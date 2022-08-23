ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

10-year-old injured in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a 10-year-old was shot Saturday night. Police were called to Jackson Street in the Eastside neighborhood around 6:55 p.m. At the scene, officers located the victim and rendered emergency medical aid. The 10-year-old was then taken to the hospital.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

1 hurt in Conway-area shooting, HCPD says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Conway area that injured one person, the department said in a Facebook post. It happened about 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road, HCPD said. The injured person was taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

10-year-old hurt in shooting in South Carolina city’s downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 10-year-old child was hurt Saturday evening in a shooting in downtown Charleston, police said. It happened at about 6:55 p.m. in the area of Jackson and Hanover streets where officers received multiple calls about a shooting. “Responding officers located the victim and rendered emergency medical aid on [the] scene before […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Crime & Safety
WMBF

1 hurt in Conway-area shooting, police investigating

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Conway area. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road at around 1 p.m. The person hurt was taken to a hospital, but further details about their...
CONWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies search for escaped inmate in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon.   According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped custody following a medical emergency.  News 2 confirmed with deputies that crews and K-9s are searching in the wooded area off Mitten Lane near Trident’s Moncks Corner Medical […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WBTW News13

2 hurt in Horry County motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked as of 9:05 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Violent Crime
WCBD Count on 2

SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession.  […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to Socastee area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting on Thursday that sent one person to the hospital. Police confirm that Hosni Batebawia was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The Horry County Police Department said...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
msn.com

Lake City teen missing, police asking for help

A 16-year-old is missing from Lake City as of Saturday afternoon. Lake City Police are asking for help finding Abigail Law, who they say left 439 Southwest Michigan Street at 1 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, black shorts and gold flip flops.
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

Man wanted for attempted murder in April in custody

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect in a Florence County shooting that left one wounded in April is now in custody, according to the Florence County Detention Center. On the morning of April 11, Florence police found one person shot in the leg after responding to reports of a shooting on Marion St.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Shots fired in Georgetown store parking lot, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday evening in a store parking lot. Officers responded to a call for a disturbance, which led to the suspect discharging his firearm, in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Fraser Street. Upon arrival, both the victim and suspect had already left the scene.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

1 injured in single-car crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Crews were called to a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call at 7:08 p.m. on Pee Dee Road South near Hodge Road for a single-car collision. One person was injured and taken to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

7 Guns Stolen From Vehicles in Florence

Florence County Police are investigating after seven guns were stolen from cars that were broken into on Wednesday. The break ins happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Evans Street. There is no person of interest in connection to the break ins and it’s suspected that the area was targeted. The Florence County Police Department urges residents to hide their valuables and to not leave them in vehicles when they aren’t home.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy