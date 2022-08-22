Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Georgia farmers stepping in to mentor the next generation
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The average Georgia farmer is almost 60 years old. That’s according to the latest Agriculture Census. Now some Georgia farmers say they’re willing to mentor the next generation. Adam McLendon said if you are a parent, farmers like him are willing to invest in...
WRDW-TV
S.C. Dept. of Corrections cancels visitation due to staffing, says historic raises will help solve problem
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For people with loved ones at some correctional institutions across the state, taking a visit to see them in prison earlier this week was not possible because of staffing shortages, according to leaders with the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Tweets from SCDC show correctional institutes...
WRDW-TV
More political heavyweights hitting Georgia as midterms grow nearer
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two of Washington’s most influential political figures are coming to Atlanta over the next week, another sign Georgia continues remains at the center of the nation’s political universe. On Saturday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will be appearing with Georgia GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker...
WRDW-TV
Kemp dedicating $100 million to fight violent crime, reinforce local law enforcement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday he is dedicating $100 million to fight violent crime that he said began rising during the Covid pandemic. Kemp, who was also endorsed Thursday by the Fraternal Order of Police, said the money will also be used to strengthen public safety and reinforce local law enforcement.
WRDW-TV
Spearman lays out biggest disappointment of her career in exclusive 1-on-1 interview
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina routinely ranks among the worst states in the nation for public education with a major achievement gap between Black and white students. In Charleston, only 26 percent of African America students are meeting achievement goals in math compared to 77 percent of their white...
WRDW-TV
Celebration of Life details for former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal announced
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Deal family has announced that they will host a Celebration of Life for the late first lady Sandra Deal at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lanier Tech in Gainesville. All are welcome. Deal died from breast cancer that metastasized into brain cancer Tuesday at her home...
WRDW-TV
McMaster signs law providing paid family leave for state employees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing Thursday for a bill that provides state employees with paid family leave for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child. S.11 provides six weeks of paid leave for state employees who give birth and two weeks of paid...
WRDW-TV
Tree falls on school bus with children on board in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It was a scary moment for some Atlanta Public School students Thursday morning. A tree fell on an APS bus while it was traveling on the 2200 block of Beecher Circle in southwest Atlanta, not far from Beecher Hills Elementary School. According to Atlanta police, six...
WRDW-TV
SC State updates school security, new parking requirements
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State is now requiring students and employees to have parking decals to park on-campus. This new update to parking requirements on the campus, comes three days after a weekend shooting nearby which left some students injures and one person dead. School officials have announced the...
WRDW-TV
Plans moving forward for new mental health facility for DJJ youth
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Plans are moving forward for a new facility for youths in South Carolina’s juvenile justice system with the most severe mental health needs. The state legislature set aside about $20 million in the current state budget for the project, for which the need is pressing, the Department of Juvenile Justice’s leader said.
WRDW-TV
Loan forgiveness plan can wipe out 28% of South Carolinians debt, data says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There are about 43 million Americans that owe student loans, but some of those borrowers will soon get some relief. President Biden announced on Wednesday that people that make less than $125,000 per year would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness plan. For recipients of Pell Grants, those with the most financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.
WRDW-TV
McMaster blasts Biden debt forgiveness plan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina’s governor called President Joe Biden’s plan to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans an example of the “liberal left’s ‘something for nothing’ entitlement culture.’”. Biden announced in a Wednesday tweet that borrowers who...
