On August 23, 2022, State Police of Chestertown arrested Timothy M. Brown, 31, of Chester, NY, for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony. On August 22, 2022, at about 12:57 p.m., Troopers received a report of a larceny. The investigation determined Brown working under the company name of Morgan’s Property Management, was paid over $9,000 for promised construction services in September 2020. Brown failed to start the work for over two years and displayed no intent to do so.

CHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO