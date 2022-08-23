ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

As our populations age, this startup is turning live-in care into a gig-economy platform

Now another startup aims to create an almost “gig-economy style” platform for people providing live-in care to the elderly, this time in Europe. Marta, the European digital platform for live-in care, says when people try to arrange this kind of care for their elderly relatives, there are up to six intermediaries involved, and four out of five placements fail. Marta’s solution is an AI-driven matching platform where carers can be found for live-in positions. I guess you might call it UpWork for live-in care?
InsuranceNewsNet

The 10-step strategy to social selling success

The key to successfully use social media to drive your business? Be yourself!. Being authentic online is the most important way to develop relationships and build trust, said Katie Yun, director of social media with Nationwide. Yun presented a webinar for the National Association for Fixed Annuities on using social media to create business opportunities.
The Associated Press

SmartMetric Update on Its Global Payments Network Compliant Biometric Credit Card Manufacture

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) is pleased to announce that it has been able to address a compliance change required by the global payments network the company is working with for the worldwide release of its biometric credit card. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005658/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

ChainRaise Entrepreneurs Create Unique Crowdfunding Bridge

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- ChainRaise is proud to announce the launch of their unique capital raising platform designed to provide an innovative solution for those wanting to invest in the equity of Web3.0, and blockchain, as well as real estate, technology, and other startup businesses in one environment. It also connects those individuals with likeminded entrepreneurs in the potential next big thing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005088/en/ Corey Goodlander, Co-Founder and CEO, and Jake Matykiewicz, Co-Founder and COO (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com

Capgemini, SAP to Accelerate Automotive Industry’s Journey Towards Sustainability

A joint initiative by Capgemini and SAP will work to accelerate the automotive industry’s journey towards sustainability. Capgemini and SAP will provide cloud products and services to support sustainability transformation in strategy, technology, and business model change. The initiative will enable companies to better manage their suppliers and supply chains in pursuit of their sustainability goals.
thefastmode.com

Casa Systems, Google Cloud to Further Advance Integrated Cloud Native Offerings

Casa Systems announced a strategic technology and distribution partnership with Google Cloud to further advance and differentiate Casa Systems and Google Cloud’s integrated cloud native software and service offerings. The partnership also provides for formalized and coordinated global sales, marketing, and support engagement, whereby Casa Systems and Google Cloud...
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Bank of America Sees Record Digital Use

Today in the connected economy, Bank of America looks to up its spending on electronic banking after seeing a record number of log-ins last month. Also global payroll solution developer Deel unveils its Instant Card Transfer solution with the help of Paysend, and corporate disbursements provider Onbe joins forces with financial services firm Equity Trust Company to help real estate investors pay expenses within their individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise’s ‘Your Money Your Life’ Podcast Discusses Investing With Momentum Advisors’ Allan Boomer

Momentum Advisors Chief Investment Officer Allan Boomer joined Black Enterprise’s Your Money Your Life podcast to discuss investing and how you can save to invest. Boomer joined host and Senior Vice President and Executive Editor-At-Large Alfred Edmond Jr. on the podcast, presented by Prudential Insurance, and noted the finance game is going through some struggles right now, which is why it may be the best time to invest.
HackerNoon

Peer-To-Peer Lending And How It Can Benefit Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending is a system that matches a borrower with a lender without the intervention of a middleman. P2P lending can also be referred to as crowdfunding or social lending. Small businesses and entrepreneurs are the biggest beneficiaries of p2p lending. Many fintech companies offer P2p loans for businesses, which has immensely helped support small businesses. Here are 5 amazing ways that p2P loans can benefit entrepreneurs and small businesses in 5 Amazing Ways.
hackernoon.com

Shopify vs Magento – Which One to Choose For Your e-Commerce Website?

When you actually step into the world of online business or eCommerce, you should be aware of choosing the right platform for your business. You simply cannot play blindfold when it comes to building your website. Because on the basis of that, you are going to decide the fate of your business, future, and potential success.
Business Insider

Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.

Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
TechCrunch

ModernLoop aims to automate the process of scheduling job candidate interviews

But hiring hasn’t stopped completely. Instead, HR departments are being asked to accomplish more with fewer people, completing strategic work while balancing tasks like scheduling interviews, gathering feedback and moving processes forward. In lieu of expanded hiring and recruiting teams, Lydia Han makes the case that software can provide assistance — Han is the co-founder and CEO of ModernLoop, a platform built around a scheduling engine for remote interviews.
thefastmode.com

Spark NZ Trials E2E 5G SA Network with Mavenir, AWS, Nokia & OPPO

To lay the groundwork for Spark to roll out standalone 5G at scale in the future, and explore the future benefits of 5G, Spark has created and run two proof-of-concepts for standalone 5G with technology providers Mavenir (5G standalone cloud-native core solution) and AWS (multi access edge computing and 5G optimised cloud solutions), and technology partners Nokia (cell site infrastructure) and OPPO (5G devices).
pymnts

MerusCase Debuts Payments Platform for Law Firms

Law practice management software maker MerusCase has released MerusPay, an all-in-one payments platform, letting customers process payments without third-party applications. “We’ve seen time and time again the tremendous impact that a native payment processor can have on the productivity and cash flow of a law firm,” Mayowa Oyebadejo, vice president of marketing at MerusCase, said in a news release Tuesday (Aug. 23).
