COLUMBIA, S.C. – A career day from senior McKenzie Moorman helped the South Carolina volleyball kick off the season on a high note Friday. Her game-high 19 kills led the offense in a 3-1 win over Sacred Heart (1-1) and she ended opening day with 16 more kills in a three-set sweep of Omaha (1-1). In the morning against the Pioneers, the two sides traded off sets to begin the match and Sacred Heart seemed poised to push ahead with a lead late in set three. Trailing 21-16, the Gamecocks were able to ride the arms of Moorman and Lauren McCutcheon to draw within one, 24-23, then got a big block from Claire Wilson and Gabby Brown and a pair of Sacred Heart attack errors to steal the set and a 2-1 lead. In the fourth, South Carolina’s offense went on a tear, hitting .389 with a game-high 18 kills as a unit, led by five apiece from McCutcheon and Moorman to seal a 3-1 win with a 25-18 decision.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO