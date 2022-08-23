ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain

Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
rejournals.com

St. Louis Wiegmann Associates adds administrative assistant

Mindy Schmidt of St. Charles, Missouri, has joined Wiegmann Associates as an administrative assistant to the St. Louis-based mechanical contractor’s project management department. Schmidt is responsible for supporting the project management team for all new HVAC construction projects. Schmidt brings 25 years of experience as an administrative assistant and...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX2Now

Humphrey’s returns to Saint Louis University

ST. LOUIS – Just in time for the start of school, Saint Louis University students have something to be excited about. Now they have a not-so-new place to hang out, once again. John Harris and Sarah Davis have partnered together to reopen Humphrey’s on Laclede.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Streets of St. Charles mixed-use development adds 2 retail tenants

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Streets of St. Charles, the mixed-use development, has added two new tenants this summer: a footwear store and a laser hair removal provider. Sanctioned Sneaker Collective opened its second St. Louis-area location, at 1650 Beale Street #150, on July 22. The retailer, founded in 2020 by Chase Callahan and Gerad Ewing, also has a location at City Foundry STL.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

What Your St. Louis High School Says About You

Here in St. Louis, everybody always asks you where you went to high school. Why? People use it as a quick gauge to try to find out how you grew up. Rich kids went to fancy schools, poor kids went to substandard schools, etc. But with this question comes a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Final truss going up on new Merchants Bridge

ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, crews worked to lift the final truss of the Merchants Bridge into place over the Mississippi River. It's one of the last pieces of the years-long construction puzzle. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime project to rebuild a Mississippi River bridge," Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to St. Louis

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to St. Louis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
constructforstl.org

An Unlikely Carpenter Finds Her Way in Construction

From Built, The Bluebeam Blog: It was 2003, and 23-year-old Beth Barton was desperate. After escaping what she described as an “abusive relationship,” Barton and her then-infant son lived in a house she had bought in a rough section of St. Louis. But she didn’t have a job, couldn’t pay the mortgage and was too embarrassed to ask her family for help.
MARTHASVILLE, MO
5 On Your Side

Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road, has closed, according to a sign on its door. It directs customers to Pi's Central West End location, 400 N. Euclid Ave. Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. St. Louis...
KIRKWOOD, MO
mycouriertribune.com

‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states

An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Oooh oooh Jackie Blue! Supe Granda talks about his 50-year career with Ozark Mountain Daredevils

ST. LOUIS – Supe Granda, a long-time rockin’ roller with the Ozark Mountain Daredevils stops by to talk about his 50-year career with the band. Supe grew up here in St. Louis and at the end of the 1960s, he went to Springfield, Missouri where he and other musicians would form the Ozark Mountain Daredevils. Supe loves his family and says the greatest thrill was delivering his own children.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

