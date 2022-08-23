Read full article on original website
CN2 Picture of the Day – A Pink Bundle Reveals “It’s a Girl”!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Brandi and Hailey Price sharing their excitement that they are expecting a girl. These mommies live in Fort Mill and were excited to find out at their gender has revealed a little pink bundle is on the way. Don’t miss out on being...
Lincoln County shelter hopes to find homes for 50 animals this weekend
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services' annual Clear the Shelters campaign will begin Friday, Aug. 26. This is a national campaign with NBC to help animal shelters nationwide lower their numbers to make room for more rescues. Lincoln County Animal Services is just one of many shelters in the Charlotte area that will be participating this weekend. Officials said they hope to adopt out 50 animals into their forever homes.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Chewy
WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue would like to present Chewy (formerly Chewbacca) for your adoption consideration!. “We just know that our readers are ready to help us find sweet Chewy her forever home. She is a house-trained, six-year-old, brindle and white Beagle/Staffie mix with a whole lot of snuggles and love to give. She is about 75 lbs (but shh don’t tell her – she thinks she’s little!) – so sweet and super chill. Chewy mostly just wants to laze around – but will show her enthusiasm for things she loves like treats and car rides. We just recently found out that she LOVES the water as well, and to retrieve a good ball will absolutely make her heart sing. Chewy will be set up best for success with: a comfy bed to call her own, experienced dog owners ready to love & be loved, as the Queen of her castle (only dog in the home – although she is friendly & loves to play with other dogs), and either big, or no, kids living in the home. If you give her a chance, we know she will steal your heart away! She has so much love to give and doesn’t understand why she is looking for her forever family, when she thought she had one already.”
Have you seen the pink robots in Uptown? What's next for Charlotte Center City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's new life for the tiny pink robots that were originally part of a pilot delivery program in Plaza Midwood with Undercurrent Coffee. Lately, they've been scooting around Uptown. WCNC Charlotte reporter Lexi Wilson learned they're part of a brand new project. Over the last few...
Growing the film industry in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The North Carolina Film Office recently announced five more television and film projects that will receive millions of dollars in support for choosing to film right here in the state. Three of those projects are being worked on right here in our backyard. That includes...
Cabarrus County CVB celebrates new ‘Explore Cabarrus’ destination brand
Currently, there are 18,000 students in the Fort Mill School District. ‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85...
Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement hosting free adoption event for Clear the Shelters
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is facing the same problem as many shelters across the Carolinas: Overcrowding. That's why WCNC Charlotte and NBC are teaming up to Clear the Shelters as part of the annual nationwide campaign aimed at finding forever homes for animals in need. Clear the Shelters helps relieve the pressure by adopting out lots of deserving cats and dogs.
Students and staff remember longtime icon at Hickory High School
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Larry Conger, who served at the maintenance supervisor at Hickory High School, recently died after a battle with COVID-19. Thursday afternoon, the hallway where countless students will pass was renamed for his years of service. Conger had a long, storied career here, making friends and influencing...
Family And Friends Walk In Memory Of Jeffrey Hardin
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, August 16, friends and family of Jeffrey Hardin met at the corner of Lawyers and Lebanon roads to walk in his memory. Early in the morning of Thursday, August 16, 2012, 23-year old Jeffrey Hardin was struck by a hit and run driver while walking home down Lebanon Road. Hardin was walking east, or against the flow of traffic, near the entrance to Pine Lake Country Club when he was struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
Le Diner en Blanc one of the hottest tickets in town
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Le Dîner en Blanc is a much-anticipated annual event, where the location is kept secret until the very last minute. Thousands of people, dressed all in white, meet for a mass “chic picnic” in a public space. This morning, Tara Robertson joined us to talk details and decor surrounding one of the hottest event in the Queen City. “It's like a pop up extravaganza at a secret location” says Robertson. Over the course of the evening, guests experience the beauty and value of their city's public spaces by participating in the unexpected. Beyond the spectacle and elegance of the dinner itself, guests are brought together from diverse backgrounds by good taste and a love of beauty. Le Dîner en Blanc recalls the elegance and glamor of high French society, and guests engage one another, knowing that they are taking part in a truly magical event. There are no disruptions: no car traffic, no pedestrian traffic—only amazed and astonished looks from passersby observing the scene before them. And participants, like spectators, wonder whether it's all not a dream…
CN2 Today: Champion Kids, Summerfest and Congress Street Cafe
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s CN2 Today show, we talk with the City of York’s Event Coordinator and Mayor about the Annual Summerfest Festival happening this weekend. Plus, if you are planning on going to Summerfest, you have to stop by Congress Street...
Exploring plans for the future of Latta Place
Witnesses describe the scene of stabbing that left one person seriously hurt. Witnesses said the stabbing happened after a car nearly hit someone crossing the road. Local organization to host event to promote unity ahead of new school year. Updated: 59 minutes ago. A Charlotte organization is hosting an event...
North Carolina Festival ‘Matthews Alive’ Returns This Year
According to WSOC-TV, a longtime Labor Day weekend tradition is returning to Matthews this year after being canceled by covid for two years. The Matthews Alive Festival will be held Sept. 2-5. It is four fun filled with live music, carnival rides, and games. It all happens in beautiful historic downtown Matthews.
Monroe rescue group finds forever homes for cats and kittens
MONROE, N.C. — Zach's Rescue in Monroe, North Carolina, has been around for 10 years, focusing on finding forever homes for cats and kittens. This weekend, Zach's Rescue will be taking part in the annual Clear the Shelters campaign, which helps find homes for as many pets as possible as overloaded shelters reach critical levels. WCNC Charlotte is helping clear the shelters across the Charlotte area on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Longtime Hickory High employee honored by school
CATS has 3,104 stops, but many blank spots are left that the service does not cover. After going for more than 10 years without any new homes being built, there are now dozens of new homes either completed or going up in East Spencer. Exploring plans for the future of...
‘It was depressing’: Frustration mounts over gaps in handicapped-accessible transportation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte residents who rely on public transportation to get around are being left behind all because of where they live. Michelle Faulkner is one of them. She qualifies for handicap-accessible transportation but cannot access it. “At first, it was depressing,” Faulkner said. She started losing...
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Charlotte
Wheel of Fortune Live is coming to Charlotte. The host, Mark L. Walberg, sits down with WCNC Charlotte to discuss all the details.
The Freshest of Ingredients to Create a Delicious Lunch Experience
YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If your headed to Summerfest this weekend you must stop in to Congress Street Cafe located in Yorkville Marketplace which features sandwiches and salads along with a charcuterie selection. Chef and owner Steve Pacello said, “We use nothing but Boar’s Head products so everything...
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
These 4 chores can make your house more valuable
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
