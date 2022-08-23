Read full article on original website
Heidi DiAngelo, Kathryn Mullins Join Ridecell to Elevate Strategic Alliances Around the Globe
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Ridecell Inc., the leading automation and mobility platform provider for digital transformation, today announced two new members of the executive team: Heidi DiAngelo as Strategic Business Development Director and Kathryn Mullins as Growth Director. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005630/en/ Heidi DiAngelo, Strategic Business Development Director, Ridecell (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Capgemini, SAP to Accelerate Automotive Industry’s Journey Towards Sustainability
A joint initiative by Capgemini and SAP will work to accelerate the automotive industry’s journey towards sustainability. Capgemini and SAP will provide cloud products and services to support sustainability transformation in strategy, technology, and business model change. The initiative will enable companies to better manage their suppliers and supply chains in pursuit of their sustainability goals.
thefastmode.com
Axiata Group, Versa Networks to Deliver SASE for Asian Enterprises
Axiata Group, a mobile telecommunications and digital conglomerate in ASEAN and South Asia, announced its partnership with Versa Networks to deliver Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technology for rapidly digitalising Asian enterprises. As a Versa Networks ACE Partner, Axiata Enterprise – the Group’s B2B unit – will collaborate with Axiata’s...
maritime-executive.com
The Maritime World Gets More (IoT) Connected
Control your hybrid communication with the Global Data SIM and the on-shore management platform. Our world is becoming more and more connected. Just think about the apps we use on our mobile phones, fitness trackers, wearables and our connected vehicles with dynamic route planning and even remote software updates. In the maritime vertical, IoT is also supporting the digital transformation, operational processes and automated ESG reporting. Digitalisation brings with it exciting possibilities looming on the horizon that will certainly shape the future of operations at sea.
thefastmode.com
Nokia's iSIM Secure Connect Solution Receives GSMA Accreditation
Nokia announced that its iSIM Secure Connect solution has been accredited by the GSMA, the telecom industry group and leading wireless industry representative body, after a rigorous process of demonstrating an ongoing and systematic approach to managing information security risks and protecting data. GSMA’s Security Accreditation Scheme (SAS) confirms the...
thefastmode.com
Spark NZ Trials E2E 5G SA Network with Mavenir, AWS, Nokia & OPPO
To lay the groundwork for Spark to roll out standalone 5G at scale in the future, and explore the future benefits of 5G, Spark has created and run two proof-of-concepts for standalone 5G with technology providers Mavenir (5G standalone cloud-native core solution) and AWS (multi access edge computing and 5G optimised cloud solutions), and technology partners Nokia (cell site infrastructure) and OPPO (5G devices).
How AI can Improve HR Processes for Small Businesses
According to the (SHRM), almost 90% of businesses already use AI in some capacity for HR management. Here are just a few examples of how small businesses can integrate AI into their company models and step into the future of work. Automate the recruitment process. This is probably the most...
Today in B2B Payments: Digital Solutions Tackle Industry-Specific Problems
Today in B2B payments, suppliers of digital solutions aim to streamline manual processes and other hurdles, with solutions for the agriculture, trucking and chemical industries. The agriculture industry has been tough to digitize, but that didn’t stop DiMuto CEO Gary Loh from launching his company in 2019 to solve the...
Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change
There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
Infobip Builds an Integration for HubSpot to Enhance Customer Experience
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot’s clients. The integration, available in HubSpot’s App Marketplace, enables its clients to connect with customers using their preferred communication channel, to deliver a great customer experience and boost engagement and sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005263/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Casa Systems, Google Cloud to Further Advance Integrated Cloud Native Offerings
Casa Systems announced a strategic technology and distribution partnership with Google Cloud to further advance and differentiate Casa Systems and Google Cloud’s integrated cloud native software and service offerings. The partnership also provides for formalized and coordinated global sales, marketing, and support engagement, whereby Casa Systems and Google Cloud...
Scoutbee and Promena Forge Partnership to Drive Agile and Competitive Supply Chains
Scoutbee, the leading AI-powered supplier intelligence and discovery platform and Promena, Turkiye’s leading provider of strategic procurement software, today announced a partnership to empower their customers to better navigate the growing shifts in the procurement landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005629/en/ Scoutbee and Promena Forge Partnership to Drive Agile and Competitive Supply Chains (Graphic: Business Wire) The adoption of digital processes has played a key role in responding to these challenges, as has collaboration between all stakeholders in the supply chain. By working together, procurement organizations, solution providers, and suppliers can create agile and competitive supply chains.
thefastmode.com
Rakuten Mobile's New Open Innovation Lab Supports Open vRAN Verification
Rakuten Mobile announced the opening of the Rakuten Mobile Open Innovation Lab, a technology verification environment that utilizes the technologies and experience acquired by the operator through building its Open vRAN commercial mobile network. As of today, the virtualized Open vRAN verification platform will be made available to operators, vendors,...
Bank of America Ramps Up Digital Offerings To Capitalize On Expanding E-Commerce Volumes
Bank of America Corp BAC expanded its investments in digital channels to tap the growing online transactions. Clients logged in to the bank's electronic platforms 1 billion times in July and 2.8 billion times, up 11% in the second quarter. BAC's new investments will focus on budgeting and financial-planning tools,...
What the Adoption of Edge Computing Means for Manufacturing Industry
Kevin L. Jackson, CEO, GC GlobalNet & AT&T Influencer, joins Cheddar News to discuss the digital revolution in the manufacturing industry and the pressing cybersecurity needs that the sector must address to take the next step in its future.
Fast Company
How to build a winning analytics team
Digital transformation—the process of using digital technologies to modernize business performance, agility, and sustainability—is widely seen by marketing leaders as the key to future-proofing organizations. To get the most out of digital innovations, companies must be able to pinpoint where to focus their efforts and understand what strategies are working best. That’s why a strong data analytics team that can communicate real-time data insights to the C-suite is crucial to driving meaningful digital transformation.
cryptoglobe.com
Polarys, the new exciting utility NFT venture launches its exclusive Genesis NFT collection
Polarys, the new exciting Web3 venture that aims to bring utility NFTs to everyday businesses, has launched its innovative multi-chain minting engine, and the team is in the process of minting its Genesis utility NFT collection. This exclusive and once only minted collection will remain for sale until August 31, 2022. Any unsold NFTs will be burned after that date.
Shoplazza, Klarna Team to Speed Merchant Globalization
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform Shoplazza has teamed with buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Klarna to offer new payment options to more than 360,000 Shoplazza merchants. According to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) news release, the partnership gives international customers a greater diversity of payment options and provides better conversion rates for merchants.
Developer Visibility Focus Advances at SmartBear with Senior AI and Observability Hires
SOMERVILLE, Mass. & BATH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has hired world-class artificial intelligence (AI) leader Jim Wu as VP of AI and Data Science working in the SmartBear Innovation Labs and product management leader Anthony Bryce as VP of Product Management. Both are supporting the company’s strategy to provide critically-needed visibility for developers to manage quality outcomes across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC) as the market shifts to modern developer-led practices. Jim previously served Nuance Communications for more than 14 years, most recently as VP, Corporate Research. Anthony served BMC Software for 12 years, most recently as Director of Product Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005142/en/ SmartBear adds world-class AI leader Jim Wu and industry expert Anthony Bryce to leadership team (Photo: Business Wire)
MerusCase Debuts Payments Platform for Law Firms
Law practice management software maker MerusCase has released MerusPay, an all-in-one payments platform, letting customers process payments without third-party applications. “We’ve seen time and time again the tremendous impact that a native payment processor can have on the productivity and cash flow of a law firm,” Mayowa Oyebadejo, vice president of marketing at MerusCase, said in a news release Tuesday (Aug. 23).
