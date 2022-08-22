Read full article on original website
Girls Middle School Softball beats Westville Middle School 21 – 1
Westville came to Hanover on Wednesday, and the girls took care of business early and often on offense. Many girls reached base multiple times. Pitching the Wildcats to victory were Brooke Millsap and Olivia Camarillo. Corryn Shultz and Dallas Bowen were solid behind the plate. Tonight was the last home...
HCMS Boys Fall in Huge Matchup With Culver Community
Two of the best teams in Northern Indiana squared off in a dual meet at HCMS on Thursday evening. Culver Community, reigning Culver Invite Champions by 50 points, provided the competition. For the entire race, Three brothers from Culver and Grant Fajman made up the lead pack. Culver took the first three spots, and Grant Fajman was right behind for fourth. After Culver’s top three finishers, HC took the next eight spots, in fairly impressive fashion. The top three finishers were what Culver needed to edge the Wildcats by one. Nine Wildcats ran personal best times in the first 3k race of the season. Those who ran Personal bests were: Grant Fajman, Chris Epting, Ryan Garcia, Caleb Cornett, Oliver Garduno, Luka Savich, Tony Kostecka, Dawson Boyer, and Jake Ciechna. Despite the narrow loss, the meet served as a very important measuring stick for where the team is, and where they need to be in order to reach that next level of greatness. That level is attainable.
Boys Varsity Soccer beats Highland 3 – 0
The Wildcats had their second match of the season at Highland. Hanover Central had the opening kick off and immediately got on the attack with Junior, Zach Brooks, scoring in the first 40 seconds of the game. The Wildcats moved the ball well, with six connecting passes to set up the goal. The Wildcats stuck to their plan for the remainder of the half, moving the ball around a looking for the right opportunities. Highland was awarded a penalty kick due to a slide tackle in the box, but Senior Goal Keeper Riley Johnson stepped up with a huge save. The first half ended with Hanover on top 1 to 0. The second half started and Hanover was ready, immediate pressure on Highland created more opportunities for Hanover. Freshman, Logan Zilz, scored on a cross from Kyle Otworowski, putting the Wildcats up 2 to 0. Hanover continued to press and was awarded a freekick just outside of the box, Sophmore Mihailo Marjanovic took the shot and scored, putting Hanover up 3 to 0. Goal Keeper Riley Johnson made some more big saves including a one on one clearance to keep his second clean sheet of the season, finishing with 6 saves in the game. The defense was once again solid in their efforts supporting Riley. The game finished, and Hanover won 3 to 0.
Football pre-game Notes – Week 2 at Morton
Hanover Central Wildcats (1-0, 0-0 Greater South Shore Conf.) at Morton Governors (0-1, 0-0 Great Lakes Athletic Conf.) Kickoff/Location: 7pm CDT, Zlotnik Field, Morton High School. Address: 6915 Grand Ave, Hammond, IN 46323. Google Maps link: https://goo.gl/maps/8Mcg7zQzjLLj9efX8. If you can’t make it:. Streaming video broadcast: There will NOT be...
