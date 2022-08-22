ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

spectrumlocalnews.com

Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge refused Friday to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is running for governor,...
ARIZONA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent

AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Louisiana woman denied abortion wants 'vague' ban clarified

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A pregnant Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion — even though her fetus has a rare and fatal condition — demanded on Friday that Gov. John Bel Edwards and the legislature call a special session to clarify the state's restrictions on the procedure.
LOUISIANA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul defends telling Zeldin to 'get out' of New York

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said publicly that her opponent Lee Zeldin should get on a bus and go to Florida because he is not a New Yorker. Zeldin currently represents parts of Long Island in Congress, and he’s been criticizing those remarks for days. On Monday, Hochul...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Experts react to Texas' abortion trigger ban

AUSTIN, Texas — Dr. Leah Tatum is an OB/GYN with Austin Regional Clinic in Central Texas. Dr. Tatum sat down with Spectrum News to discuss the new reality physicians are facing as Texas trigger laws go into effect following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe earlier this year.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
MISSOURI STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

General election race takes shape in NY-17

The race for New York's 17th Congressional District moved full steam ahead after two decisive wins last night. The general election features Democrat Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney and Republican Mike Lawler. Maloney held an election watch party Tuesday night, while Lawlor attended an event in Dutchess County on Wednesday. "Tonight...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Langworthy on Southern Tier voters: 'They don’t want bombast'

The race for the new NY-23 was Carl Paladino’s to lose, and he did. On Wednesday, the bombastic businessman and candidate in the primary for NY-23 conceded to his opponent, Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy. In November, Langworthy will go on to challenge Democrat Max Della Pia for the...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

As Latino vote rises in New York, advocates call for engagement

Latino voters are making up an increasingly larger slice of the voting public in New York, and political campaigns that ignore them do so at their peril. The influence of Latino voters is only expected to increase, too, in the coming years as more of these New Yorkers reach the age of 18.
BUSINESS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Why New York's House races could be pivotal this November

For a decade, New York's 19th congressional district in the Hudson Valley has been a closely watched battleground seat. It lies outside large media markets, is home to rural areas, exurban communities and small cities. It has a mix of Democrats, Republicans and independents. It's a perfect test kitchen for...
ELECTIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tracks to the future: Rail making a comeback

SANFORD, N.C. — Train travel looks to make a comeback as North Carolina makes plans to move transportation forward with the installment of a new passenger rail corridor. The future S-line rail corridor will be 95 miles long running from Norlina to Sanford. Each North Carolina city will be...
SANFORD, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York issues new minimum requirements for concealed carry permits

There are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The state's Division of Criminal Justice Services and state police released the new standards on Tuesday. The new rules take effect on Sept. 1 and will require all applicants to complete 16 hours of in-person...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Environmentalists claim crypto-mining plant is impacting fish population on Seneca Lake

DRESDEN, N.Y. — Protecting the fish of Seneca Lake is one reason activists keep trying to shut down a cryptocurrency mine north of Watkins Glen. Greenidge Generation, the company running that plant, is applying for permits to install fish screens at the intake source of its cooling system. That's under the waters of the lake, 700 feet from a factory producing natural gas energy for the crypto mine.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend

At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
FARMINGTON, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

St. John Bosco community comes together in Texas

TEXAS — While it’s widely believed that Texas is the mecca of high school football, if you ask St. John Bosco parents Nora and Gerald Woodyard, Allen is about to get a whole lot of California love. “We’re pumped up, super excited,” Nora said. “I’m just so excited....
DALLAS, TX

