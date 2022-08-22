Read full article on original website
The Slice: The Committed Duo
Juraj Kols and Jennifer Beattie, together known as the Committed Duo, performed music on a sinking barge off Minnesota Point in Duluth during the the second annual SubSuperior Underwater Music and Art Festival in July. In its series The Slice, WDSE-TV presents short “slices of life” that capture the events...
Duluth Superior Pride Drag Show 2022
Big hair and fantastic frocks dominate the stage at the Flame Nightclub in Superior as this edition of the monthly drag show is held as part of the weekend’s Pride festivities. The 35th annual Duluth Superior Pride celebration runs Sept. 1-4.
Alternate Duluths
Dr. Mallard McPurdy disappeared in 2005 while surveying regional probability for the University of Minnesota Duluth’s short-lived Anomalies Department. A team led by Dr. Leon Oswald recovered McPurdy’s yellow pressure suit on Skyline Boulevard, but McPurdy remains at large. His suit contained video files from which the following transcriptions were made; we obtained these with a Freedom of Information Act request.
All events for Lakehead Harvest Show 2022
The 61st annual Lakehead Harvest Show is a showcase of local farm life throughout history, featuring a petting barn, a parade, a tractor pull, sawmilling, blacksmithing, and grain harvesting and threshing. The show runs Aug. 26-28 with gates opening at 9 a.m. $10. Lakehead Harvest Show 2022. Sun, Aug 28,...
Duluth’s Building For Women featured in abortion-access article
“For nearly three decades, long before the fall of Roe v. Wade, the blond brick Building for Women in Duluth, Minnesota, has been a destination for patients traveling from other states to get an abortion. They have come from places where abortions were legal but clinics were scarce and from states where restrictive laws have narrowed windows of opportunity.”
NorthShore Inline Marathon 2022
The 26th annual NorthShore Inline Marathon is a 26.2-mile race along Highway 61. The half marathon starts at 6:45 a.m. and the full marathon starts at 8:45 a.m. The course follows the same route as Grandma’s Marathon from Two Harbors down the North Shore, then rolls through the I-35 tunnels and finishes at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
Big Trucks & Lawn Mower Races 2022
The annual Big Trucks & Lawn Mower Races event in Cotton features an assortment of big trucks from 3 to 5 p.m. and lawn mower races from 4 to 7 p.m. There will also be an indoor inflatable truck slide in the big gymnasium at the Old School Lives family services outreach center.
