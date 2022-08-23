Read full article on original website
nyspnews.com
State Police are investigating an assault that occurred on a bus traveling on the Thruway in Orange County.
Newburgh, NY - On Friday, August 26, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., State Police responded to a report of an assault that occurred on a bus traveling southbound on I-87, in the town of Newburgh. The commercial bus was traveling from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers...
yonkerstimes.com
California Man Eludes State Police on High Speed Chase in Stolen Mercedes; Flees, Found 2 Days Later
On August 25, 2022, State Police arrested Jordan M. Richards, 32, of Antioch, California, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 2nd degree. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:05 p.m., State Police received a report of a stolen gray Mercedes-Benz out of New York City that was traveling northbound on State Route 22 in the town of Pawling.
Authorities: Suspect arrested for assaulting man on bus in Newburgh
Authorities say one person is in custody following an assault on a commercial bus traveling on the state thruway in Orange County
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gang member arrested during shooting investigation
POUGHKEEPSIE – A 24-year-old man was arrested after the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a federal arrest warrant in the city on Friday. The arrest is part of an investigation into a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Morgan Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie on April 13, 2022.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kerhonkson man convicted of menacing police officer and DWI
KINGSTON – A Kerhonkson man was sentenced in Ulster County Court to 2 ½ to three years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to menacing a police officer on June 8. David Stephens, 31, also pled guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Man abused kids in Upstate day care center/foster care, police say; more victims possible
Warwick, N.Y. — A 59-year-old man sexually abused multiple children in two Upstate New York counties, troopers said. The victims were in day care or foster care, troopers said. Police are looking to see if there are other victims. The abuse happened in Warwick in Orange County and Andes...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Chester man for felony larceny
On August 23, 2022, State Police of Chestertown arrested Timothy M. Brown, 31, of Chester, NY, for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony. On August 22, 2022, at about 12:57 p.m., Troopers received a report of a larceny. The investigation determined Brown working under the company name of Morgan’s Property Management, was paid over $9,000 for promised construction services in September 2020. Brown failed to start the work for over two years and displayed no intent to do so.
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
Man sentenced to jail after undercover predator stings
WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a man to up nine years in prison after he was the target of multiple undercover stings in which he thought he was talking to underage girls. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, in April of 2021, investigators using a fake account believed to be that of […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested for burglarizing warehouse
CAIRO – State Police have arrested two Saugerties men for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse on Route 32 in the Town of Cairo. Police were called to the scene late last Monday afternoon when the owner reported the cabinets were removed and placed into a U-Haul vehicle.
Police: Sullivan County man rapes victim after threatening with machete
Troopers say Joseph Callas, 20, threatened the victim with the large knife and sexually assaulted them.
Mount Vernon police make two arrests and recover two guns
Mount Vernon is giving a group of police officers and detectives a pat on the back after they took two guns off the streets late Wednesday night.
DA: Newburgh man pleads guilty plea in the death of missing woman
Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler says Matthew Mercado, 39, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of 36-year-old Jessica Lopez, of Newburgh.
NYPD: Woman killed, man injured after gunshots fired at car in the Bronx
NYPD says two people were shot while inside a car at East 170th Street and College Avenue just after midnight.
NYPD: 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Bronx NYCHA employee
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Bronx NYCHA employee, according to police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan PBA criticizes Monticello mayor over police district idea
MONTICELLO – The Monticello Village Board’s consideration of dissolving the police department and replacing it with a police district that would include the shopping center district in the Town of Thompson, has come under fire from the Sullivan County PBA, the union representing the sheriff’s road patrol division.
Newburgh mayor‘s identical twin brother arrested for alleged domestic violence
The Orange County District Attorney‘s Office confirms that Torrino Harvey was arrested by Town of Newburgh police Aug. 7.
Fugitive wanted on assault charge apprehended in Ulster County
Saugerties police say they arrested AJ Brown, who is from Massachusetts, while conducting a warrant investigation.
UPDATE: Passenger Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On Route 287
A back-seat passenger died following a chain-reaction crash on Route 287, New Jersey State Police said. The elderly victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern following the crash on the northbound highway in Mahwah shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, responders said.She succumbed to her injuries, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota said.
