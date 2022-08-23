Read full article on original website
Atlanta rapper sentenced to 7 years in prison after tossing gun from car during police chase
ATLANTA — An Atlanta rapper was sentenced for possession of a firearm a year after police said he led them on a highspeed chase on GA-400 in August 2021. Police said Ibnisa Durr, 26, who is also known as Paper Lovee, crashed his vehicle and tried to throw a bag containing the gun over a guardrail.
BET
No Charges Brought Against Atlanta Police Officers In Rayshard Brooks’ Fatal Shooting
The case against two Atlanta police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 has been dropped, with authorities finding that they could not criminally charge them. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the special prosecutor overseeing the case announced Tuesday afternoon (August 23) he wouldn’t pursue charges...
Suspect identified in Midtown shooting that killed 2, injured another
ATLANTA — An official source with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has identified the suspect accused of killing two people inside of a Midtown condominium Monday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 has learned the suspect, Raissa Kengne was arrested by...
2 Victims killed in Midtown shooting identified, 1 recovering at hospital, sources say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified the two victims who were killed in a shooting inside of a Midtown condo building. Victims have been identified as Michael Shinners, 60, of Alpharetta and 41-year-old Wesley Freeman of Atlanta, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.
2 killed, 1 hospitalized in Atlanta shootings; suspect in custody
Two people were killed and another was wounded in two shootings in the Midtown area of Atlanta on Monday, the city's police department said. A suspect was taken into custody hours later at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after police received information she had transported herself there, Atlanta's interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters.
Georgia deputy charged with DUI after crash in patrol car, troopers say
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was taken into custody after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving under the influence. Georgia state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monday involving a Heard County deputy in his marked patrol car on Coweta Heard Road in Coweta County.
Man sentenced to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting, killing Georgia police officer in 2015
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced on Friday to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting a Georgia police officer to death in 2015. According to WSB-TV, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha for the death of Detective Terrence Green on Friday. Green was a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department. Green was killed in the line of duty on March 15, 2015.
Georgia school bus driver allegedly crashes taking students home; faces 42 charges including DUI
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia school bus driver allegedly crashed a bus on Friday afternoon while taking students home from school. He is facing 42 charges including driving under the influence. The Georgia State Patrol told WSB-TV that Jeffrey Tucker, 59, was driving children home from school around...
APD wants home shut down after 3 drug raids
Atlanta narcotics officers are asking City Hall to close down a home where three drug raids have happened. They call the home a nuisance.
Atlanta police want city council to declare man's house a nuisance after 3 raids
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say an alleged drug trafficker has been able to do business from the same south side home in spite of three search warrants conducted at the home. His name Jermaine Marignay. A narcotics supervisor says the suspect has lived at the property for at least two...
3 arrested after nearly 3,000 pounds of meth discovered at Georgia residence, deputies say
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested in Meriwether County earlier this month after deputies discovered close to 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine in construction pipes in a resident's front yard. The Meriwether County Sheriff's Office says that on Aug. 12, deputies noticed that a large delivery of black...
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old boy who disappeared
JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Franky Lopez was reported missing from his Jonesboro home on Saturday. Authorities say Franky left home around 10 a.m. that day in a GMC truck headed toward Buford Highway.
Police arrest suspect after swastikas found painted on Atlanta's Rainbow Crosswalks
A suspect is in custody who is suspected of defacing the city's rainbow crosswalks with swastikas on two separate occasions, according to TaSheena Brown, spokeswoman with the Atlanta Police Department.
1994 Atlanta murder suspect arrested after nearly 30 years on the run during traffic stop
ATLANTA — The suspect in the 1994 murder of an Atlanta man has been arrested after spending nearly 30 years on the run. The FBI says its more than 27-year manhunt for Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, now-47, ended when he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week.
Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County
MERIWETHER, Ga. (WTVM) - Three people are arrested after authorities find a large amount of concealed crystal methamphetamine in Meriwether County. According to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, on August 12, deputies discovered a large delivery of corrugated construction pipes in the front yard of a county resident’s home.
Georgia murder suspect on run for 28 years nabbed during traffic stop
A man on the run for nearly three decades in connection with a 1994 murder just outside Atlanta was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was taken into custody in Oconee County on driving a Mazda with a suspended license, having no insurance and having a suspended car registration, Fox Atlanta reported. Deputies were performing random registration checks when he was caught.
Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery
Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. "In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound," Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
Nappy Roots Rapper Shot, Kidnapped & Robbed In Atlanta
Atlanta, GA – Fish Scales, a member of the Kentucky rap group Nappy Roots, has reportedly been shot and robbed during a kidnapping attempt in Atlanta. According to 11Alive, the violent incident took place at Atlantucky Brewing — the brewery owned by Nappy Roots — in the city’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday (August 17).
Witness In Young Thug RICO Case Placed in Protective Custody After Court Document Leak
A witness in the Young Thug RICO case has been placed in protective custody after a court document was leaked online stating that the witness planned to testify against YSL leader. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fulton County prosecutor Don Geary asked the judge presiding over the case to “further...
Missing Atlanta woman with Augusta ties found dead
Investigators say the search is over for a missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman who had ties to Augusta.
