ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Luxe Golf Bays: New golf experience in Franklin

Get ready to swing, eat and drink at the area’s newest golf experience at Luxe Golf Bays in Franklin. Christina Van Zelst is checking out the three-story high-tech driving range, with beer garden and two restaurants located in Ballpark Commons.
FRANKLIN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Kenosha, WI
Sports
City
Kenosha, WI
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown Eats: Palatine

WGN Radio is showcasing the northwest suburban village of Palatine this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Palatine video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in August.
PALATINE, IL
POLITICO

‘Dog whistle politics’ in Illinois

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. About Tuesday’s primary: Trump’s candidates keep chalking up wins, but the headwinds facing Democrats appear to have eased, via POLITICO. PROGRAMMING NOTE: Illinois Playbook won’t publish Monday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 5. We’ll be back on our normal schedule Tuesday, Sept. 6.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Crawford
milwaukeemag.com

A Legendary Architect’s Last Design Is Being Built in Wisconsin

Helmut Jahn wanted to create a new landmark. The legendary postmodernist architect – known for the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, among many other buildings – was tapped by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library to design a new storage facility in 2018. Pritzker’s Chicago home was running out of room for its collection of over 100,000 military artifacts and was looking to an open site northwest of Kenosha to expand.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year

While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter.  Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.   
CHICAGO, IL
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
KENOSHA, WI
On Milwaukee

7 reasons to ride up on Harley-Davidson's Hometown Rally

This post presented in partnership with the Harley-Davidson Museum. Since 1903, Milwaukee has been the home-sweet-home of Harley-Davidson, thus it’s the only place that can host a genuine Hometown Rally. And that's exactly what's happening. The Hometown Rally takes place Labor Day weekend – Thursday, Sept 1 through Monday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Baseball Players#The Kenosha Community#The Northwoods League
WISN

UPDATE: Plans for marijuana dispensary near Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrawn

RICHMOND, Ill. — Developers who planned to build a marijuana dispensary just steps from the Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrew their petition after public opposition, according to Richmond, Illinois officials. Neighbors told 12 News they were not fighting the dispensary itself, but the location on the road from Wisconsin. The proposed...
RICHMOND, IL
wuwm.com

Evers, Michels and the competition for Wisconsin's blue-collar voters

One path to victory in the race for Wisconsin Governor this year is winning over the most blue collar voters. So, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers campaigned in West Allis Monday, a mostly blue-collar suburb that went for him over Republican Scott Walker by about four percentage points in the November, 2018 vote for governor.
WISCONSIN STATE
kenosha.com

Back to school: Former Kenosha teacher recalls a memorable first day

For decades, Collins was an active member of Kenosha’s civic and political realm. The former Wilson Elementary school teacher was the Kenosha County Clerk and later served 12 years as Kenosha County Executive. When I see ads for “back to school” supplies, my mind jumps back to a very...
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
suburbanchicagoland.com

Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff

Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff. Cook County Republican Chairman Sean Morrison did what he does best, taking care of himself but failing to help the Cook County Republican organization he is tasked to lead. Seven candidates he slated in a big PR stunt to run in the November elections have either quit the race or been thrown off the ballot, many for stupid mistakes that a good qualified party leader would have known to avoid. Republican Darren Bailey, who needs Republican support in the suburbs to unseat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, “Daddy Warbucks,” should force Morrison to step down and replace him with a better GOP leader.
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy