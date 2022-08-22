Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
WUSA
This Virginia woman makes art from recycled clothing
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Every Saturday Veronica Howard sets up her booth at the Falls Church Farmers Market. There she sells art made from recycled clothing. Howard said this all started when she didn't want to lose some of the uniforms her daughters had when they were younger. "I...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Featured Listing: Charming Abode in Old Town
This charming abode is tucked away in a neighborhood right outside of historic Old Town. Centrally located with effortless access to all you could need; public transportation (walk to metro) and interstate highways to ease your commute, everyday living essentials for added convenience, delicious restaurants, and local parks/trails that compliment any lifestyle.
thezebra.org
BREAKING: Elizabeth’s Counter Announces Closure, New Restaurant Railbird Kitchen to Take Place
ALEXANDRIA, VA–Wednesday, August 24, local bakery Elizabeth’s Counter announced its impending closure. Owner Rob Krupicka tweeted, “After 7.5 years, I’m ending my dance with the doughnut business this Sunday. Elizabeth’s Counter will have its last day on Sunday and a new concept, Railbird Kitchen will launch late fall/winter. Donuts have been fun, but it’s time for a change.”
mocoshow.com
Update on Jolly Yolly Kids
Coming soon signage is up at Jolly Yolly Kids at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda). The indoor playground will be located next to The Cheesecake Factory on the mall’s lower level and is hoping to open by the end of September, according to staff members at Jolly Yolly’s Fairfax, VA location. The 8,000+ square ft. indoor play space will have playgrounds, party rental space, and an art studio.
mocoshow.com
Update on Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring, Which Closed After a Kitchen Fire in July
According to a representative from the restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has recently begun renovations after a kitchen fire closed the location on July 12. No official reopening date has been announced. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
12-year-old becomes youngest leaseholder at Tysons mall
TYSONS, Va. — Alejandro Buxton is just like any other 12-year-old. He likes to play with Legos, take family vacations and just started 7th grade. According to his mom, Patricia Buxton, he also has a "very expensive comic book habit." But, unlike most kids his age — or for...
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Bakeries Voted In To WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ List
Five Montgomery County bakeries have been voted in to WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ list. WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Arlington’s Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite, but 50% of the list consists of bakeries that have at least one MoCo location.
Washingtonian.com
This DC-Area High-Tech Toilet Startup Wants to Solve the Public Bathroom Problem
It’s a familiar problem: You’re out and about, and you’ve got to go. But you can’t find anywhere to, you know, go. The Brentwood, Maryland-based company Throne Labs is trying to solve this issue via a fleet of portable, high-tech public toilets. The company hopes to banish the days of holding your breath in a smelly park bathroom or trying to find a coffee shop that will let you use its restroom.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
New Old Town Hotel to Open Late 2023
Aparium Hotel Group, May Reigler Properties and Potomac Investment Properties are collaborating to transform 699 Prince St. into Hotel Heron, an upscale hotel in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. The building was occupied by the George Mason Hotel from 1926 to 1971 and was most recently used as office...
WTOP
Happy ending for Maryland record store owner whose rent check was stolen, cashed for $9K
Update, 6 p.m. Thursday: Johnson Lee said Thursday his bank has credited his account for $9,000. “I just got the call. I just wanted to thank the fraud department, and also Neal Augenstein and the WTOP crew, for being there for us,” Lee said. Kyle Tarrance, Truist’s public affairs...
mocoshow.com
Republic Announces it Will Close Permanently After 10 Years in Takoma Park
Popular Takoma Park restaurant Republic, located at 6939 Laurel Ave, has announced that it will be closing its doors on September 4th, after operating for a decade at the location. The full statement can be seen below:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of. Republic. Our...
northernvirginiamag.com
Why Cox Farms’ Fall Festival Is the Can’t-Miss Event of the Season
With pumpkin patches and haunted mazes, get lost for fun (and fear) at Cox Farms. The annual fall festival at Cox Farms is a seasonal event that is not to be missed. Attendees at the Centreville farm will be “a-mazed” at the number of activities, from hayrides to a volcano slide, to a giant cornfield you can navigate both in the daytime and after dark. Cox Farms is a perfect outing for families. Kids adore panning for minerals at Cox’s Mining Company, learning to milk a cow, and petting the cuddly goats at Goat Village.
Essence
7 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Washington D.C.
While staples such as Ben’s Chili Bowl and Ooh's & Aah's will always have our hearts, some newcomers are definitely making their mark as well. Though Chocolate City has become a little more vanilla over the years, it’s still a mecca (word to Howard University) for Black culture.
ffxnow.com
FCPD: Community member finds body near Huntley Meadows Park
Fairfax County police are investigating a dead body discovered near Huntley Meadows Park in the Hybla Valley area. The body was found in “a wooded area” in the 7900 block of Janna Avenue, the Fairfax County Police Department said on Twitter this afternoon (Tuesday). Due to the condition...
northernvirginiamag.com
The 6 Best Heritage Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Year
One of the great things about NoVA is the diversity of cultures, and you can experience food and fun from many of them at these festivals. Northern Virginia is a true melting pot, where people from different cultures and backgrounds are intertwined in day-to-day life. That also means the region is host to some exciting cultural celebrations. Make sure pop into these heritage festivals for international celebrations of food, music, and entertainment.
Diversity is the Word Which Best Describes DC Jazz Festival’s Lineup
After one year of canceled events and a second which only allowed for limited performances and discussions, the DC Jazz Festival is back, live and in person, albeit with a few changes — positive ones, this writer may add — to the format, scheduling and focus. The post Diversity is the Word Which Best Describes DC Jazz Festival’s Lineup appeared first on The Washington Informer.
rockvillenights.com
Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
WTOP
‘We’ve lost trust’: Fairfax Co. superintendent speaks to Glasgow families about ex-school counselor
Fairfax County parent Staci Ali-Ibrahim sat at the end of a long table at Glasgow Middle School Thursday night, and asked Superintendent Michelle Reid why Virginia’s largest school system doesn’t have a clear plan in place to ensure they are notified by law enforcement when a staff member is arrested and charged with a crime.
WUSA
Man attempts to kidnap girl at knife-point in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police arrested a man who they say tried to kidnap a girl Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Caryn Court, in the Crystal Woods apartment complex, in Lincolnia, sometime before 6:30 pm. The girl’s father told WUSA9 photojournalist Mario Vizcarra that she had...
Yellow Line to shut down in Alexandria this fall, WMATA details plan for helping commuters over 8 months
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Those who use Metro to commute between Virginia and D.C. are likely not looking forward to this fall. That's because, on Sept. 10, repairs will spur closures on the Yellow Line between Pentagon and L'Enfant Plaza for about eight months. WMATA says the Yellow Line crossing...
