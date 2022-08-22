ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Township, NJ

Vernon pride on full display at pump track

A group of volunteers helped spread playground-grade mulch around the inside of the township’s future bicycle pump track on August 20, as the township received three days’ notice that the mulch would be delivered. Mayor Howard Burrell said because of the opening of school in some regions during...
Vernon Council rejects another cannabis license

The Vernon Township Council on August 22 declined to support a cannabis retail license application by Indoveda LLC. Council President Patrick Rizzuto, Council Vice President Natalie Buccieri and Councilman Brian Lynch voted against the resolution while Councilmen Harry Shortway and Mike Furrey voted for it. Three different entities have approached...
