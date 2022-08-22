ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
AOL Corp

Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
AOL Corp

#WelcomeBackBritney: Fans Around the World Praise Britney Spears’ Return to Music After Conservatorship Battle

Free Britney, at last! Britney Spears’ fans around the world are praising the pop star’s return to music after she dropped her new single with Elton John. Spears collaborated with John on “Hold Me Closer,” a new spin on his hit song “Tiny Dancer.” The single marks the first music to come from Spears since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. Hours after the track launched online, it already topped sales on iTunes across 30 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Israel and Sweden, according to Kworb.
AOL Corp

Ben Affleck Was Photographed Looking at Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress Photos on Their Italian Honeymoon

Even on their honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t completely disconnected from their phones. Page Six and the Daily Mail report the couple has flown back over to Europe following their Georgia wedding ceremony this past weekend—and Affleck was photographed showing Lopez wedding pics during a dinner in Tremezzo, Italy. One photo appeared to be the shot below that ran in Lopez’s On the JLo newsletter.
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lopez Steps Out in White With Ben Affleck During Honeymoon In Italy

Jennifer Lopez went from a happy bride in white in Georgia to a happy wife in white in Italy, and Ben Affleck couldn't look happier. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and The Tender Bar star were spotted on their Italian honeymoon walking the streets of Milan as they shopped at high-end boutique stores. Lopez looked stunning in a white crop top with white jeans and platform heels. She completed the look with a fedora hat.
AOL Corp

They Do! Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Tie the Knot in Mexico Ceremony

They do! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay married Brock Davies in a romantic ceremony in Cancun, Mexico. The “Good As Gold” singer, 37, walked down the aisle to a James Kennedy remix of Israel Kamakawiwo’ole‘s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to marry the fitness trainer at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún on Tuesday, August 23. Shay wore three different ensembles designed by Pol Atteau for the big day and the couple’s 16-month-old daughter, Summer Moon, wore a matching look to serve as the flower girl.
