Is Most-Watched Stock Spotify Technology (SPOT) Worth Betting on Now?
Spotify (SPOT) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this music-streaming service operator have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever
An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.
Here's Why You Should Retain American Airlines (AAL) Stock
The uptick in air-travel demand (particularly on the leisure front) bodes well for American Airlines AAL. However, escalated fuel costs, a primary headwind, are limiting its bottom-line growth. Factors Favoring AAL. The gradual improvement in air-travel demand is a huge boon for Delta, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3...
Here's Why Titan Machinery (TITN) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Here's Why Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Here's Why Its Worth Retaining Avery Dennison (AVY) Stock Now
Avery Dennison Corporation AVY is benefiting from robust demand for consumer-packaged goods and e-commerce growth. Strong demand for labeling technology coupled with solid growth in high-value products, intelligent labels, Radio-frequency identification (RFID) and core apparel business will boost growth. Also, anticipated benefits from pricing and re-engineering actions will continue to stoke growth. However, cost inflation and supply chain disruptions will likely dent the company’s performance in the near term.
Here's Why Harte-Hanks (HHS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Here's Why Should You Stay Invested in Willis Towers (WTW)
Willis Towers Watson plc WTW is well-poised for growth on increasing organic commissions and fees, customer retention levels, new business, strategic buyouts, solid capital position and favorable growth estimates. These factors cumulatively make Willis Towers stock worth retaining in one’s portfolio. Willis Towers has a solid track record of...
Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $121.88, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the oil...
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know
W.R. Berkley (WRB) closed at $66.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares...
Reasons to Retain Stericycle (SRCL) Stock in Your Portfolio
Stericycle, Inc. SRCL stock has had an impressive run over the past month. The company returned 15.6%, which compared favorably with the 12.2% rise in the industry it belongs to and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 5.8% growth. The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 8%.
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the gas shipping company...
What Makes W.W. Grainger (GWW) a New Buy Stock
W.W. Grainger (GWW) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.92, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Provident Financial (PFS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Ship Lease (GSL)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also,...
Dick's Sporting Goods Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 1.77% Yield (DKS)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), which saw buying by Director William J. Colombo.
3 Dividend Kings Income Investors Will Love
It’s very common for investors to park their hard-earned cash in assets that generate income. After all, few things in life are sweeter than getting paid, especially when the payout comes from your investments. Investors are familiar with Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have successfully increased their dividend payout for...
3 Reasons Why Catalyst (CPRX) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
