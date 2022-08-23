ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA
CBS News

2 killed, 1 hospitalized in Atlanta shootings; suspect in custody

Two people were killed and another was wounded in two shootings in the Midtown area of Atlanta on Monday, the city's police department said. A suspect was taken into custody hours later at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after police received information she had transported herself there, Atlanta's interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Georgia deputy charged with DUI after crash in patrol car, troopers say

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was taken into custody after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving under the influence. Georgia state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monday involving a Heard County deputy in his marked patrol car on Coweta Heard Road in Coweta County.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man sentenced to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting, killing Georgia police officer in 2015

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced on Friday to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting a Georgia police officer to death in 2015. According to WSB-TV, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha for the death of Detective Terrence Green on Friday. Green was a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department. Green was killed in the line of duty on March 15, 2015.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
#Atlanta Police#Midtown Atlanta#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Marta Police#Atf
WTVM

Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County

MERIWETHER, Ga. (WTVM) - Three people are arrested after authorities find a large amount of concealed crystal methamphetamine in Meriwether County. According to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, on August 12, deputies discovered a large delivery of corrugated construction pipes in the front yard of a county resident’s home.
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Georgia murder suspect on run for 28 years nabbed during traffic stop

A man on the run for nearly three decades in connection with a 1994 murder just outside Atlanta was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was taken into custody in Oconee County on driving a Mazda with a suspended license, having no insurance and having a suspended car registration, Fox Atlanta reported. Deputies were performing random registration checks when he was caught.
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery

Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. "In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound," Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
HipHopDX.com

Nappy Roots Rapper Shot, Kidnapped & Robbed In Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Fish Scales, a member of the Kentucky rap group Nappy Roots, has reportedly been shot and robbed during a kidnapping attempt in Atlanta. According to 11Alive, the violent incident took place at Atlantucky Brewing — the brewery owned by Nappy Roots — in the city’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday (August 17).
