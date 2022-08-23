ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomingburg, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Gang member arrested during shooting investigation

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 24-year-old man was arrested after the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a federal arrest warrant in the city on Friday. The arrest is part of an investigation into a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Morgan Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie on April 13, 2022.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kerhonkson man convicted of menacing police officer and DWI

KINGSTON – A Kerhonkson man was sentenced in Ulster County Court to 2 ½ to three years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to menacing a police officer on June 8. David Stephens, 31, also pled guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.
KERHONKSON, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Chester man for felony larceny

On August 23, 2022, State Police of Chestertown arrested Timothy M. Brown, 31, of Chester, NY, for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony. On August 22, 2022, at about 12:57 p.m., Troopers received a report of a larceny. The investigation determined Brown working under the company name of Morgan’s Property Management, was paid over $9,000 for promised construction services in September 2020. Brown failed to start the work for over two years and displayed no intent to do so.
CHESTER, NY
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Man sentenced to jail after undercover predator stings

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a man to up nine years in prison after he was the target of multiple undercover stings in which he thought he was talking to underage girls. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, in April of 2021, investigators using a fake account believed to be that of […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested for burglarizing warehouse

CAIRO – State Police have arrested two Saugerties men for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse on Route 32 in the Town of Cairo. Police were called to the scene late last Monday afternoon when the owner reported the cabinets were removed and placed into a U-Haul vehicle.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan PBA criticizes Monticello mayor over police district idea

MONTICELLO – The Monticello Village Board’s consideration of dissolving the police department and replacing it with a police district that would include the shopping center district in the Town of Thompson, has come under fire from the Sullivan County PBA, the union representing the sheriff’s road patrol division.
MONTICELLO, NY
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Passenger Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On Route 287

A back-seat passenger died following a chain-reaction crash on Route 287, New Jersey State Police said. The elderly victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern following the crash on the northbound highway in Mahwah shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, responders said.She succumbed to her injuries, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota said.
MAHWAH, NJ

