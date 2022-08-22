ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

Conceptual agreement reached between Columbus school board, teachers' union

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The school board and union representing teachers and other employees in the Columbus city school district have reached a “conceptual agreement,” tentatively ending a strike that began Monday. The Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association announced the deal in separate statements...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Students begin school year remotely as Columbus teachers' strike enters third day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students in the Columbus City Schools district began the school year remotely on Wednesday as teachers walked the picket lines for the third straight day. While students navigate online learning just like they did during the pandemic, the Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association are expected to meet at 1 p.m. The federal mediator overseeing the contract negotiations called for the meeting on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
