The Wildcats had their second match of the season at Highland. Hanover Central had the opening kick off and immediately got on the attack with Junior, Zach Brooks, scoring in the first 40 seconds of the game. The Wildcats moved the ball well, with six connecting passes to set up the goal. The Wildcats stuck to their plan for the remainder of the half, moving the ball around a looking for the right opportunities. Highland was awarded a penalty kick due to a slide tackle in the box, but Senior Goal Keeper Riley Johnson stepped up with a huge save. The first half ended with Hanover on top 1 to 0. The second half started and Hanover was ready, immediate pressure on Highland created more opportunities for Hanover. Freshman, Logan Zilz, scored on a cross from Kyle Otworowski, putting the Wildcats up 2 to 0. Hanover continued to press and was awarded a freekick just outside of the box, Sophmore Mihailo Marjanovic took the shot and scored, putting Hanover up 3 to 0. Goal Keeper Riley Johnson made some more big saves including a one on one clearance to keep his second clean sheet of the season, finishing with 6 saves in the game. The defense was once again solid in their efforts supporting Riley. The game finished, and Hanover won 3 to 0.

HIGHLAND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO