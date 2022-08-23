Read full article on original website
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
WJCL
3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
North Carolina 11-year-old helps rescue drowning toddler
Maxwell Belward may be 11-years-old, but he knew to step into a situation without hesitation when it came down to saving a young child’s life.
'I shot the deputy': Florida man admits he shot Nash County deputy while in court for firearms charge
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The man accused of shooting a Nash County Sheriff’s Deputy during a traffic stop in February 2021 confessed to the crime while representing himself in federal court. Jarred Ford, 34, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was on trial facing charges of being a felon in...
Boyfriend says pregnant girlfriend was shot in the head at Raleigh intersection
Raleigh, N.C. — A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday at the intersection of Raleigh Boulevard and New Bern Avenue. Maya Sherrod, 25, is around 1 month pregnant, according to her boyfriend Tyshaun Debnam. He says he believes road rage triggered the shooting and says she was hit in the head.
'Dropped to my knees and started crying.' Toddler drowns in Wilson backyard pool
Lucama, N.C. — A Wilson County family is mourning after their toddler drowned in a pool on Tuesday. Brandy Parker said her 2-year-old son, Andres Zamora, died in the care of his babysitter. Parker said police are telling her the drowning was an accident, but she said she wants answers and to know why her son was left unsupervised for 20 minutes.
WMAZ
Georgia deputy charged with DUI after crash in patrol car, troopers say
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was taken into custody after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving under the influence. Georgia state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monday involving a Heard County deputy in his marked patrol car on Coweta Heard Road in Coweta County.
22-year-old teacher in ICU after arsonist firebombs her home in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A schoolteacher is in the ICU after investigators say someone firebombed her home. Neighbors in the Riverdale neighborhood told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the explosion was like something out of a movie. One of those firebombs went into the bedroom of Clayton County...
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
Cook Out set to open in Chapel Hill near UNC
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A popular North Carolina-based restaurant will soon be making its first appearance in Chapel Hill. On Thursday, construction crews were working to transform a former Burger King on South Elliott Road into a Cook Out. The building was being inspected on Thursday and a representative was on site to help anyone interested in applying for a job there.
Track out camp fair, plus a chance to win a free week
Raleigh, N.C. — Year-round schools have now been in session for more than a month with two track outs already. Many parents are still looking for fun and educational options for their children when it’s time to track out again. This Saturday, Aug. 27, Over The Moon Play...
WRAL
Police: Shooting reported outside Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — A shooting was reported outside Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville on Thursday night. Police said no injuries were reported in the shooting, which happened outside the mall in the parking lot. Several cars were hit by shots fired, police said, and the building was impacted by...
School bus carrying high school softball team crashes in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A school bush crash was reported on Tuesday night, involving the Northside High School softball team as they returned from a game. The accident happened on I-75 In Dooley County near Pinehurst. Georgia State Patrol said that troopers responded to the crash, and that 10...
cbs17
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
allongeorgia.com
North Carolina Man Wanted for Murder Arrested in Statesboro
A 32-year-old man wanted for an August 19 murder in Orange County, North Carolina was arrested in Statesboro today. From Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina 08/22/2022:. Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia, 32, of Durham, in Statesboro, Georgia this afternoon in connection with the August 19th murder of...
Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities
GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair. The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a […]
North Carolina Man 'In Disbelief' After $250,000 Lottery Win
The lucky winner recalled just "seeing zeros" as the ticket revealed his prize.
12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 26-28)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Town of Cary: Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival - This 46th annual event will feature two-days of fun, including live music, children's activities and food and drink vendors. Admission is free. The event is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.
No one injured in Cross Creek Mall parking lot shooting
Fayetteville, N.C. — No one was injured in a Thursday night shooting in the parking lot of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall. Several cars were hit by shots fired, police said, and the building was impacted by a few rounds. Several shell casings were found in the mall's parking lot.
