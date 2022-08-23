ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

spotonillinois.com

How many Kane County black third graders failed the 2021 state English exam?

How many Kane County black third graders failed the 2021 state English exam?
KANE COUNTY, IL
Aurora, IL
Aurora, IL
spotonillinois.com

Bouncing Back: Chicago Red Stars 4, Racing Louisville 0

The Chicago Red Stars won by a decisive scoreline of 4-0 on Saturday night against form stricken Racing Louisville. The return of a fully fit Mallory Pugh was essential to the Red Stars' 4-0 victory on Saturday night. Pugh was involved in all four Red Stars'...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Week ending Aug. 3: one inmate sentenced in McHenry County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections

Richmond-Burton Community High School District 157 in McHenry County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards."
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Kankakee weekly recap of home sales during week ending Aug. 6

There were eight reported residential sales in Kankakee in the week ending Aug. 6, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $135,000 and the median property tax bill was $2,773.5 for the previous year. 877 YATES Av.$179,900Property Tax (2020): $4,897.14Effective Property...
KANKAKEE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension of this fugitive, call us at (815) 93-CRIME. #WarrantWednesday"..."

Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension of this fugitive, call us at (815) 93-CRIME. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension...
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

2 men shot and killed in South Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two men are dead after a shooting on the South Side Saturday afternoon. Police said one victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the back, torso and pelvis in the 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue before being taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Woman Wounded by Gunfire During Argument on CTA Red Line Train: Police

A 30-year-old woman was shot early Saturday near the Loop while aboard a CTA Red Line train, Chicago police said. Officers said the woman was struck once in the knee by an unidentified offender at around 12:09 a.m. near the 100 block of North State Street. The woman was shot on the train...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

How many inmates sentenced in Grundy County will be released during week ending Aug. 3?

South Wilmington Community Consolidated School District 74 in Grundy County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards."
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Home sales during week ending Aug. 6 in Morrison

There were 12 reported residential sales in Ogle County in the week ending Aug. 6, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $170,750 and the median property tax bill was $3,284 for the previous year. 1116 Santa Fe Ave.Davis Junction$275,000Property Tax (2020): $5,345.3Effective...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Rockford Community Action Agency Board met July 26

Here is the agenda provided by the board: I. CALL TO ORDER A. Roll Call II. ACTION ON MINUTES 1. Approval of Minutes Community Action Agency Board Meeting Meeting Minutes May 24, 2022 12 pm III. EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS REPORT
ROCKFORD, IL

