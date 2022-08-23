Read full article on original website
Related
Atlas Obscura
Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island
Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
msn.com
48 hours in Billings Montana – Eat, See, Do
Disclosure: This post about things to do in Billings Montana is sponsored. My travel, lodging, meals, rental car, and activities were hosted by Visit Billings. I was a paid ambassador for Visit USA Parks. BUT as ALWAYS all opinions in this story are my own. Billings, Montana can I just...
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
montanarightnow.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dog adoption event in Billings looks to find animals their perfect homes
Every year communities around Montana are overrun with wild dogs, many of which are malnourished, and sometimes can become dangerous.
Giddy Up? New Montana Bakery Is A Dream Come True For Local Teen.
We all have things we would love to accomplish in life, right? Everyone has that dream job that they would love to have. For a lot of folks that dream is opening their own business, however, most don't follow through. Or if they do, they certainly don't do it 3 months after graduating high school. I mean, who would be brave enough to take on that sort of challenge?
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
Angry Man Screamed at My Wife for Pull-Thru Parking in Montana
This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have You Seen This Rare Animal in the Montana Wilderness?
I was scrolling through Reddit earlier this week, when I saw a photo and a thread that kind of confused me. It asked a question about an animal I'd never ever seen. But, the photo evidence was there. So, I now pose the question to the people of the Treasure State. Have you seen this animal? And if so, where in Montana did you see it? If you haven't seen one, take a look at the black coyote.
Montana Rental Named One Of The Best For Large Groups
Montana has many incredible rental homes throughout the state, and there are some hidden gems right here in the Gallatin Valley. Many families visit Montana together, but it can be a little tricky to find a rental for everyone, especially a rental with that perfect scenic view. Luckily, we've got some suggestions for you.
Billings Pet Owners Celebrate National Dog Day
August 26 is #NationalDogDay to celebrate and encourage dog ownership of all breeds and was created by the National Dog Day Foundation, according to NationalDayCalendar.com, whose purpose is to rescue 10,000 dogs per year. We're celebrating all the wet noses around the Treasure State, from the mutts, the purebreds, and...
Montana Town Is The Star of New Paranormal TV Show
It's great to see films and series show off Montana in different ways, but this particular show might seem a little strange to the average viewer. Variety reports that a brand new TV series on the Travel Channel and Discover+ is all about the paranormal activity in Butte, Montana. The show is called Ghosts of Devil's Perch and follows a paranormal investigator and psychic medium that work to uncover the mining town's seedy past.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montanaliving.com
Explore Montana ghost towns
Main street of Gilt Edge, Montana, early 1900s. Montana history is told in real life through Montana's ghost towns. At ghost towns you'll find glimpses into Montana's past. Here are a few of Montana's ghost towns to explore. Ghost towns of Central Montana. Following the demise of Custer’s Seventh Cavalry...
Yes, it’s Montana! Grizzlies Spotted in the Northern Bitterroot
It's not like you have to travel to Yellowstone to see the Bears! You can catch sight of a brown bear almost anywhere in Montana, but grizzlies in the northern Bitterroot? One of my neighbors told me that they thought they had spotted a small bear that sure looked like a grizzly along the Bitterroot river while they were rafting earlier this August. It was at a distance but they thought it was too shaggy looking for a black bear. Lolo is not unused to seeing animals from the river venturing into town.
Ranchers Raise Money for Rare Disease in True Montana Style
Farmers and ranchers in Big Sky Country are some of the first people to help out those in need. When wildfires threaten Montana, they're on the spot; frequently volunteering trucks and trailers to move livestock out of harm's way. They'll donate hay to neighbors in need. The farm and ranch community is always generous with local fundraisers too. Be it a donation of goods or services, or by being a top bidder at hometown fundraiser auctions.
The Real Heroes Of Montana Don’t Wear Capes, But We Thank You!
Montana has a few things it's super proud of. Football, huckleberries, and of course, our law enforcement. Our officers are constantly doing their best to keep our towns as crime-free as they can, but this year especially, they are not taking any crap when it comes to DRUGS. In recent news, the Bozeman Police Department took down a cartoon-themed school bus. This school bus was cleverly named "Magic School Bus". One of the department's dogs hit on drugs and after a warrant was granted and executed, officers found drugs.
Is Flashing Other People Legal in Montana? (High Beams, We Mean)
Have you ever been driving down the Interstate or a major highway in Montana at night when someone flashes their high beams at you? Maybe they're trying to warn you about something, perhaps a hazard, or even a police officer just up the road checking for speed. They may even be mad at you for leaving your own high beams on their faces. It's one of the most common practices on the roadway, but is it legal to do?
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Two Montana Counties
Montanans urged to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County. To date, no human cases of WNV have been identified this season.
yourbigsky.com
Season’s first West Nile virus in Montana
Use your 4 D’s; Deet, drain, dawn & dusk and dress! Use Deet, drain standing water, stay indoors if possible, at dawn and dusk and wear long sleeves and a hat. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties.
Exclusive One & Only Resort comes to Big Sky
The One & Only Resort in Big Sky Montana will be the only One & Only in the United States with there only being 12 of these resorts in the entire world.
97.1 KISS FM
Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT
97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://971kissfm.com
Comments / 0