ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
capradio.org

Encore: Why Oregonians are so proud of their blackberries

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. It's peak blackberry season in Oregon. And even if you don't live there, the blackberries you eat are likely from the state. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on Aug. 10, 2022.) Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Ask an Oregonian what summer...
OREGON STATE
capradio.org

Northern California wildfires: Where to find updates on air quality, evacuations, and official information

To get updates on your phone, including push notifications of major announcements, download our mobile app for iOS or Android. Forward progress has been stopped and evacuations lifted for the Still Fire as of 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office. Around 4,000 PG&E customers were without power in the area early Saturday afternoon.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy