17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain
Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.
St. Louis Wiegmann Associates adds administrative assistant
Mindy Schmidt of St. Charles, Missouri, has joined Wiegmann Associates as an administrative assistant to the St. Louis-based mechanical contractor’s project management department. Schmidt is responsible for supporting the project management team for all new HVAC construction projects. Schmidt brings 25 years of experience as an administrative assistant and...
Humphrey’s returns to Saint Louis University
ST. LOUIS – Just in time for the start of school, Saint Louis University students have something to be excited about. Now they have a not-so-new place to hang out, once again. John Harris and Sarah Davis have partnered together to reopen Humphrey’s on Laclede.
Streets of St. Charles mixed-use development adds 2 retail tenants
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Streets of St. Charles, the mixed-use development, has added two new tenants this summer: a footwear store and a laser hair removal provider. Sanctioned Sneaker Collective opened its second St. Louis-area location, at 1650 Beale Street #150, on July 22. The retailer, founded in 2020 by Chase Callahan and Gerad Ewing, also has a location at City Foundry STL.
What Your St. Louis High School Says About You
Here in St. Louis, everybody always asks you where you went to high school. Why? People use it as a quick gauge to try to find out how you grew up. Rich kids went to fancy schools, poor kids went to substandard schools, etc. But with this question comes a...
The Merchants Bridge is undergoing reconstruction
The Merchants Bridge is in the process of being reconstructed as the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis (TRRA) plans to increase rail traffic through St. Louis.
Boeing invests $5M to expand St. Louis manufacturing site
Recent announcement from Boeing that will expand a manufacturing company in St. Louis.
Nurse extern program hopes to reduce nursing shortages in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Hospitals across the country and in St. Louis are still dealing with a nursing shortage. It was a problem before the COVID-19 pandemic but has been made worse over the last few years. SSM Health’s new extern program is creating a pipeline for nursing students to...
Parents furious over hateful comments by Rockwood School Board member | St. Louis News
Parents furious over hateful comments by Rockwood School Board member. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Jessica Laurent Clark was voted in to become a School...
Possible skeletal remains found in demolished Metro East house
Last night officials responded to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City.
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to the Hofbrauhaus for only $25
ST. LOUIS – You don’t have to travel to Munich! We have Hofbrauhaus right here in Belleville! Today we invite you to Be our Guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 to the Hofbrauhaus St. Louis/Belleville. Celebrate Oktoberfest starting September 9th!
Final truss going up on new Merchants Bridge
ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, crews worked to lift the final truss of the Merchants Bridge into place over the Mississippi River. It's one of the last pieces of the years-long construction puzzle. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime project to rebuild a Mississippi River bridge," Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis...
Metros sending the most people to St. Louis
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to St. Louis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
An Unlikely Carpenter Finds Her Way in Construction
From Built, The Bluebeam Blog: It was 2003, and 23-year-old Beth Barton was desperate. After escaping what she described as an “abusive relationship,” Barton and her then-infant son lived in a house she had bought in a rough section of St. Louis. But she didn’t have a job, couldn’t pay the mortgage and was too embarrassed to ask her family for help.
Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road, has closed, according to a sign on its door. It directs customers to Pi's Central West End location, 400 N. Euclid Ave. Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. St. Louis...
The CAVE opens for students in Belleville
The Alternative Day Program is an extension of Belleville East and West high schools. Trades taught will include welding, construction, auto repair, tech and more.
Byers' Beat: One common thread connects marijuana dispensary break-ins, shootings and a police chase
ST. LOUIS — Byers' Beat is a weekly column written by the I-Team's Christine Byers, who has covered public safety in St. Louis for 15 years. It is intended to offer context and analysis to the week's biggest crime stories and public safety issues. ST. LOUIS — A mid-day...
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
Oooh oooh Jackie Blue! Supe Granda talks about his 50-year career with Ozark Mountain Daredevils
ST. LOUIS – Supe Granda, a long-time rockin’ roller with the Ozark Mountain Daredevils stops by to talk about his 50-year career with the band. Supe grew up here in St. Louis and at the end of the 1960s, he went to Springfield, Missouri where he and other musicians would form the Ozark Mountain Daredevils. Supe loves his family and says the greatest thrill was delivering his own children.
