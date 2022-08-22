ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ

3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof

2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades. Soaring inflation could...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

1 Large-Cap Stock With 10-Bagger Potential

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is often referred to as the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of Latin America because of its leading e-commerce market share in countries like Argentina and Brazil. But it's so much more than that. In addition to its e-commerce marketplace, MercadoLibre has a massive payment processing business called Mercado Pago, a logistics platform called Mercado Envios, and a lending division known as Mercado Credito.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Aug 26, 2022

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Thursday, led by a rally in tech stocks. Yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury Note declined, rendering a rally in large-cap growth stocks. Investors eagerly await Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech slated for Friday to get a hang of what is in store. All the three major stock indexes ended in the green.
STOCKS
#Linus Stocks Ma#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Cisco Paypal#Research Daily#Mastercard Inc#Cisco Systems Inc#Paypal Holdings#Zacks
NASDAQ

5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio

Wall Street completed a two-month-long impressive bull run from mid-June to mid-August after finishing a highly disappointing five-month downtrend from mid-January to mid-June. However, volatility has reappeared in U.S. stock markets to some extent in the second half of August. Near-Term Concerns. This year’s summer rally has faced hurdles as...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Nerdy Stock Was on Fire This Week

Online education services provider Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) was providing a handy tutorial on how to boost a stock's price this week. A big buy from an important executive propelled the company's shares higher; they were up almost 34% week to date as of early Friday morning according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Will ViaSat (VSAT) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

ViaSat (VSAT) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this provider of satellite and wireless...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

These 2 Hard-Hit Stocks Are Bouncing Back Big on Friday

Investors can expect a turbulent Friday on Wall Street, as comments from the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium are likely to move markets after central bankers reveal new insights on their plans for monetary policy. Early on, investors seemed somewhat nervous about what the session could bring, but a favorable reading on inflation in the latest economic data releases helped ease concerns. Shortly after the market opened, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were all little changed from where they finished Thursday.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

21Vianet (VNET) Moves 5.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

21Vianet (VNET) shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $5.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.7% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing in share price is attributed to...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Should Value Investors Buy Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Nvidia, AMD, and Applied Materials Stocks Dropped Today

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned today that he plans to keep monetary policy tight "for some time," even if it inflicts "some pain" on American businesses and consumers. And it seems that was enough to spook growth stock investors on Friday, with semiconductor stocks featuring heavily among the decliners.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Workday (WDAY) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Top-Line Growth

Workday, Inc. WDAY reported relatively healthy second-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Jul 31, 2022), with the bottom line and top line beating the consensus estimate. With solid demand trends, the company is confident about its growth opportunities for fiscal 2023. It plans to focus on higher investments in key industries and innovation efforts to expand its footprint within the partner ecosystem.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

VMware (VMW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

VMware’s VMW second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.64 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.86%. However, the same declined 6% year over year. Revenues of $3.34 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.78% and improved 6% on a year-over-year basis. While the top line benefited from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Why This 5-Star Analyst is Bullish on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Software company Synopsys (SNPS) is one of the three major vendors of electronic design automation (EDA) software, the other two being Cadence Design (CDNS) and Siemens. The company announced upbeat third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results last week, prompting five-star-rated JPMorgan (JPM) analyst Harlan Sur to point out a few reasons why he is bullish on the company, one of them being SNPS' ability to handle a downturn.
MARKETS
NASDAQ

Can Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this shipping company reflects growing...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Friday's ETF Movers: RYT, ARKG

In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Salesforce (CRM), up about 0.1% and shares of Roper Technologies (ROP), trading flat on the day.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Here's Why Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Ship Lease (GSL)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also,...
STOCKS

