Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

10/11 NOW Investigation: What’s changed since Geneva YRTC closed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There were holes in the walls, debris littering the floors, water damage and plastic cots sitting on hard ground. Those were the conditions at the Geneva Youth Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in August 2019 that prompted the facility to close and an investigation to open. “It...
GENEVA, NE
Lincoln, NE
KETV.com

'A great achievement': Gage County plans to pay off Beatrice 6 in early 2023

BEATRICE, Neb. — Gage County is scheduled to make its final payment in the Beatrice 6 settlement in May of 2023, according to county board member Erich Tiemann. The original verdict awarded $28.1 million to the six people who were wrongfully convicted in a 1985 killing, but Tiemann said that's ballooned to a cost of around $30 million for the county with the addition of attorneys' fees. The final $7 million will come in two payments, one in September and the other in May.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
klin.com

LPS Superintendent Addresses Staff Training Controversy

New Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman began Tuesday’s school board meeting with a statement aimed at recent controversy over a staff training event held earlier this month. The mandatory staff training included school nurses and counselors and featured guest speaker and transgender author Ryan Sallans. Gausman addressed...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New Gage County Tourism Director hired

BEATRICE – The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce now has a new tourism director to work alongside with. Megan Bartz has been hired as the new Gage County Tourism Coordinator. She is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate in marketing and management. Bartz fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Kristen Jensen, who took a new job with the Beatrice Campus of Southeast Community College.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
etxview.com

City Hall: Oxford House debate shines a light on city zoning ordinances

The recent debate over a sober-living home in the Near South neighborhood highlighted the city’s zoning ordinances and how they define family — and a nonprofit’s attempts to expand that definition. Oxford House, a national organization for a network of thousands of democratically run, self-supporting homes for...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Diaper Bank expands services to help more families with diaper needs

KEARNEY, Neb. — After serving the Omaha metro area for the past seven years, Nebraska Diaper Bank is expanding services to Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. Nebraska Diaper Bank members said their mission is to provide diapers through collaborative partnerships to change lives and empower families in need. The organization...
KEARNEY, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

Ex-Southwest Iowa City Clerk Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Theft of City Funds

MILLS COUNTY, IA (Radio Iowa) The former city clerk in a small southwest Iowa town has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing money from Silver City accounts. Forty-four-year-old Artema Madeline Gray pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. An investigation found she made over 42-thousand dollars in personal purchases on the city’s credit card and overpaid herself nearly 11-thousand dollars. State Auditor Rob Sand’s office conducted the special investigation that was released this spring.
SILVER CITY, IA
cdcgamingreports.com

Nebraska: Warhorse Gaming announces agreement with Playersoft for mobile signups

Warhorse Gaming Thursday announced a partnership with Playersoft Technologies to facilitate player registration. Through the agreement, Playersoft will deploy its Mobile Enrollment technology, enabling team members to quickly sign-up players anywhere at WarHorse Casino, the first casino in Lincoln, Nebraska,. “We are excited to be the first casino operator in...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Group mystified by city's opposition to railroad museum

NEBRASKA CITY – Supporters of a movement to establish a railroad museum in Nebraska City were elated in 2020 when the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway deeded over property to them, but have since been entangled in court filings and mystified by the reaction of city government. About four...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

