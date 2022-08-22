Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Shooting At Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois Left 3 People InjuredBri HGurnee, IL
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Brewers players to serve behind the bar at 'Double Header Tap Takeover'
Tap Takeovers allows fans to interact with Brewers players, alumni, and special guests who are behind the bar to serve drinks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Luxe Golf Bays: New golf experience in Franklin
Get ready to swing, eat and drink at the area’s newest golf experience at Luxe Golf Bays in Franklin. Christina Van Zelst is checking out the three-story high-tech driving range, with beer garden and two restaurants located in Ballpark Commons.
Marisa Woloszyn named new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today
Marisa Woloszyn has been named the new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today, the station announced Thursday. Woloszyn replaces Brian Niznansky, who was recently named TMJ4's Chief Meteorologist.
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown Eats: Palatine
WGN Radio is showcasing the northwest suburban village of Palatine this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Palatine video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in August.
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
POLITICO
‘Dog whistle politics’ in Illinois
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. About Tuesday’s primary: Trump’s candidates keep chalking up wins, but the headwinds facing Democrats appear to have eased, via POLITICO. PROGRAMMING NOTE: Illinois Playbook won’t publish Monday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 5. We’ll be back on our normal schedule Tuesday, Sept. 6.
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts doing better, took part in wheelchair race
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, continues to improve and is now in better spirits, a family spokesperson said. The spokesperson says Cooper no longer requires IV pain...
milwaukeemag.com
A Legendary Architect’s Last Design Is Being Built in Wisconsin
Helmut Jahn wanted to create a new landmark. The legendary postmodernist architect – known for the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, among many other buildings – was tapped by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library to design a new storage facility in 2018. Pritzker’s Chicago home was running out of room for its collection of over 100,000 military artifacts and was looking to an open site northwest of Kenosha to expand.
A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year
While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter. Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
On Milwaukee
7 reasons to ride up on Harley-Davidson's Hometown Rally
This post presented in partnership with the Harley-Davidson Museum. Since 1903, Milwaukee has been the home-sweet-home of Harley-Davidson, thus it’s the only place that can host a genuine Hometown Rally. And that's exactly what's happening. The Hometown Rally takes place Labor Day weekend – Thursday, Sept 1 through Monday,...
Jackson Grill to reopen under new ownership
Jackson Grill, a Milwaukee south side supper club, has plans to reopen under new ownership after closing last year.
WISN
UPDATE: Plans for marijuana dispensary near Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrawn
RICHMOND, Ill. — Developers who planned to build a marijuana dispensary just steps from the Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrew their petition after public opposition, according to Richmond, Illinois officials. Neighbors told 12 News they were not fighting the dispensary itself, but the location on the road from Wisconsin. The proposed...
wuwm.com
Evers, Michels and the competition for Wisconsin's blue-collar voters
One path to victory in the race for Wisconsin Governor this year is winning over the most blue collar voters. So, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers campaigned in West Allis Monday, a mostly blue-collar suburb that went for him over Republican Scott Walker by about four percentage points in the November, 2018 vote for governor.
kenosha.com
Back to school: Former Kenosha teacher recalls a memorable first day
For decades, Collins was an active member of Kenosha’s civic and political realm. The former Wilson Elementary school teacher was the Kenosha County Clerk and later served 12 years as Kenosha County Executive. When I see ads for “back to school” supplies, my mind jumps back to a very...
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hype
While visiting Geneva I wanted to try a restaurant that was on Chicago's Best. The name of that restaurant is The Burger Local in Geneva. This restaurant is known for their hamburgers obviously from their name.
Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV
Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. The crash is under investigation and the victims have not been named.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff
Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff. Cook County Republican Chairman Sean Morrison did what he does best, taking care of himself but failing to help the Cook County Republican organization he is tasked to lead. Seven candidates he slated in a big PR stunt to run in the November elections have either quit the race or been thrown off the ballot, many for stupid mistakes that a good qualified party leader would have known to avoid. Republican Darren Bailey, who needs Republican support in the suburbs to unseat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, “Daddy Warbucks,” should force Morrison to step down and replace him with a better GOP leader.
A Wisconsin Diner Serves One of America’s Most Insane Ice Cream Combos
Give me all the weird stuff when it comes to the eats. The regular stuff, you know, the standard dishes and meals you get at most restaurants, diners or drive ups are all good but once in a while going for something a bit outside the box is necessary. You...
