“Fat Jesus” Turns Casper Roadway Into Demolition Derby
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In a grim Facebook post, Ben Johnson of Casper recounted how a drunken “Fat Jesus” nearly killed him on Saturday evening. “This is why you don’t drive drunk,” he wrote. “Fat Jesus here was totally shitfaced going 70 mph...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Affidavit: Drug sale activity preceded double homicide; witness identified suspect
CASPER, Wyo. — Investigators say the defendant charged with two counts of first-degree murder traveled with the victims to sell controlled substances leading up to their deaths in Natrona County on Aug. 9, according to an affidavit filed by Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
Casper Man Arrested for Driving Drunk, Totaling Car in Casper
A Casper man was arrested for a DWUI on Saturday, after crashing into two separate cars. Cowboy State Daily first reported that Ben Johnson of Casper was driving home from work on Saturday night when he hit almost head-on by a Ford F-250. That's according to a Facebook post from...
wrrnetwork.com
Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona Counties
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY 106 PM MDT Sat Aug 27 2022 Natrona County/Casper BLM-Upper Wind River Basin/Wind River Basin- Casper Mountain- ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280...283 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. * WIND: West 15 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Spray paint artist brings latest Casper mural to life downtown
CASPER, Wyo. — Using a brick wall as her canvas and cans of spray paint for brushes, muralist Koda Witsken has worked to bring the Casper Mural Project’s newest piece of beautification to life. The wall between the historic Rialto Barber Shop and what is now the Cadillac...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/25/22–8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper Firefighter Travis Stuart Promoted To Captain After 2 Decades of Service
When Captain Patrick McJunkin retired as the captain of the Casper Fire-EMS department, he left some mighty boots to fill. While Casper's firefighters all have the experience and ability to lead their brethren through burning embers, there was one man in particular who was cut out for the job. Travis...
oilcity.news
Sheriff’s office recommends two counts of first-degree murder for suspect in Natrona County double homicide
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have obtained enough information to recommend two counts of first-degree murder for 26-year-old Luke Thomas Young in connection to a double homicide in Natrona County, the agency said Thursday. The investigation began late Aug. 9 when investigators found...
oilcity.news
The Casper Journal prints final edition
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Journal, a free weekly newspaper owned and printed by The Casper Star-Tribune, has printed its final copy. Tracy Rouch with Lee Enterprises confirmed to Oil City News that the Aug. 17, 2022, edition of The Casper Journal —printed Aug. 15 — was its last, while The Casper Star-Tribune will continue to print five days a week. In 2020, the daily newspaper stopped printing Monday and Tuesday editions.
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — As the high school football season kicked off across Wyoming on Friday, here’s a look at all the scores from the slate of games that took place. Local schools are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 40, Laramie 0. Sheridan 24, Cheyenne (Central) 21.
Saturday’s Casper Airport Emergency Drill Will Be Smokey & Loud
On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, Natrona County first responders will collaborate to conduct an in-depth exercise involving various safety protocols at the Casper/Natrona County International Airport. That's a note from the airport and county first responders. You'll see a lot of smoke and maybe see a lot of emergency vehicles.
oilcity.news
Special Weather Statement: Hail possible in storm moving south of Casper on Thursday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Hail is possible in a storm system moving through Natrona County on Thursday afternoon, according to a Special Weather Statement issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton. In addition to pea-sized hail, the storm could bring wind gusts of up to 40 mph. The storm...
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0