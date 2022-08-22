Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
Thrillist
The Coolest, Weirdest, and Best Museums in Nashville
A great museum should be more than just a fallback option if your day’s plans are ruined by bad weather. Museums can inspire, inform, and entertain, and Nashville is graced with plenty of options that do all three. From music to cars, high art to low brow, history to mystery, Music City museums have something for just about every taste.
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!
Nashville Free Things to Do This Weekend |Created by Heidi Suydam Using CanvaPro. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list! This week you will find some educational events, a Pet fundraiser, some comedy shows and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naomi Judd autopsy released to family
The autopsy for country music star Naomi Judd has been completed by the Davidson County Medical Examiners Office.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
rewind943.com
This sounds amazing for the Holidays!
We’ve still got Labor Day, Football season opening games, Rivalry weekend, Thanksgiving, Black Friday then Christmas. I understand all this, don’t rush but planning out the Holidays can be tough if you don’t have all the info! Well, this is pretty specific!. This sounds amazing! It’s called...
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
restaurantclicks.com
Nashville’s Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Memphis may be the Tennessee city known for soul music and style, but don’t overlook Nashville when talking about soul food. There is no lack of delicious fried chicken from Downtown to the outskirts of town. You can find mouth-watering banana pudding served in a beautiful 1800s mansion and...
whopam.com
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville after Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital Wednesday morning following an accident on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened just after 5 a.m. near Village Way and involved the motorcycle and a car, according to a news release from Clarksville police. The man on the motorcycle, whose name has...
williamsonhomepage.com
Headline Homes: June 2022
This month we have a three-way tie for third place with three — count ‘em, three! — homes coming in at $6.5 million each. With the 10th home on the list coming in at a whopping $4,750,000, it feels more and more likely that we’ll soon see an installment of Headline Homes where not a single sale dips below $5 million. That’d be a HH first.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Makes Garth Brooks' New Nashville Bar So Unique
Even though no one seems to know where the term originated from, a lot of the bars in the Lower Broadway area of Nashville are considered a "honky-tonk," (via The Tennessean). According to Oxford Languages, a honky-tonk is "a cheap or disreputable bar, club, or dance hall, typically where country music is played." Since country music is the genre of choice at these bars, several famous country singers own honky-tonks in the area. According to Nashville Guru, Miranda Lambert owns the first female artist bar/restaurant on Broadway, Casa Rosa. Writers for Taste of Country did a one-night tour of the celebrity-owned bars/restaurants, and they were impressed by the drinks at Blake Shelton's bar, Ole Red, and felt that the food at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop exceeded expectations.
Navigating daycare waitlists and high costs in Tennessee
The average cost of childcare in Tennessee is nearly $11,000 per year.
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
Woman walking dog finds dead man in Hermitage
Nashville police said they are investigating Thursday after a woman walking her dog found a dead man wrapped in a blanket in Hermitage.
clarksvillenow.com
Granny’s Soul Food joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Granny’s Soul Food is now a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Owner James Long said Granny’s is a soul food restaurant with recipes from his side of the family and his son’s mother’s side of the family. “Over the years, both families have been doing a lot of cooking, so we just kind of came together and joined some recipes from both sides of the two families to come up with some amazing stuff,” Long said.
WSMV
Waverly benefit concert set for Tuesday night at Loretta Lynn’s ranch
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A free concert at Loretta Lynn’s iconic ranch is slated for Tuesday and people will have the chance to enjoy music, while remembering those who were killed in the flood that happened August 21, 2021. Twenty people died in the flooding, including Loretta Lynn’s foreman,...
visitfranklin.com
Fall in Franklin: Your Family Fun Guide to Tennessee’s Best Autumn Town
It’s hard to imagine a more beautiful place to visit in autumn than Franklin, Tennessee. The air turns crisp, the skies deepen to a dazzling shade of blue, and the trees fairly explode with fall color. After a long, hot summer, fall is an ideal time to get outside and enjoy the season with your family – and Franklin offers plenty of opportunities to do just that! Here are a few of our favorite family-friendly fall activities.
Missing children from Tennessee reported since the start of 2022
50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
Comments / 1