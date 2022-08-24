Long Islanders head to the polls to vote in 2022’s second primary election

Long Island voters headed to the polls Tuesday for 2022’s second primary election.

This is the second primary election this summer due to the results of the 2020 Census.

The count led to New York losing a congressional seat and newly drawn districts for the state Assembly and Senate and the U.S. Congress.

Many voters told News 12 they plan to cast their ballot for the person they believe will address the biggest issue they say plagues Long Islanders -- high taxes.

Lots of important races are taking place in many different areas of Long Island.

The race in District 1 is for Rep. Lee Zeldin's seat – he’s currently in the running for governor of New York.

Over in District 3 there’s a race to replace Tom Suozzi. Meanwhile, in District 4, which includes places like Long Beach, is for Rep. Kathleen Rice's spot, who announced she is retiring earlier this year.

In addition, there are also two races for state Senate, they're in southwestern Suffolk and western Nassau, respectively.