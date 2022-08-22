Read full article on original website
S.C. Dept. of Corrections cancels visitation due to staffing, says historic raises will help solve problem
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For people with loved ones at some correctional institutions across the state, taking a visit to see them in prison earlier this week was not possible because of staffing shortages, according to leaders with the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Tweets from SCDC show correctional institutes...
Change in SC law allows nonprofit to provide more kids with free glasses, eyecare
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - So many people know the feeling of sliding on your first pair of glasses and finally being able to see a lot more clearly. A new law is designed to bring that special moment to more children across South Carolina. The legislation allows mobile optometry...
McMaster signs law providing paid family leave for state employees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing Thursday for a bill that provides state employees with paid family leave for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child. S.11 provides six weeks of paid leave for state employees who give birth and two weeks of paid...
SC State updates school security, new parking requirements
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State is now requiring students and employees to have parking decals to park on-campus. This new update to parking requirements on the campus, comes three days after a weekend shooting nearby which left some students injures and one person dead. School officials have announced the...
Georgia farmers stepping in to mentor the next generation
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The average Georgia farmer is almost 60 years old. That’s according to the latest Agriculture Census. Now some Georgia farmers say they’re willing to mentor the next generation. Adam McLendon said if you are a parent, farmers like him are willing to invest in...
Loan forgiveness plan can wipe out 28% of South Carolinians debt, data says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There are about 43 million Americans that owe student loans, but some of those borrowers will soon get some relief. President Biden announced on Wednesday that people that make less than $125,000 per year would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness plan. For recipients of Pell Grants, those with the most financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.
Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The judge presiding over a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is wading into a fight over whether Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify before the panel. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney scheduled...
More political heavyweights hitting Georgia as midterms grow nearer
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two of Washington’s most influential political figures are coming to Atlanta over the next week, another sign Georgia continues remains at the center of the nation’s political universe. On Saturday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will be appearing with Georgia GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker...
