Another Medtronic HVAD System Recall Issued Over Battery Defects
Federal health officials have announced yet another Medtronic HeartWare Ventricular Assist Device (HVAD) system recall, after receiving more than 1,100 reports involving batteries failing unexpectedly, which has resulted in multiple injuries and at least one death. The HVAD is designed to help pump blood from the heart to the rest...
In a first, scientists invent contact lenses that could identify tumors from tears
It's the dreaded C-word. The mere mention sends shivers down the spine. That's because it's not only difficult to treat but also invasive to diagnose. Biopsies can require deep cuts, which leave marks behind. Non-invasive cancer-detecting contact lenses. That’s why it was so exciting to discover that a group of...
Nursing Home Bedsores Underreported to Federal Regulators, Study Finds
Although it is widely believed nursing home bedsores largely result from neglect and failure to properly move residents, a new report suggests the problems are widely underreported to federal regulators, resulting in inaccurate safety assessments of those facilities. In a report published this month in the medical journal Medical Care,...
