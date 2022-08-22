Read full article on original website
Change in SC law allows nonprofit to provide more kids with free glasses, eyecare
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - So many people know the feeling of sliding on your first pair of glasses and finally being able to see a lot more clearly. A new law is designed to bring that special moment to more children across South Carolina. The legislation allows mobile optometry...
Kemp allots $125M in federal money for school health centers
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is allotting $125 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to expand school-based health centers. Tuesday’s announcement is the latest move by Kemp to spend federal money as he runs for reelection against Democrat Stacey Abrams. The state Department of Education will...
Georgia farmers stepping in to mentor the next generation
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The average Georgia farmer is almost 60 years old. That’s according to the latest Agriculture Census. Now some Georgia farmers say they’re willing to mentor the next generation. Adam McLendon said if you are a parent, farmers like him are willing to invest in...
Millions coming to Georgia to curb pandemic learning gap
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced more than $37 million in funding for programs to close the pandemic learning gap. Last year, we saw the first wave of funding at just over $47 million. The money goes to YMCAs, Boys and Girls Clubs, and school districts across the state.
Inappropriate teacher conduct in Georgia: What’s the policy?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a teacher. Columbia County schools say Evans Middle School teacher Herndon Burns was “relieved of his duties after an inappropriate conversation with a former student.”. We’re learning that the student was 13...
UPDATE: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home ‘swatted’ for second straight morning
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s northwest Georgia home was the target of another “swatting” incident Thursday morning. Rome, Georgia, police confirmed that officers responded around 2:53 a.m. to Greene’s home after a call came in on the department’s suicide crisis line from an internet chat.
S.C. workers quitting their jobs at a near-record rate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says workers are continuing to quit their jobs at near record pace in the “Great Resignation.”. The agency on Tuesday released a preliminary look at June’s data. “These figures show yet another month of a hot...
Celebration of Life details for former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal announced
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Deal family has announced that they will host a Celebration of Life for the late first lady Sandra Deal at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lanier Tech in Gainesville. All are welcome. Deal died from breast cancer that metastasized into brain cancer Tuesday at her home...
SC State updates school security, new parking requirements
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State is now requiring students and employees to have parking decals to park on-campus. This new update to parking requirements on the campus, comes three days after a weekend shooting nearby which left some students injures and one person dead. School officials have announced the...
Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The judge presiding over a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is wading into a fight over whether Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify before the panel. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney scheduled...
‘I was overjoyed’: Aiken lottery winner reflects on prize
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Right now, three South Carolina lottery winners – including one from Aiken and one from Orangeburg County – are house hunting. They won a combined $430,000 in prize money. “I was looking for a larger home and suspended the search,” said the Orangeburg County...
Loan forgiveness plan can wipe out 28% of South Carolinians debt, data says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There are about 43 million Americans that owe student loans, but some of those borrowers will soon get some relief. President Biden announced on Wednesday that people that make less than $125,000 per year would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness plan. For recipients of Pell Grants, those with the most financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.
SC Education lottery teams up with Clemson & Carolina on scratch-offs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that they are collaborating with Clemson and Carolina to release new scratch-off tickets highlighting the Palmetto State rivalry. Lottery officials Carolina Jackpot and Clemson Jackpot tickets go on sale today. They added that these $5 scratch-offs could be worth...
McMaster blasts Biden debt forgiveness plan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina’s governor called President Joe Biden’s plan to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans an example of the “liberal left’s ‘something for nothing’ entitlement culture.’”. Biden announced in a Wednesday tweet that borrowers who...
