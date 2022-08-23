Lucama, N.C. — A Wilson County family is mourning after their toddler drowned in a pool on Tuesday. Brandy Parker said her 2-year-old son, Andres Zamora, died in the care of his babysitter. Parker said police are telling her the drowning was an accident, but she said she wants answers and to know why her son was left unsupervised for 20 minutes.

WILSON COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO