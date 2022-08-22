Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims
No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
AOL Corp
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Stopped by an Animal Rescue & Brought Home a New Member of the Family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have added a new member to their royal ranks: a 7-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia. Meghan and Prince Harry rescued the newly crowned doggie duchess from the Beagle Freedom Project, which received Mamma Mia, eight of her puppies, and 14 other beagles from a larger rescue earlier in July.
AOL Corp
Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate
Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
#WelcomeBackBritney: Fans Around the World Praise Britney Spears’ Return to Music After Conservatorship Battle
Free Britney, at last! Britney Spears’ fans around the world are praising the pop star’s return to music after she dropped her new single with Elton John. Spears collaborated with John on “Hold Me Closer,” a new spin on his hit song “Tiny Dancer.” The single marks the first music to come from Spears since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. Hours after the track launched online, it already topped sales on iTunes across 30 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Israel and Sweden, according to Kworb.
AOL Corp
Ben Affleck Was Photographed Looking at Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress Photos on Their Italian Honeymoon
Even on their honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t completely disconnected from their phones. Page Six and the Daily Mail report the couple has flown back over to Europe following their Georgia wedding ceremony this past weekend—and Affleck was photographed showing Lopez wedding pics during a dinner in Tremezzo, Italy. One photo appeared to be the shot below that ran in Lopez’s On the JLo newsletter.
Actor Zawe Ashton says she has suffered ‘bullying and gaslighting’ in her career
The actor Zawe Ashton has revealed that she has suffered incidents of “bullying, demeaning and gaslighting” during her career. The 38-year-old, best known for her role in Manchester-based comedy series Fresh Meat, stars in new Regency period drama Mr Malcolm’s List. Ashton opened up about the difficulties...
AOL Corp
Jennifer Lopez Steps Out in White With Ben Affleck During Honeymoon In Italy
Jennifer Lopez went from a happy bride in white in Georgia to a happy wife in white in Italy, and Ben Affleck couldn't look happier. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and The Tender Bar star were spotted on their Italian honeymoon walking the streets of Milan as they shopped at high-end boutique stores. Lopez looked stunning in a white crop top with white jeans and platform heels. She completed the look with a fedora hat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Nicki Minaj Celebrates No. 1 Hot 100 Debut With Balloons, Pink Champagne & Her Baby Boy: ‘You Make Every Single Moment Worth It’
It’s been a banner week for Nicki Minaj. The rapper earned her first solo No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 this week with her Rick James-sampling “Super Freaky Girl.” Naturally, this achievement called for a celebration — in pink, of course. On Tuesday (Aug....
AOL Corp
Meet the beagle rescued by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who has ‘no clue’ she’s royalty
One rescue dog has gone from a life of animal testing and inhumane breeding to being one of the world’s most most pampered pets. The 7-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia was adopted this month from a California rescue organization by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
AOL Corp
Backstreet Boys Singer AJ McLean's Wife Says Their Daughter's Name Change Has Nothing to Do with Gender
Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and wife Rochelle just sent their daughters back to school with a sweet photoshoot of the girls holding balloons — showcasing their name and new grade — but eagle eyed fans immediately noticed something different about their oldest daughter’s new moniker. In...
AOL Corp
They Do! Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Tie the Knot in Mexico Ceremony
They do! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay married Brock Davies in a romantic ceremony in Cancun, Mexico. The “Good As Gold” singer, 37, walked down the aisle to a James Kennedy remix of Israel Kamakawiwo’ole‘s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to marry the fitness trainer at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún on Tuesday, August 23. Shay wore three different ensembles designed by Pol Atteau for the big day and the couple’s 16-month-old daughter, Summer Moon, wore a matching look to serve as the flower girl.
Comments / 0