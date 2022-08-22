Read full article on original website
gamecocksonline.com
Moorman's Big Opening Day Drives Carolina to Two Wins
COLUMBIA, S.C. – A career day from senior McKenzie Moorman helped the South Carolina volleyball kick off the season on a high note Friday. Her game-high 19 kills led the offense in a 3-1 win over Sacred Heart (1-1) and she ended opening day with 16 more kills in a three-set sweep of Omaha (1-1). In the morning against the Pioneers, the two sides traded off sets to begin the match and Sacred Heart seemed poised to push ahead with a lead late in set three. Trailing 21-16, the Gamecocks were able to ride the arms of Moorman and Lauren McCutcheon to draw within one, 24-23, then got a big block from Claire Wilson and Gabby Brown and a pair of Sacred Heart attack errors to steal the set and a 2-1 lead. In the fourth, South Carolina’s offense went on a tear, hitting .389 with a game-high 18 kills as a unit, led by five apiece from McCutcheon and Moorman to seal a 3-1 win with a 25-18 decision.
gamecocksonline.com
Carolina Cross Country Announces 2022 Campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Aug. 26, 2022) – University of South Carolina has revealed the Gamecocks’ Cross-Country schedule on Friday, Aug. 26. Highlighting the six-weekend schedule is the Carolina Challenge on Sept. 3 in Camden, S.C. to kick off the season. The Gamecocks will compete in six meets, including the...
gamecocksonline.com
Myring Nets Equalizer as Gamecocks Earn Opening Night Draw
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A goal by Harrison Myring in the 51st minute earned the South Carolina men’s soccer team a 1-1 draw to open the season at Ohio State Thursday night (Aug. 25) in the second match of the Wolstein Classic. The Gamecocks had the first chance of...
gamecocksonline.com
Gamecock Soccer to Host Block Parties September 1 and 2
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina men’s and women’s soccer teams will host a block party outside Stone Stadium prior to their respective matchups with in-state rival Clemson, the Athletics Department announced Friday (Aug. 26). The women will host the Tigers Thursday, September 1, and the men’s match will be Friday, September 2.
gamecocksonline.com
Gamecocks Announce Fall Slate On The Course
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women’s golf announced its fall schedule on Thursday. The team will look to defend titles at two of its four events against some of the best fields in the nation. The Gamecocks will open the season again at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate (Sep. 12-14)...
gamecocksonline.com
No. 4 Gamecocks Shut Out UConn 3-0 on Thursday
STORRS, CT – The No. 4 South Carolina women’s soccer team remain undefeated after taking down UConn 3-0 on the Huskies’ home turf for the first meeting between the two in program history. Breaking Down the Action. The first 45 was a battle between the Gamecocks and...
gamecocksonline.com
Men's Soccer Kicks Off 2022 Season at Ohio State Tournament
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The South Carolina men’s soccer team kicks off the regular season at the Wolstein Classic when the Gamecocks take on host Ohio State Thursday, August 25 at 7 p.m. Carolina begins year two under head Coach Tony Annan after finishing the 2021 season 5-9-2. The...
gamecocksonline.com
No. 4 Gamecocks Women's Soccer to Face UConn and Vermont
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 4 South Carolina women’s soccer team is set to hit the road for the first time this season to take on UConn and Vermont. The Gamecocks will face the Huskies on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7:00 p.m. (EDT), followed by the Catamounts on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 2:00 p.m.
gamecocksonline.com
Cam Smith Named to ESPN’s Preseason All-America Team
University of South Carolina redshirt junior defensive back Cam Smith was named preseason first team All-America by ESPN, it was announced today. Smith, a 6-0, 188-pounder from Blythewood, S.C., earned second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press a year ago after leading the team with 14 passes defended, including three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He allowed multiple catches in just two of 11 games played and only 15 catches on 32 targets throughout the season. He has been listed on multiple pre-season All-SEC and All-America teams and numerous watch lists this summer, including the Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik watch lists. Earlier this week, he earned a spot on the preseason second team All-America unit as selected by the Associated Press.
gamecocksonline.com
Payton Patrick Doesn't Need to Look Far for Inspiration
Payton Patrick doesn’t need to look far to find athletes to look up to or to serve as an inspiration. The sophomore forward on the South Carolina women’s soccer team has an amazing sports history within her own family. Her biggest hero is her father, Dave, who played golf at the University of Maryland and had to shoulder a lot of responsibility in raising Payton and her brother in the absence their mother.
gamecocksonline.com
VIDEOS: Wednesday's Football Coordinators' News Conferences
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Clayton White met with the media on Wednesday, August 24.
