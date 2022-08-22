COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students in the Columbus City Schools district began the school year remotely on Wednesday as teachers walked the picket lines for the third straight day. While students navigate online learning just like they did during the pandemic, the Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association are expected to meet at 1 p.m. The federal mediator overseeing the contract negotiations called for the meeting on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO