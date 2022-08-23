Read full article on original website
Nebraska lawmaker plans bill to legalize medical marijuana
A Nebraska lawmaker from Omaha is promising to introduce a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state after similar measures failed to collect enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot.
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
Controversial City Charter Amendment To Allow Mayor To Work Outside Omaha Passes Thanks To Council Confusion.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Omaha City Council passed nine proposed city charter amendments to be placed on the November ballot Tuesday, Aug. 23, but one will be reconsidered and likely denied next week.
10/11 NOW Investigation: What’s changed since Geneva YRTC closed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There were holes in the walls, debris littering the floors, water damage and plastic cots sitting on hard ground. Those were the conditions at the Geneva Youth Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in August 2019 that prompted the facility to close and an investigation to open. “It...
Gage County to end countywide sales tax, finish paying huge civil rights judgment
BEATRICE, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - With payoff of a huge federal civil rights judgment on the horizon, Gage County residents will see something pretty rare this coming year: taxes going down, on two fronts. The Gage County Board Wednesday approved a resolution that will end collection of a half-cent...
'A great achievement': Gage County plans to pay off Beatrice 6 in early 2023
BEATRICE, Neb. — Gage County is scheduled to make its final payment in the Beatrice 6 settlement in May of 2023, according to county board member Erich Tiemann. The original verdict awarded $28.1 million to the six people who were wrongfully convicted in a 1985 killing, but Tiemann said that's ballooned to a cost of around $30 million for the county with the addition of attorneys' fees. The final $7 million will come in two payments, one in September and the other in May.
Lancaster County mails early vote applications to voters on Permanent Early Request Form List
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office mailed early-vote request forms to Lancaster County voters on the Permanent Early Vote Request List on Monday. The postcard-size mail pieces are printed on yellow colored cardstock. Voters must complete and sign the application portion of the mailing and...
LPS Superintendent Addresses Staff Training Controversy
New Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman began Tuesday’s school board meeting with a statement aimed at recent controversy over a staff training event held earlier this month. The mandatory staff training included school nurses and counselors and featured guest speaker and transgender author Ryan Sallans. Gausman addressed...
Fake DEA Agent Steals $149,294.84 from a Nebraska Senior Citizen
In July 2022, an unfortunate senior citizen, a Nebraska woman, falls for a scam that wipes out over $149K of her life savings. Read to find out the details. Senior citizenPhoto by Benjamin Balazs from Pixabay.
LPS Superintendent Address Controversial Statement Allegedly Made By A Guest Speaker
(KFOR NEWS August 24, 2022) At Tuesday’s Lincoln Board of Education meeting, the first one since classes started back up, LPS Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman took a moment to address some controversy and confusion regarding LGBTQ+ topics in the district. Dr. Gausman addressed two big items. One being concerns...
Lincoln rent now averages more than $1,150 as record prices bust bank accounts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Americans are getting hit with record high rent prices as many also struggle to afford even the bare essentials. The national median rent has now hit a record 17 months in a row, soaring to $1,879 last month. That’s up more than 12% from a...
New Gage County Tourism Director hired
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce now has a new tourism director to work alongside with. Megan Bartz has been hired as the new Gage County Tourism Coordinator. She is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate in marketing and management. Bartz fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Kristen Jensen, who took a new job with the Beatrice Campus of Southeast Community College.
City Hall: Oxford House debate shines a light on city zoning ordinances
The recent debate over a sober-living home in the Near South neighborhood highlighted the city’s zoning ordinances and how they define family — and a nonprofit’s attempts to expand that definition. Oxford House, a national organization for a network of thousands of democratically run, self-supporting homes for...
Sarpy County reveals property taxes will rise as part of 2023 budget
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Sarpy County wants more of your property tax dollars, but not at the same rate as home values are rising. The county revealed its 2023 budget, which includes a 4% drop in the levy rate. It also notes that average home values went up about...
Nebraska Diaper Bank expands services to help more families with diaper needs
KEARNEY, Neb. — After serving the Omaha metro area for the past seven years, Nebraska Diaper Bank is expanding services to Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. Nebraska Diaper Bank members said their mission is to provide diapers through collaborative partnerships to change lives and empower families in need. The organization...
Ex-Southwest Iowa City Clerk Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Theft of City Funds
MILLS COUNTY, IA (Radio Iowa) The former city clerk in a small southwest Iowa town has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing money from Silver City accounts. Forty-four-year-old Artema Madeline Gray pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. An investigation found she made over 42-thousand dollars in personal purchases on the city’s credit card and overpaid herself nearly 11-thousand dollars. State Auditor Rob Sand’s office conducted the special investigation that was released this spring.
Sheriff’s office withdraws request to put up license plate cameras in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A license plate reader pilot program will not be expanded for now. The Omaha City Council was supposed to make a decision Tuesday about allowing the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license plate reading cameras across the city. There are 15 cameras that the...
Student loan borrowers get some relief; Nebraskans owe more more than $8 billion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Hundreds of thousands of Nebraskans are getting some long-awaited help with student loan debt. The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it is canceling up to $10,000 of federal loan debt for those who qualify. An income cap will limit the forgiveness to people earning...
Nebraska: Warhorse Gaming announces agreement with Playersoft for mobile signups
Warhorse Gaming Thursday announced a partnership with Playersoft Technologies to facilitate player registration. Through the agreement, Playersoft will deploy its Mobile Enrollment technology, enabling team members to quickly sign-up players anywhere at WarHorse Casino, the first casino in Lincoln, Nebraska,. “We are excited to be the first casino operator in...
Group mystified by city's opposition to railroad museum
NEBRASKA CITY – Supporters of a movement to establish a railroad museum in Nebraska City were elated in 2020 when the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway deeded over property to them, but have since been entangled in court filings and mystified by the reaction of city government. About four...
