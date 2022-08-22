ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AboutLawsuits.com

Another Medtronic HVAD System Recall Issued Over Battery Defects

Federal health officials have announced yet another Medtronic HeartWare Ventricular Assist Device (HVAD) system recall, after receiving more than 1,100 reports involving batteries failing unexpectedly, which has resulted in multiple injuries and at least one death. The HVAD is designed to help pump blood from the heart to the rest...
AboutLawsuits.com

Nursing Home Bedsores Underreported to Federal Regulators, Study Finds

Although it is widely believed nursing home bedsores largely result from neglect and failure to properly move residents, a new report suggests the problems are widely underreported to federal regulators, resulting in inaccurate safety assessments of those facilities. In a report published this month in the medical journal Medical Care,...
