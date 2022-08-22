ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

WRDW-TV

Georgia farmers stepping in to mentor the next generation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The average Georgia farmer is almost 60 years old. That’s according to the latest Agriculture Census. Now some Georgia farmers say they’re willing to mentor the next generation. Adam McLendon said if you are a parent, farmers like him are willing to invest in...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

More political heavyweights hitting Georgia as midterms grow nearer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two of Washington’s most influential political figures are coming to Atlanta over the next week, another sign Georgia continues remains at the center of the nation’s political universe. On Saturday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will be appearing with Georgia GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

McMaster signs law providing paid family leave for state employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing Thursday for a bill that provides state employees with paid family leave for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child. S.11 provides six weeks of paid leave for state employees who give birth and two weeks of paid...
POLITICS
WRDW-TV

Tree falls on school bus with children on board in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It was a scary moment for some Atlanta Public School students Thursday morning. A tree fell on an APS bus while it was traveling on the 2200 block of Beecher Circle in southwest Atlanta, not far from Beecher Hills Elementary School. According to Atlanta police, six...
WRDW-TV

SC State updates school security, new parking requirements

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State is now requiring students and employees to have parking decals to park on-campus. This new update to parking requirements on the campus, comes three days after a weekend shooting nearby which left some students injures and one person dead. School officials have announced the...
COLLEGES
WRDW-TV

Plans moving forward for new mental health facility for DJJ youth

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Plans are moving forward for a new facility for youths in South Carolina’s juvenile justice system with the most severe mental health needs. The state legislature set aside about $20 million in the current state budget for the project, for which the need is pressing, the Department of Juvenile Justice’s leader said.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Loan forgiveness plan can wipe out 28% of South Carolinians debt, data says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There are about 43 million Americans that owe student loans, but some of those borrowers will soon get some relief. President Biden announced on Wednesday that people that make less than $125,000 per year would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness plan. For recipients of Pell Grants, those with the most financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

McMaster blasts Biden debt forgiveness plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina’s governor called President Joe Biden’s plan to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans an example of the “liberal left’s ‘something for nothing’ entitlement culture.’”. Biden announced in a Wednesday tweet that borrowers who...
POLITICS

