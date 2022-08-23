Development and validation of an abnormality-derived deep-learning diagnostic system for major respiratory diseases

Read full article on original website
X-ray attenuation of bone, soft and adipose tissue in CT from 70 to 140Â kV and comparison with 3D printable additive manufacturing materials
Additive manufacturing and 3D printing are widely used in medical imaging to produce phantoms for image quality optimization, imaging protocol definition, comparison of image quality between different imaging systems, dosimetry, and quality control. Anthropomorphic phantoms mimic tissues and contrasts in real patients with regard to X-ray attenuation, as well as dependence on X-ray spectra. If used with different X-ray energies, or to optimize the spectrum for a certain procedure, the energy dependence of the attenuation must replicate the corresponding energy dependence of the tissues mimicked, or at least be similar. In the latter case the materials' Hounsfield values need to be known exactly to allow to correct contrast and contrast to noise ratios accordingly for different beam energies. Fresh bovine and porcine tissues including soft and adipose tissues, and hard tissues from soft spongious bone to cortical bone were scanned at different energies, and reference values of attenuation in Hounsfield units (HU) determined. Mathematical model equations describing CT number dependence on kV for bones of arbitrary density, and for adipose tissues are derived. These data can be used to select appropriate phantom constituents, compare CT values with arbitrary phantom materials, and calculate correction factors for phantoms consisting of materials with an energy dependence different to the tissues. Using data on a wide number of additive manufacturing and 3D printing materials, CT numbers and their energy dependence were compared to those of the tissues. Two commercially available printing filaments containing calcium carbonate powder imitate bone tissues with high accuracy at all kV values. Average adipose tissue can be duplicated by several off-the-shelf printing polymers. Since suitable printing materials typically exhibit a too high density for the desired attenuation of especially soft tissues, controlled density reduction by underfilling might improve tissue equivalence.
Smartphone-based screening for atrial fibrillation: a pragmatic randomized clinical trial
Digital smart devices have the capability of detecting atrial fibrillation (AF), but the efficacy of this type of digital screening has not been directly compared to usual care for detection of treatment-relevant AF. In the eBRAVE-AF trial (NCT04250220), we randomly assigned 5,551 policyholders of a German health insurance company who were free of AF at baseline (age 65"‰years (median; interquartile range (11) years, 31% females)) to digital screening (n"‰="‰2,860) or usual care (n"‰="‰2,691). In this siteless trial, for digital screening, participants used a certified app on their own smartphones to screen for irregularities in their pulse waves. Abnormal findings were evaluated by 14-day external electrocardiogram (ECG) loop recorders. The primary endpoint was newly diagnosed AF within 6"‰months treated with oral anti-coagulation by an independent physician not involved in the study. After 6"‰months, participants were invited to cross-over for a second study phase with reverse assignment for secondary analyses. The primary endpoint of the trial was met, as digital screening more than doubled the detection rate of treatment-relevant AF in both phases of the trial, with odds ratios of 2.12 (95% confidence interval (CI), 1.19"“3.76; P"‰="‰0.010) and 2.75 (95% CI, 1.42"“5.34; P"‰="‰0.003) in the first and second phases, respectively. This digital screening technology provides substantial benefits in detecting AF compared to usual care and has the potential for broad applicability due to its wide availability on ordinary smartphones. Future studies are needed to test whether digital screening for AF leads to better treatment outcomes.
Influence of temperature gradient of slab track on the dynamic responses of the train-CRTS III slab track on subgrade nonlinear coupled system
Temperature is an important load for ballastless track. However, there is little research on the system dynamic responses when a train travels on a ballastless track under the temperature gradient of ballastless track. Considering the moving train, temperature gradient of slab track, gravity of slab track, and the contact nonlinearity between interfaces of slab track, a dynamic model for a high-speed train runs along the CRTS III slab track on subgrade is developed by a nonlinear coupled way in ANSYS. The system dynamic responses under the temperature gradient of slab track with different amplitudes are theoretically investigated with the model. The results show that: (1) The proportions of the initial force and stress caused by the temperature gradient of slab track are different for different calculation items. The initial fastener tension force and positive slab bending stress have large proportions exceeding 50%. (2) The maximum dynamic responses for slab track are not uniform along the track. The maximum slab bending stress, slab acceleration, concrete base acceleration appear in the slab middle, at the slab end, and at the concrete base end, respectively. (3) The maximum accelerations of track components appear when the fifth or sixth wheel passes the measuring point, and at least two cars should be used. (4) The temperature gradient of slab track has a small influence on the car body acceleration. However, the influences on the slab acceleration, concrete base acceleration, fastener tension force are large, and the influence on the slab bending stress is huge.
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
In the developing cerebral cortex: axonogenesis, synapse formation, and synaptic plasticity are regulated by SATB2 target genes
Special AT-rich sequence-binding protein 2 is essential for the development of cerebral cortex and key molecular node for the establishment of proper neural circuitry and function. Mutations inÂ the SATB2 gene lead to SATB2-associated syndrome, which is characterized by abnormal development of skeleton and central nervous systems. Methods. We...
The health digital twin to tackle cardiovascular disease-a review of an emerging interdisciplinary field
Potential benefits of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease (CVD) include more accurate phenotyping of individual patients with the same condition or presentation, using multiple clinical, imaging, molecular and other variables to guide diagnosis and treatment. An approach to realising this potential is the digital twin concept, whereby a virtual representation of a patient is constructed and receives real-time updates of a range of data variables in order to predict disease and optimise treatment selection for the real-life patient. We explored the term digital twin, its defining concepts, the challenges as an emerging field, and potentially important applications in CVD. A mapping review was undertaken using a systematic search of peer-reviewed literature. Industry-based participants and patent applications were identified through web-based sources. Searches of Compendex, EMBASE, Medline, ProQuest and Scopus databases yielded 88 papers related to cardiovascular conditions (28%, n"‰="‰25), non-cardiovascular conditions (41%, n"‰="‰36), and general aspects of the health digital twin (31%, n"‰="‰27). Fifteen companies with a commercial interest in health digital twin or simulation modelling had products focused on CVD. The patent search identified 18 applications from 11 applicants, of which 73% were companies and 27% were universities. Three applicants had cardiac-related inventions. For CVD, digital twin research within industry and academia is recent, interdisciplinary, and established globally. Overall, the applications were numerical simulation models, although precursor models exist for the real-time cyber-physical system characteristic of a true digital twin. Implementation challenges include ethical constraints and clinical barriers to the adoption of decision tools derived from artificial intelligence systems.
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
A dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid hydrogel as an effective carrier for stem cells in skin regeneration therapy
Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) show potential in skin regeneration research. A previous study reported the failure of full-thickness skin self-repair in an injury area exceeding 4"‰cm in diameter. Stem cell therapies have shown promise in accelerating skin regeneration; however, the low survival rate of transplanted cells due to the lack of protection during and after transplantation leads to low efficacy. Hence, effective biomaterials for the delivery and retention of ADSCs are urgently needed for skin regeneration purposes. Here, we covalently crosslinked hyaluronic acid with methacrylic anhydride and then covalently crosslinked the product with dopamine to engineer dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid (DA-MeHA). Our experiments suggested that the DA-MeHA hydrogel firmly adhered to the skin wound defect and promoted cell proliferation in vitro and skin defect regeneration in vivo. Mechanistic analyses revealed that the beneficial effect of the DA-MeHA hydrogel combined with ADSCs on skin defect repair may be closely related to the Notch signaling pathway. The ADSCs from the DA-MeHA hydrogel secrete high levels of growth factors and are thus highly efficacious for promoting skin wound healing. This DA-MeHA hydrogel may be used as an effective potential carrier for stem cells as it enhances the efficacy of ADSCs in skin regeneration.
Quantum gates activated with laser precision
A new method enables precise control of spin qubits in diamond by selectively activating them with a laser beam, thus paving the way to the control of spin qubits in dense arrays for applications in quantum technology. Optically addressable spins in solids provide a promising qubit platform for quantum networks,...
A new insight for stem cell therapy: apoptotic stem cells as a key player
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 299 (2022) Cite this article. Recently, two studies on therapeutic effects of stem cell therapy were published in Signal Transduction and Target Therapy1 and Nature Communications.2 These studies have shed the light on a unique aspect of stem cell therapy which involves a previously unrecognized key player, namely apoptotic cells. These two publications have elucidated how the apoptotic cells exert immunomodulatory effects in stem cell therapy in several animal models.
T-cell immunity: a barrier to Omicron immune evasion
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 297 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Cell by Naranbhai et al. disclosed that although the extent may vary, T-cell responses induced by infection by or vaccination against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are cross-reactive toward the Omicron variant in most individuals, highlighting the role T-cell immunity plays in preventing immune evasion by the Omicron and even future variants.1.
QOGMP: QoS-oriented global multi-path traffic scheduling algorithm in software defined network
According to the research status of Software Defined Network (SDN) control layer traffic scheduling, we find the current common problems, including single path, easy congestion, Quality of Service (QoS) requirements and high delay. To solve these four problems, we design and implement a QoS-oriented global multi-path traffic scheduling algorithm for SDN, referred to as QOGMP. First, we propose a link weight calculation algorithm based on the idea of traction links and deep reinforcement learning, and conduct experimental verifications related to traction links. The algorithm considers QoS requirements and alleviates the problems of easy congestion and high delay. Then, we propose a traffic scheduling algorithm based on link weight and multi-path scheme, which also considers QoS requirements and solves the problem of single path. Finally, we combined the link weight calculation algorithm and the traffic scheduling algorithm to implement QOGMP, and carried out comparative experiments in the built simulation environment. The experimental results show that QOGMP is better than the two comparison algorithms in terms of delay and rescheduling rate.
High low-density lipoprotein cholesterol level is associated with an increased risk of incident early-onset vasomotor symptoms
We investigated the associations between serum lipid profiles and risk of early-onset vasomotor symptoms (VMSs) in premenopausal women. This cohort study comprised 2,540 premenopausal women aged 42"“52Â years without VMSs at baseline (median follow-up: 4.4Â years). VMSs, including hot flashes and night sweats, were assessed using the Menopause-Specific Quality of Life questionnaire (Korean version). Early-onset VMSs were defined as VMSs that occurred premenopause; moderate/severe VMSs were defined as a score of"‰â‰¥"‰3 points (range: 0 to 6, 6 being most bothersome). Cox proportional hazard regression models were used to estimate hazard ratios with 95% confidence intervals (CI) for the development of VMSs across the lipid levels. Higher low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels were positively associated with increased risk of early-onset VMSs. Compared to the"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL LDL group, the multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for incident VMSs were 1.19 (1.03"“1.37) and 1.20 (1.03"“1.40) in participants with LDL cholesterol levels of 100"“129Â mg/dL and"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, respectively (P for trend"‰="‰0.027). The multivariable-adjusted HR for incident moderate/severe VMSs was 1.37 (95% CI: 1.08"“1.73) in participants with LDL"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, compared to those with LDL"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL. Meanwhile, triglycerides and total and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels were not significantly associated with early-onset VMSs risk in premenopausal women. Premenopausal women with high serum LDL cholesterol concentrations had a higher risk of incident early-onset VMSs. Further studies should confirm our findings and examine whether LDL-lowering interventions reduce the risk of early-onset VMSs among women during menopause transition.
Should variants of unknown significance (VUS) be disclosed to patients in cardiogenetics or not; only in case of high suspicion of pathogenicity?
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In an adult/pediatric patient with a suspected inherited cardiac disease, genetic testing to clarify the clinical condition is nowadays part of standard routine clinical care. Apart from identifying a likely pathogenic (LP, class 4) or pathogenic (P, class 5) variant, test results can also be confusing when a variant of unknown significance (VUS, class 3) is identified. In cardiogenetics this happens in ~35"“40% of patients [1]. In our experiences in Sweden and the Netherlands, it can be hard for both healthcare professionals and patients to distinguish the difference between a VUS and a (L)P variant, sometimes leading to communication difficulties regarding the possibility of genetic testing in the family. During a recent ERN exchange between our centers it became obvious that we handle the dissemination of VUS-es to the patient differently, where UmeÃ¥, Sweden,Â has a more restrictive policy.
DAXX-ATRX regulation of p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response
DAXX and ATRX are tumor suppressor proteins that form a histone H3.3 chaperone complex and are frequently mutated in cancers with the alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT). Here, we show that DAXX and ATRX knock-out (KO) U87-T cells that have acquired ALT-like features have defects in p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response. RNA-seq analysis revealed that p53 pathway is among the most perturbed. ChIP-seq and ATAC-seq revealed a genome-wide reduction in p53 DNA-binding and corresponding loss of chromatin accessibility at many p53 response elements across the genome. Both DAXX and ATRX null cells showed a depletion of histone H3.3 and accumulation of Î³H2AX at many p53 sites, including subtelomeres. These findings indicate that loss of DAXX or ATRX can compromise p53 chromatin binding and p53 DNA damage response in ALT-like cells, providing a link between histone composition, chromatin accessibility and tumor suppressor function of p53.
Monitoring longitudinal disease progression in a novel murine Kit tumor model using high-field MRI
Animal models are an indispensable platform used in various research disciplines, enabling, for example, studies of basic biological mechanisms, pathological processes and new therapeutic interventions. In this study, we applied magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to characterize the clinical picture of a novel N-ethyl-N-nitrosourea-induced Kit-mutant mouse in vivo. Seven C3H KitN824K/WT mutant animals each of both sexes and their littermates were monitored every other month for a period of twelve months. MRI relaxometry data of hematopoietic bone marrow and splenic tissue as well as high-resolution images of the gastrointestinal organs were acquired. Compared with controls, the mutants showed a dynamic change in the shape and volume of the cecum and enlarged PeyerÂ´s patches were identified throughout the entire study. Mammary tumors were observed in the majority of mutant females and were first detected at eight months of age. Using relaxation measurements, a substantial decrease in longitudinal relaxation times in hematopoietic tissue was detected in mutants at one year of age. In contrast, transverse relaxation time of splenic tissue showed no differences between genotypes, except in two mutant mice, one of which had leukemia and the other hemangioma. In this study, in vivo MRI was used for the first time to thoroughly characterize the evolution of systemic manifestations of a novel Kit-induced tumor model and to document the observable organ-specific disease cascade.
Sex-specific genetic association between psychiatric disorders and cognition, behavior and brain imaging in children and adults
Although there are pronounced sex differences for psychiatric disorders, relatively little has been published on the heterogeneity of sex-specific genetic effects for these traits until very recently for adults. Much less is known about children because most psychiatric disorders will not manifest until later in life and existing studies for children on psychiatric traits such as cognitive functions are underpowered. We used results from publicly available genome-wide association studies for six psychiatric disorders and individual-level data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study and the UK Biobank (UKB) study to evaluate the associations between the predicted polygenic risk scores (PRS) of these six disorders and observed cognitive functions, behavioral and brain imaging traits. We further investigated the mediation effects of the brain structure and function, which showed heterogeneity between males and females on the correlation between genetic risk of schizophrenia and fluid intelligence. There was significant heterogeneity in genetic associations between the cognitive traits and psychiatric disorders between sexes. Specifically, the PRSs of schizophrenia of boys showed stronger correlation with eight of the ten cognitive functions in the ABCD data set; whereas the PRSs of autism of females showed a stronger correlation with fluid intelligence in the UKB data set. Besides cognitive traits, we also found significant sexual heterogeneity in genetic associations between psychiatric disorders and behavior and brain imaging. These results demonstrate the underlying early etiology of psychiatric disease and reveal a shared and unique genetic basis between the disorders and cognition traits involved in brain functions between the sexes.
Hole doping in a negative charge transfer insulator
RENiO3 is a negative charge transfer energy system and exhibits a temperature-driven metal-insulator transition (MIT), which is also accompanied by a bond disproportionation (BD) transition. In order to explore how hole doping affects the BD transition, we have investigated the electronic structure of single-crystalline thin films of Nd1âˆ’xCaxNiO3 by synchrotron based experiments and ab-initio calculations. Here we show that for a small value of x, the doped holes are localized on one or more Ni sites around the dopant Ca2+ ions, while the BD state for the rest of the lattice remains intact. The effective charge transfer energy (Î”) increases with Ca concentration and the formation of BD phase is not favored above a critical x, suppressing the insulating phase. Our present study firmly demonstrates that the appearance of BD mode is essential for the MIT of the RENiO3 series.
A hybrid triboelectric nanogenerator for enhancing corrosion prevention of metal in marine environment
A hybrid spherical triboelectric nanogenerator (S-TENG) with both solid-solid and solid-liquid contact modes is successfully constructed to collect wave energy for highly efficient cathodic protection of metals in marine. To maximize collection of wave energy, the S-TENG is designed to simultaneously capture friction energy from inside and outside the device with different working modes, achieving a short circuit current density of 186"‰mA"‰mâˆ’3 and open circuit voltage of 88.9"‰V, respectively. It indicates that the potential drop of stainless steel (304SS) and organically coated carbon steel (Q235CS) coupled with the S-TENG are about 410"‰mV and 930"‰mV, respectively, which is suitable for their cathodic protection in marine environment. It is demonstrated that our S-TENG as a low-cost and environmentally friendly self-powered approach is promising to effectively converts wave energy for electrochemical cathodic protection in marine.
A shared numerical magnitude representation evidenced by the distance effect in frequency-tagging EEG
Humans can effortlessly abstract numerical information from various codes and contexts. However, whether the access to the underlying magnitude information relies on common or distinct brain representations remains highly debated. Here, we recorded electrophysiological responses to periodic variation of numerosity (every five items) occurring in rapid streams of numbers presented at 6Â Hz in randomly varying codes-Arabic digits, number words, canonical dot patterns and finger configurations. Results demonstrated that numerical information was abstracted and generalized over the different representation codes by revealing clear discrimination responses (at 1.2Â Hz) of the deviant numerosity from the base numerosity, recorded over parieto-occipital electrodes. Crucially, and supporting the claim that discrimination responses reflected magnitude processing, the presentation of a deviant numerosity distant from the base (e.g., base "2" and deviant "8") elicited larger right-hemispheric responses than the presentation of a close deviant numerosity (e.g., base "2" and deviant "3"). This finding nicely represents the neural signature of the distance effect, an interpretation further reinforced by the clear correlation with individuals' behavioral performance in an independent numerical comparison task. Our results therefore provide for the first time unambiguously a reliable and specific neural marker of a magnitude representation that is shared among several numerical codes.
