Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
A Shopify employee who lost her job in its mass layoff had 25 offers on LinkedIn just 2 days later
Shopify laid off about 1,000 staff in late July after realizing the pandemic online sales bump had not been sustained.
TechCrunch
As our populations age, this startup is turning live-in care into a gig-economy platform
Now another startup aims to create an almost “gig-economy style” platform for people providing live-in care to the elderly, this time in Europe. Marta, the European digital platform for live-in care, says when people try to arrange this kind of care for their elderly relatives, there are up to six intermediaries involved, and four out of five placements fail. Marta’s solution is an AI-driven matching platform where carers can be found for live-in positions. I guess you might call it UpWork for live-in care?
The 10-step strategy to social selling success
The key to successfully use social media to drive your business? Be yourself!. Being authentic online is the most important way to develop relationships and build trust, said Katie Yun, director of social media with Nationwide. Yun presented a webinar for the National Association for Fixed Annuities on using social media to create business opportunities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SmartMetric Update on Its Global Payments Network Compliant Biometric Credit Card Manufacture
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) is pleased to announce that it has been able to address a compliance change required by the global payments network the company is working with for the worldwide release of its biometric credit card. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005658/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
ChainRaise Entrepreneurs Create Unique Crowdfunding Bridge
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- ChainRaise is proud to announce the launch of their unique capital raising platform designed to provide an innovative solution for those wanting to invest in the equity of Web3.0, and blockchain, as well as real estate, technology, and other startup businesses in one environment. It also connects those individuals with likeminded entrepreneurs in the potential next big thing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005088/en/ Corey Goodlander, Co-Founder and CEO, and Jake Matykiewicz, Co-Founder and COO (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Capgemini, SAP to Accelerate Automotive Industry’s Journey Towards Sustainability
A joint initiative by Capgemini and SAP will work to accelerate the automotive industry’s journey towards sustainability. Capgemini and SAP will provide cloud products and services to support sustainability transformation in strategy, technology, and business model change. The initiative will enable companies to better manage their suppliers and supply chains in pursuit of their sustainability goals.
thefastmode.com
Casa Systems, Google Cloud to Further Advance Integrated Cloud Native Offerings
Casa Systems announced a strategic technology and distribution partnership with Google Cloud to further advance and differentiate Casa Systems and Google Cloud’s integrated cloud native software and service offerings. The partnership also provides for formalized and coordinated global sales, marketing, and support engagement, whereby Casa Systems and Google Cloud...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Today in the Connected Economy: Bank of America Sees Record Digital Use
Today in the connected economy, Bank of America looks to up its spending on electronic banking after seeing a record number of log-ins last month. Also global payroll solution developer Deel unveils its Instant Card Transfer solution with the help of Paysend, and corporate disbursements provider Onbe joins forces with financial services firm Equity Trust Company to help real estate investors pay expenses within their individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
Black Enterprise’s ‘Your Money Your Life’ Podcast Discusses Investing With Momentum Advisors’ Allan Boomer
Momentum Advisors Chief Investment Officer Allan Boomer joined Black Enterprise’s Your Money Your Life podcast to discuss investing and how you can save to invest. Boomer joined host and Senior Vice President and Executive Editor-At-Large Alfred Edmond Jr. on the podcast, presented by Prudential Insurance, and noted the finance game is going through some struggles right now, which is why it may be the best time to invest.
Peer-To-Peer Lending And How It Can Benefit Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses
Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending is a system that matches a borrower with a lender without the intervention of a middleman. P2P lending can also be referred to as crowdfunding or social lending. Small businesses and entrepreneurs are the biggest beneficiaries of p2p lending. Many fintech companies offer P2p loans for businesses, which has immensely helped support small businesses. Here are 5 amazing ways that p2P loans can benefit entrepreneurs and small businesses in 5 Amazing Ways.
hackernoon.com
Shopify vs Magento – Which One to Choose For Your e-Commerce Website?
When you actually step into the world of online business or eCommerce, you should be aware of choosing the right platform for your business. You simply cannot play blindfold when it comes to building your website. Because on the basis of that, you are going to decide the fate of your business, future, and potential success.
cryptoslate.com
Ethernal labs building AAA metaverse on top of Ethernity ecosystem with Nick Rose
Ethernal Labs is the web3 hub of all Ethernity related projects. Nick Rose, the founder of Ethernity, spoke with CryptoSlate’s Akiba about the upcoming Exorians Metaverse and gave his insights into the next Ethernity drops and what a metaverse should bring to the community. Watch the full video here.
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.
Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
TechCrunch
ModernLoop aims to automate the process of scheduling job candidate interviews
But hiring hasn’t stopped completely. Instead, HR departments are being asked to accomplish more with fewer people, completing strategic work while balancing tasks like scheduling interviews, gathering feedback and moving processes forward. In lieu of expanded hiring and recruiting teams, Lydia Han makes the case that software can provide assistance — Han is the co-founder and CEO of ModernLoop, a platform built around a scheduling engine for remote interviews.
thefastmode.com
Spark NZ Trials E2E 5G SA Network with Mavenir, AWS, Nokia & OPPO
To lay the groundwork for Spark to roll out standalone 5G at scale in the future, and explore the future benefits of 5G, Spark has created and run two proof-of-concepts for standalone 5G with technology providers Mavenir (5G standalone cloud-native core solution) and AWS (multi access edge computing and 5G optimised cloud solutions), and technology partners Nokia (cell site infrastructure) and OPPO (5G devices).
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Hacking group penetrates 130+ organizations, captures credentials for nearly 10K workers
Thursday is upon us once again. Have you ever noticed how Thursdays seem to keep coming along with alarming regularity? It feels like roughly once per week, but that’s anecdotal. More research may be required. Our incredible team of writers has a trove of awesome news and analysis available for you today.
MerusCase Debuts Payments Platform for Law Firms
Law practice management software maker MerusCase has released MerusPay, an all-in-one payments platform, letting customers process payments without third-party applications. “We’ve seen time and time again the tremendous impact that a native payment processor can have on the productivity and cash flow of a law firm,” Mayowa Oyebadejo, vice president of marketing at MerusCase, said in a news release Tuesday (Aug. 23).
Today in B2B Payments: Digital Solutions Tackle Industry-Specific Problems
Today in B2B payments, suppliers of digital solutions aim to streamline manual processes and other hurdles, with solutions for the agriculture, trucking and chemical industries. The agriculture industry has been tough to digitize, but that didn’t stop DiMuto CEO Gary Loh from launching his company in 2019 to solve the...
Stay Ahead of Supply Chain Slowdowns Using This Hybrid Delivery Option That Is Transforming The Ecommerce Space
Amid ongoing supply chain challenges, an increasing number of businesses are using "click and collect" technology to streamline and improve their ecommerce deliveries.
Comments / 0