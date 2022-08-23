Read full article on original website
Related
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Kicks of Football Season at Boone Central – Game on KCNI/KBBN
The Broken Bow football team will kickoff the 2022 season tonight when they travel to Albion to face Boone Central. Carlie Wells enters his third season as head coach of the Indians. Wells visited with KCNI/KBBN sports during Tuesday’s fall sports kickoff event. Broken Bow looks to fill some holes left by the players who graduated from last year’s team that qualified for the state playoffs. Among the spots to be filled is quarterback. Wells said that Eli Coble will be the one under center when the Indians open up the season.
Sand Hills Express
Duck Slam to Challenge Hunters Four Years Running
Kyle Charron, 35, of Broken Bow, poses with his four-duck harvest; he was the first to harvest the four species required to participate in the Duck Slam, a challenge sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Ducks Unlimited. (Courtesy photo). It won’t be long. The first of the...
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Cross Country Teams Begin Season at North Platte Invite
The Broken Bow boys and girls cross country teams began their seasons Saturday at the North Platte Invite. The Broken Bow boys team placed third overall behind team champion North Platte and runner-up North Platte St. Pat’s. Broken Bow was led by Noah Osmond who placed third with a time of 17:13.99. The boys individual champion was Jarrett Miles of St. Pat’s with a winning time of 16:48.91. Brock Oeltjen finished in the top ten for the Indians placing 9th (18:00.28). Trey Hurlburt had a top twenty finish placing 19th (18:37.33). Sandhills Valley also competed at the meet and had a strong showing on the boys side as Collin Rooney placed 14th (18:22.18) and Jared Trimble was 16th (18:25.71).
Sand Hills Express
Ice Cream & Music in the Square to Celebrate Summer
"Cash" the Nebraska State Bank Eagle gives high fives to patrons during the August 25 music in the square summer celebration in Broken Bow. BROKEN BOW–A beautiful late August evening was filled with music, laughter, and delicious ice cream as part of the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce Summer Celebrations–Music in the Square. Nebraska State Bank (NSB) presented the Platinum Pearls, a band out of North Platte featuring three musicians who performed a variety of genres.
Comments / 0