ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA

This Virginia woman makes art from recycled clothing

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Every Saturday Veronica Howard sets up her booth at the Falls Church Farmers Market. There she sells art made from recycled clothing. Howard said this all started when she didn't want to lose some of the uniforms her daughters had when they were younger. "I...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Featured Listing: Charming Abode in Old Town

This charming abode is tucked away in a neighborhood right outside of historic Old Town. Centrally located with effortless access to all you could need; public transportation (walk to metro) and interstate highways to ease your commute, everyday living essentials for added convenience, delicious restaurants, and local parks/trails that compliment any lifestyle.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thezebra.org

BREAKING: Elizabeth’s Counter Announces Closure, New Restaurant Railbird Kitchen to Take Place

ALEXANDRIA, VA–Wednesday, August 24, local bakery Elizabeth’s Counter announced its impending closure. Owner Rob Krupicka tweeted, “After 7.5 years, I’m ending my dance with the doughnut business this Sunday. Elizabeth’s Counter will have its last day on Sunday and a new concept, Railbird Kitchen will launch late fall/winter. Donuts have been fun, but it’s time for a change.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Update on Jolly Yolly Kids

Coming soon signage is up at Jolly Yolly Kids at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda). The indoor playground will be located next to The Cheesecake Factory on the mall’s lower level and is hoping to open by the end of September, according to staff members at Jolly Yolly’s Fairfax, VA location. The 8,000+ square ft. indoor play space will have playgrounds, party rental space, and an art studio.
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falls Church, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Falls Church, VA
Society
City
Falls Church, VA
mocoshow.com

Update on Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring, Which Closed After a Kitchen Fire in July

According to a representative from the restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has recently begun renovations after a kitchen fire closed the location on July 12. No official reopening date has been announced. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

12-year-old becomes youngest leaseholder at Tysons mall

TYSONS, Va. — Alejandro Buxton is just like any other 12-year-old. He likes to play with Legos, take family vacations and just started 7th grade. According to his mom, Patricia Buxton, he also has a "very expensive comic book habit." But, unlike most kids his age — or for...
TYSONS, VA
mocoshow.com

Five MoCo Bakeries Voted In To WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ List

Five Montgomery County bakeries have been voted in to WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ list. WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Arlington’s Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite, but 50% of the list consists of bakeries that have at least one MoCo location.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

This DC-Area High-Tech Toilet Startup Wants to Solve the Public Bathroom Problem

It’s a familiar problem: You’re out and about, and you’ve got to go. But you can’t find anywhere to, you know, go. The Brentwood, Maryland-based company Throne Labs is trying to solve this issue via a fleet of portable, high-tech public toilets. The company hopes to banish the days of holding your breath in a smelly park bathroom or trying to find a coffee shop that will let you use its restroom.
BRENTWOOD, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Clothing#Landfills
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

New Old Town Hotel to Open Late 2023

Aparium Hotel Group, May Reigler Properties and Potomac Investment Properties are collaborating to transform 699 Prince St. into Hotel Heron, an upscale hotel in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. The building was occupied by the George Mason Hotel from 1926 to 1971 and was most recently used as office...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Why Cox Farms’ Fall Festival Is the Can’t-Miss Event of the Season

With pumpkin patches and haunted mazes, get lost for fun (and fear) at Cox Farms. The annual fall festival at Cox Farms is a seasonal event that is not to be missed. Attendees at the Centreville farm will be “a-mazed” at the number of activities, from hayrides to a volcano slide, to a giant cornfield you can navigate both in the daytime and after dark. Cox Farms is a perfect outing for families. Kids adore panning for minerals at Cox’s Mining Company, learning to milk a cow, and petting the cuddly goats at Goat Village.
CENTREVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
ffxnow.com

FCPD: Community member finds body near Huntley Meadows Park

Fairfax County police are investigating a dead body discovered near Huntley Meadows Park in the Hybla Valley area. The body was found in “a wooded area” in the 7900 block of Janna Avenue, the Fairfax County Police Department said on Twitter this afternoon (Tuesday). Due to the condition...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The 6 Best Heritage Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Year

One of the great things about NoVA is the diversity of cultures, and you can experience food and fun from many of them at these festivals. Northern Virginia is a true melting pot, where people from different cultures and backgrounds are intertwined in day-to-day life. That also means the region is host to some exciting cultural celebrations. Make sure pop into these heritage festivals for international celebrations of food, music, and entertainment.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Washington Informer

Diversity is the Word Which Best Describes DC Jazz Festival’s Lineup

After one year of canceled events and a second which only allowed for limited performances and discussions, the DC Jazz Festival is back, live and in person, albeit with a few changes — positive ones, this writer may add — to the format, scheduling and focus. The post Diversity is the Word Which Best Describes DC Jazz Festival’s Lineup appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA

Man attempts to kidnap girl at knife-point in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police arrested a man who they say tried to kidnap a girl Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Caryn Court, in the Crystal Woods apartment complex, in Lincolnia, sometime before 6:30 pm. The girl’s father told WUSA9 photojournalist Mario Vizcarra that she had...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy