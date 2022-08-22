ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, NC

WNCT

Winterville residents upset about police stop; chief responds

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a Tuesday morning encounter between Winterville police and 20-year-old Braxton Pettyjohn. “My son is a driver at night. As I mentioned, he has a cam in his car. So as he’s driving, the police officer is in front of him,” said Ora Lee Pettyjohn, Braxton’s mother. […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A confrontation between a group of Winterville police officers and a man in front of his own home led to viral Facebook posts from the police department and the man’s mother. “I don’t answer questions,” Winterville resident Braxton Pettyjohn, 20, responded to Winterville police officers...
WINTERVILLE, NC
City
Enfield, NC
WECT

No bond for second brother charged with Wake Co. deputy’s murder

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The second murder suspect in the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd appeared in court Thursday. Alder Marin-Sotelo, who was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder charges along with his brother Arturo, will remain jailed without bond. Arturo Marin-Sotelo’s next court date is set...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Rabid fox found in Goldsboro after animal bite

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are warning residents after a rabid fox was found in the city. Officers said last Thursday they were called to an animal bite in the 800 block of Franklin Street. The fox was captured and tests came back positive for rabies. Police did...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Greenville police investigate late morning deadly shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volley of gunfire shattered a quiet Greenville neighborhood late this morning, resulting in the city’s latest homicide. Police were called around 11:20 a.m. to a home at the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court. A police department spokeswoman confirmed that a man was...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount gang leader has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell cocaine, crack, and other controlled substances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Brandon Mabry pled guilty on Jan. 23rd, 2020. Federal prosecutors say...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Names/charges released after Sunday shooting, car chase through Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville have released more information on a weekend police chase that followed a shooting at an East 10th Street apartment complex. Noah Boomer was shot at Copper Beech Apartments early Sunday morning. Police say the 19-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and they believe he was an innocent bystander who was sitting inside his apartment when the shooting began.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Three arrested in Scotland Neck shooting that wounded one

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police say three people have been arrested after a shooting wounded one person in Scotland Neck on Monday. The Scotland Neck Police Department says officers, along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating after they heard shots fired at about 3 p.m. Shortly after, officers heard another shooting on E. 8th and Chestnut streets. It was there that they found a gunshot victim.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC

