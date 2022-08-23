ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

KTUL

1 shot overnight in downtown Oklahoma City, police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital. Officials say one person was shot outside a club near West Sheridan Avenue and North Classen Blvd on Friday night. The person was taken to the hospital and is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma City man arrested in connection to March homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Oklahoma City earlier this year. Oklahoma City police said Rashawn Mason was arrested on Thursday for the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Travian Jefferson. Jefferson was found shot to death in the 5300...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Guardsman recognized for drug abuse prevention work

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A member from the Oklahoma Air National Guard was recently recognized for his efforts to reduce drug and alcohol abuse in Oklahoma communities. On August 25 in a ceremony at the Oklahoma National Guard Headquarters in Oklahoma City, Tech. Sgt. James Rambur, who serves with the Oklahoma National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, was presented with the 2021 GEICO Military Service Award.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

University of Oklahoma sets groundbreaking date for Love's Field

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma announced the groundbreaking date for Love’s Field on Thursday. The ceremony will be held on September 23 at 1:30 p.m. at the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd., the future site of the field that will serve as the home of the university's softball program.
NORMAN, OK

