ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightdale, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knightdale, NC
Government
Monroe County, GA
Government
City
Knightdale, NC
County
Monroe County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Monroe County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Government
WMAZ

Georgia deputy charged with DUI after crash in patrol car, troopers say

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was taken into custody after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving under the influence. Georgia state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monday involving a Heard County deputy in his marked patrol car on Coweta Heard Road in Coweta County.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
WRAL News

Cook Out set to open in Chapel Hill near UNC

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A popular North Carolina-based restaurant will soon be making its first appearance in Chapel Hill. On Thursday, construction crews were working to transform a former Burger King on South Elliott Road into a Cook Out. The building was being inspected on Thursday and a representative was on site to help anyone interested in applying for a job there.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Track out camp fair, plus a chance to win a free week

Raleigh, N.C. — Year-round schools have now been in session for more than a month with two track outs already. Many parents are still looking for fun and educational options for their children when it’s time to track out again. This Saturday, Aug. 27, Over The Moon Play...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17

Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
SURF CITY, NC
allongeorgia.com

North Carolina Man Wanted for Murder Arrested in Statesboro

A 32-year-old man wanted for an August 19 murder in Orange County, North Carolina was arrested in Statesboro today. From Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina 08/22/2022:. Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia, 32, of Durham, in Statesboro, Georgia this afternoon in connection with the August 19th murder of...
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
WRAL News

12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 26-28)

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Town of Cary: Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival - This 46th annual event will feature two-days of fun, including live music, children's activities and food and drink vendors. Admission is free. The event is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
67K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy