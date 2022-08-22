Read full article on original website
69-Year-Old Brutally Beaten Outside Bronx Pizzeria
New York, NY- The New York City Police Department is searching for a group of...
69-Year-Old Terminally Ill Man Jumps from 5th Floor of NYC Apartment Building
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have reported a 69-year-old man suffering...
NYPD presents donation to family of slain cab driver
Support for the family of a Bronx cab driver who was fatally attacked in Queens continues to come from the community, and now a part of the NYPD.
Ex-con arrested for murder of estranged girlfriend shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby
A three-time ex-con shot his estranged girlfriend to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building —and later told cops he killed her because she threatened to have him thrown in jail for violating her order of protection against him, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested Tuesday and charged with the early Monday murder of Hope Staton Pearson, 42, in the lobby of his East ...
Trio Turn Themselves in After Leaving NYC Woman, 69, to Die at Red Light T-Bone Crash
Three men accused of stealing catalytic converters were arrested late Thursday after turning themselves in for the early morning deadly crash outside the front gates Yankee Stadium. Police say that just after 5 a.m., a woman two blocks from her home was driving on River Avenue with the green light...
Kacy Mitchell, 49, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Kacy Mitchell. 1129 Saint Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to...
Man wanted for firing gunshot on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn
Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted for reckless endangerment in Brooklyn.
African Diplomat Released After Raping New York City Woman Twice
NEW YORK, N – A South Sudanese diplomat working at the United Nations has been...
Back-to-school giveaway at Brooklyn hospital honors gun violence victims
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A back-to-school giveaway at Woodhull Hospital in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn also honored victims of gun violence. “The staff has collaborated and collected over 750 to 800 backpacks fully loaded with school supplies that they’ve provided to community,” said Jessica Arocho, director of community affairs at Woodhull Hospital. Hundreds of Brooklyn children are […]
Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
NYPD seeking help identifying man brought to Brooklyn hospital
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man who was taken to a Brooklyn hospital Tuesday unable to communicate.
More renters are bargain hunting in deep Brooklyn, Queens
New York City renters, fed up with record rents and empowered by work from home policies, are looking for bargains deep in Brooklyn and Queens. The outer boroughs claimed nine out of the top 10 neighborhoods with the highest increase in search volume in July, according to a StreetEasy report on user search data. Lower Manhattan counted the five historically sough-after neighborhoods with the biggest yearly decreases in search volume: Greenwich Village, West Village, East Village, SoHo and Lower East.
Brooklyn woman shot 6 times recalled as a ‘decent’ but troubled person: She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says
A Brooklyn woman shot six times in her building lobby by an unknown assailant was a good person whose life went bad after struggling with mental health issues, a relative said Tuesday. Hope Staton, who had recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near ...
NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 25- 31
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
Man Assaulted inside Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY – Police are searching for a suspect who sucker-punched a man inside the...
September 2022 Carnivals, Festivals, and Parades In and Near NYC
September 2022 is jam-packed with family-friendly carnivals, festivals, and parades in and near NYC.
‘He was just so happy all the time.’ Bronx family mourns 4-year-old fatally struck in Queens
A Bronx family is mourning a 4-year-old who was fatally struck by a car in Queens this past Saturday.
3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight
Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.
Manhattan Grocery Store Robbed at Gunpoint, $5,000 Taken
NEW YORK, NY – Suspects entered a Manhattan bodega on Saturday, produced a gun and...
Man shot in leg outside Brooklyn restaurant
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Myrtle Avenue near Carlton Avenue.Police said two men approached the victim and fired several rounds. Video showed bullet holes in the building and broken glass on the sidewalk. The victim, believed to be 17 or 18 years old, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. So far, there's no word on the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
