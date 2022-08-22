ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

stljewishlight.org

Travis Wayne Baker

Beloved husband of Judy E. Schwartz-Baker. Dear son of Norman Baker and the late Anna Mae Baker of Missouri. Beloved son-in-law of the late Shirley Sarah Schwartz and the late Morton L. Schwartz, Sr. of St. Louis, MO. Dear loving father of Samuel, Joseph, Justin, and Alex. Travis is survived by many caring relatives and friends.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Newsmakers: August 2022

Washington University Hillel welcomed Marisa Goldberger as its new program and engagement associate. She will be supporting the Hillel board and creating meaningful programming. National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis (NCJWSTL) named Amy Fenster Brown as secretary to its executive board. She is a columnist for the Jewish Light...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Paul Schoomer: An appreciation

When a person is 14 years old, death is a certainty, but it is kept at a safe distance. But when one is 80-plus, nearly every day a family member or friend passes away, which reminds us of our mortality and of the importance of appreciating life, health and as a popular song says, to “shower the people you love with love.”
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
stljewishlight.org

Photos: Your back to school pics!

This week the St. Louis Jewish Light wished everyone a happy first week of school and a good year. We asked you all to send us your back-to-school pictures and many of you did. It’s not too late to be added to our gallery below. Send us your pictures if you’d like to share a pic of your star student with St. Louis. Send your pic to [email protected]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Local Jewish day schools share what’s new this year

The Jewish Light contacted each of the Jewish schools in the St. Louis area to find out what was new for the 2022-23 school year and learn about any new projects or initiatives in the works. What follows is a round-up report from each of these schools:. Esther Miller Bais...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Why September 18th will be big day for St. Louis Jews

Mark your calendars for Sunday, Sept. 18, for not one but two noteworthy events. The first, returning after a three-year delay because of COVID, is the Jewish arts and culture festival, Sababa, featuring dozens of visual artists, kid-friendly musical performances and a dizzying assortment of food possibilities, including kosher choices. Among several new highlights is a dedicated pavilion area for families and children’s activities and entertainment, including magicians, jugglers and a mad science area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Broyt Baking closing its doors for good

Some sad news to report. Lovers of the freshly baked challah and babka made by Mitch Furman at Broyt Baking have one last weekend to enjoy his magical bread. Furman announced on Thursday that this weekend, August 26-28 will be the last for Broyt Baking. No immediate reason was given...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

9 things to know before attending the Summer Used Book Sale at the J

The St. Louis Jewish Community Center’s biannual Used Book Sale returns from August 28-September 1 with offerings in every genre, including mysteries, general fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, and much more. “The Used Book Sale at the J is a great place to find amazing bargains and valuable collectibles,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

New sights and sounds studio at the J helping people with sensory disorders

A compact new facility at the Jewish Community Center Staenberg Family Complex in Creve Coeur has a calming effect when you enter it. The multisensory environment, or sensory studio, is designed to help people with developmental disabilities or sensory processing challenges. The space is filled with high-tech gadgetry that serves...
CREVE COEUR, MO

