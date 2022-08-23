Humid and mostly cloudy today with a chance for scattered showers

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says today will feel humid and have mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and possible storms.

NEXT: Wednesday and Thursday will be very warm and dry with lots of sunshine. Friday we may see a shower or storm, especially later in the day. Saturday will be a bit cooler along with mostly sunny skies.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few scattered showers and storms. High of 84.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and humid. High of 87.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and humid. High of 88.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few late day-scattered showers and storms. High of 86.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. High of 82.