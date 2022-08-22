Read full article on original website
Related
Enfield mayor: ‘No regrets’ about bulldozing Confederate monument despite SBI probe
The State Bureau of Investigation said it is looking into the destruction of the Confederate monument, with an SBI spokeswoman telling CBS 17 News Tuesday that the investigation began at the request of the police chief and the district attorney.
Winterville residents upset about police stop; chief responds
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a Tuesday morning encounter between Winterville police and 20-year-old Braxton Pettyjohn. “My son is a driver at night. As I mentioned, he has a cam in his car. So as he’s driving, the police officer is in front of him,” said Ora Lee Pettyjohn, Braxton’s mother. […]
WITN
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A confrontation between a group of Winterville police officers and a man in front of his own home led to viral Facebook posts from the police department and the man’s mother. “I don’t answer questions,” Winterville resident Braxton Pettyjohn, 20, responded to Winterville police officers...
WECT
3rd brother of men accused of killing Wake Deputy Ned Byrd charged with ammo offense; 2nd brother appears in court
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) - A third brother of the two men charged with killing a Wake County deputy was arraigned in federal court Wednesday with his brother, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo. The first brother, Arturo, was arraigned in a Wake County court room last Thursday. After being officially indicted Tuesday for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Fallen Wake County deputy’s landlord charged with stealing guns, valuables
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A third person has been charged in relation to the case of a fallen Wake County deputy. This time, court documents show Andrew Culbreth, 56, faces a half dozen charges for taking items belonging to Ned Byrd after the deputy was killed. Real estate records show...
WECT
No bond for second brother charged with Wake Co. deputy’s murder
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The second murder suspect in the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd appeared in court Thursday. Alder Marin-Sotelo, who was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder charges along with his brother Arturo, will remain jailed without bond. Arturo Marin-Sotelo’s next court date is set...
Former Rocky Mount officer, Thomas Robertson, appealing Capitol riot conviction
WASHINGTON (WFXR) — Less than two weeks after an ex-Rocky Mount cop was sentenced to 87 months behind bars in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, his attorney has filed an appeal of the conviction. Thomas Robertson, an Army veteran and a former sergeant with the Rocky Mount Police Department, […]
WITN
Rabid fox found in Goldsboro after animal bite
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are warning residents after a rabid fox was found in the city. Officers said last Thursday they were called to an animal bite in the 800 block of Franklin Street. The fox was captured and tests came back positive for rabies. Police did...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Greenville police investigate late morning deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volley of gunfire shattered a quiet Greenville neighborhood late this morning, resulting in the city’s latest homicide. Police were called around 11:20 a.m. to a home at the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court. A police department spokeswoman confirmed that a man was...
WITN
Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount gang leader has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell cocaine, crack, and other controlled substances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Brandon Mabry pled guilty on Jan. 23rd, 2020. Federal prosecutors say...
Damage to bridge over I-95 in Nash County blocks traffic
Whitakers, N.C. — One northbound lane on Interstate 95 was closed Wednesday after a bridge above the road was damaged. Sky 5 flew over the bridge at 9:45 a.m. near Exit 145 for N.C. Highway 4 in the Dortches area. The right lane was blocked and traffic was moving...
cbs17
Johnston County School Board presents allegations against board member Ronald Johnson, asks him to step down
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday evening, Johnston County Board of Education members and those in attendance had a special meeting to hear and read allegations made against board member Ronald Johnson. “These findings support the conclusion that Mr. Johnson violated board policy 21-20,” stated board chair Todd Sutton said....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Open for decades, Raleigh’s oldest golf center will close to make way for development
The par 3 golf course and driving range of 401 Par Golf have been around since the 1970s. But a new development has been proposed for the property.
Please wash your hands: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 23)
A Mexican restaurant in Morrisville this week had multiple handwashing violations.
'We really need some cops': Still no police force in Kenly as independent investigation continues
An independent investigation launched after Kenly's entire police force quit has stretched on, and frustrated residents say they "need a police department."
cbs17
3 drive-by shootings in 12 hours believed to be part of months-long string, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say they’re investigating three drive-by shootings that happened in the same area over a 12-hour period. They believe all three shootings are related to a string of drive-by shootings that have been going on for months. Officers said they were...
Multiple issues contributing to Edgecombe County's high unemployment rate
Edgecombe County leaders say the lingering impacts of the fire at the Rocky Mount QVC plant have contributed to the county assuming the highest unemployment rate in the state. The county manager tells WRAL News that Edgecombe could be weeks away from securing a large-scale electric car battery manufacturer to help boost employment in the area.
WITN
Names/charges released after Sunday shooting, car chase through Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville have released more information on a weekend police chase that followed a shooting at an East 10th Street apartment complex. Noah Boomer was shot at Copper Beech Apartments early Sunday morning. Police say the 19-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and they believe he was an innocent bystander who was sitting inside his apartment when the shooting began.
WITN
Goldsboro police searching for people who broke into internet cafe and tried to crack safe
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police are searching for the people who broke into an internet cafe and tried to cut through a safe early Friday. Officers went out to the alarm call around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning to the Longhorn Business Center at 1716 Highway 117 S. When officers got...
WITN
Three arrested in Scotland Neck shooting that wounded one
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police say three people have been arrested after a shooting wounded one person in Scotland Neck on Monday. The Scotland Neck Police Department says officers, along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating after they heard shots fired at about 3 p.m. Shortly after, officers heard another shooting on E. 8th and Chestnut streets. It was there that they found a gunshot victim.
Comments / 0