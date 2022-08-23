Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight
By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be slated for an undisputed heavyweight title showdown in December 2022. Last Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, whilst also capturing The Ring belt in the process. The contest was hard to call in the eyes of many but in the end, Usyk’s superior boxing ability got him the win he deserved – and put an end to his rivalry with the Englishman.
Watch Deontay Wilder show off explosive power and hand speed ahead of ring return against Robert Helenius
DEONTAY WILDER showed off his explosive power and dazzling speed in a sparring video posted by trainer Malik Scott. The Bronze Bomber is hard at work as he prepares for his long-awaited return to the ring. Wilder, 36, hasn't fought since losing his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury last October.
SkySports
Amir Khan wants to help Tyson Fury secure £500m undisputed fight against Oleksandr Usyk
Amir Khan believes Anthony Joshua was two rounds away from beating Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday's world title rematch, and has backed Tyson Fury to overcome the Ukrainian in an undisputed heavyweight showdown. Joshua was on the losing side of a split decision after a much-improved performance in Saudi Arabia following...
FOX Sports
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Everything You Need To Know
Two heavyweight kings of the ring — Andy "Destoyer" Ruiz Jr. and Luis "King Kong" Ortiz — will bring the pugilistic star power to Los Angeles when they meet in the ring at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 4, live on FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view. Both Ruiz (36-2) and...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Handler On Promotional Status: 'We Have Got No Other Commitments With Matchroom'
If Oleksandr Usyk ever fights again, he will likely do so under a different promotional aegis. The unified heavyweight champion of the world from Ukraine retained his WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF titles by earning a split decision in his competitive 12-round rematch with Anthony Joshua this past Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Boxing Scene
Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey - Only So Much Room
Time doesn’t stand still. Father time is undefeated. All of the old sayings have been heard and repeated ad nauseum, in part because they’re true and in part because they’re easy. Athletic longevity varies but eventually we know everyone, even Tom Brady, will reach the day where they can’t go anymore.
Boxing Scene
WBA Permits Leo Santa Cruz, Leigh Wood To Enter Separate Featherweight Title Fights
Leo Santa Cruz and Leigh Wood are set to fight this fall. Just not against each other. The two claimants to the WBA featherweight title were instead granted permission to enter separate fights, with each of their belts at stake. As announced by Matchroom Boxing, Wood will defend his secondary WBA featherweight title against streaking contender Mauricio ‘Bronco’ Lara on September 24 in his hometown of Nottingham, England.
SkySports
Undisputed champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos in a rematch
Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos Jr in a rematch at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on October 16. Haney beat Kambosos Jr via unanimous decision in June to add the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts to the WBC strap he already held and become the first undisputed champion at the weight since the start of the four-belt era.
Boxing Scene
Andrade-Parker Interim Super Middleweight Title Fight Approved, Ordered By WBO
Demetrius Andrade and Zach Parker are back at the negotiating table. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBO has approved a request by Andrade for an interim super middleweight title to be at stake in his targeted fight with England’s Parker. The fight will be formally ordered by the sanctioning body on Tuesday, which will come with a ten-day negotiation period to reach terms. In the event that a deal is not secured in that time, the ordered fight will then head to a purse hid hearing.
FOX Sports
Kambosos is Philippines-bound ahead of Devin Haney rematch
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian boxer George Kambosos will do most of his preparation for a world title rematch against Devin Haney in the Philippines, where he once worked out as Manny Pacquiao’s sparring partner. Kambosos and Haney are scheduled to get back into the ring in Melbourne...
Boxing Scene
Sergio Mora Backs Canelo To Win, But Doesn't Rule Out Upset By Golovkin
Former world champion Sergio Mora is backing Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to win his upcoming trilogy clash with Gennadiy Golovkin - but at the same time Mora is not ruling out the possibility of an upset by Golovkin. Their clash, for Canelo's WBO, IBF, WBA, WBC super...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Kalle Sauerland Was Key To Getting Eubank-Benn Deal Done
Eddie Hearn wants to give credit where credit is due. The head of Matchroom Boxing will preside over one of the more intriguing match-ups in British boxing on Oct. 8 when his charge, welterweight Conor Benn goes up against countryman and career middleweight/super middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. in a catchweight bout set at 157 pounds at The O2 Arena in London.
Boxing Scene
Arum: I Look Forward To Matching Haney-Kambosos Winner With Lomachenko
Devin Haney began his lightweight title run in pursuit of Vasiliy Lomachenko. Such a fight is now in his sights three years later now that Haney is the division’s lone true champion, though not before handling present day business. Top Rank will serve as the lead promoter for two...
Boxing Scene
Fury Promoter: If Joshua Rebuilds, a Fight is Possible in The Future
Frank Warren, co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, says a showdown with Anthony Joshua is still possible in the future - if Joshua rebuilds himself. Joshua has lost back to back fights to current WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk. The second of those defeats took place last Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis wants Gervonta Davis when he moves up to 140
By Sam Volz: Former WBA light welterweight champion Regis Prograis says he wants to fight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis when he eventually returns to the 140-lb division. Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) says he feels confident that he’ll defeat Tank when the time comes for them to fight. For...
