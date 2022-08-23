Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
1 shot overnight in downtown Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital. Officials say one person was shot outside a club near West Sheridan Avenue and North Classen Blvd on Friday night. The person was taken to the hospital and is...
KTUL
Oklahoma City man arrested in connection to March homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Oklahoma City earlier this year. Oklahoma City police said Rashawn Mason was arrested on Thursday for the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Travian Jefferson. Jefferson was found shot to death in the 5300...
KTUL
Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns released from hospital 4 days after deadly shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Deputy Mark Johns was released from the hospital just four days after suffering life-threatening injuries. Deputy Johns is recovering from a damaged femoral artery after he was shot while trying to shield Sgt. Bobby Swartz from the gunfire. Surgery was done on Tuesday to fix Johns'...
KTUL
Officers, families pay respects as OCSO Sgt. Bobby Swartz laid to rest
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A sad day across the metro as Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) Sgt. Bobby Swartz was laid to rest. Sgt. Swartz was shot while serving eviction papers to a home on Monday. He was at last laid to rest on Friday, surrounded by family, law enforcement officers, and the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Memorial service held for fallen Oklahoma County deputy Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A memorial service was held for Sgt. Bobby Swartz, a longtime member of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office who was killed in the line of duty while serving lock-out papers on Monday. Swartz' memorial service, which can be seen below or by clicking here, was...
KTUL
Liquid asphalt tank goes up in flames at Owens Corning Trumbull Asphalt in Del City
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A liquid asphalt tank went up in flames at the Owens Corning Trumbull Asphalt in Del City on Friday. The Del City Fire Department said crews can't pour water or foam on it due to a possible chemical reaction. Crews have to wait for it to cool down.
KTUL
Aungela Spurlock named new Director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Aungela Spurlock as its next Director on Friday. Spurlock has been Interim Director since August 17 following the retirement of Ricky Adams. “I am honored by the Commission’s vote of confidence,” said Spurlock. “This is a special agency...
KTUL
Oklahoma Guardsman recognized for drug abuse prevention work
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A member from the Oklahoma Air National Guard was recently recognized for his efforts to reduce drug and alcohol abuse in Oklahoma communities. On August 25 in a ceremony at the Oklahoma National Guard Headquarters in Oklahoma City, Tech. Sgt. James Rambur, who serves with the Oklahoma National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, was presented with the 2021 GEICO Military Service Award.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Red Bull Rapids coming to Oklahoma for first time in its history
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Teams will be competing in a wild water race over the weekend in Oklahoma City. The Red Bull Rapids is coming to the U.S. for the first time in its 11-year history, and it's starting with Oklahoma. More than 40 teams use their man-made vessels...
KTUL
University of Oklahoma sets groundbreaking date for Love's Field
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma announced the groundbreaking date for Love’s Field on Thursday. The ceremony will be held on September 23 at 1:30 p.m. at the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd., the future site of the field that will serve as the home of the university's softball program.
Comments / 0