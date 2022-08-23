ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

HeySoCal

Man convicted of rampage in 2 OC Cities

A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of going on a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted of two counts of robbery, one count of battery with serious bodily injury and...
FULLERTON, CA
CBS LA

Whittier felon arrested for allegedly robbing 3 banks in as many hours

A felon from Whittier who authorities say robbed three banks in just three hours has been taken into custody, and investigators are looking into whether he may be behind other bank robberies throughout Southern California.Richard Martinez, 45, was arrested Tuesday after detectives identified him in connection with the Aug. 15 robberies. According to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, three robberies took place in just three hours, near each other, and they shared a similar trait — a demand note.The robberies also involved the same suspect and vehicle, a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro, which led detectives to identifying Martinez,...
WHITTIER, CA
Riverside, CA
Riverside, CA
Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County

A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
BURBANK, CA
#Murder#Juveniles#Violent Crime#African American
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is searching for a bicyclist who attacked a driver

On 8/14/22, at approximately 3:15pm, the victim positioned his vehicle to make a northbound turn from Edinger Avenue onto Fairview Street. As he waited to make the turn, a bicyclist approached in the bicycle lane and proceeded to hit his vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and walked towards the...
KTLA

Riverside gunfight leaves would-be burglar dead, resident wounded

A resident fatally shot a suspect who was apparently trying to break into a Riverside apartment early Wednesday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. The victim alerted police to a burglary in progress, then called back to indicate gunshots had been exchanged. Responding Riverside […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Warrant Issued After Drug, Gun Suspect Fails to Show in Court

(CNS) – A 41-year-old man charged with illegally possessing multiple firearms and narcotics failed to appear in court Tuesday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Brady Allen Leatherman, 41, of Cathedral City, was charged with 16 felony counts of possession of an undetectable firearm, and one count each of possession of controlled substances while armed, being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, possession of any short-barreled rifle or shotgun, and possession of ammunition, according to court records.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

$480K to inmate who miscarried after stop for coffee

Southern California’s Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff’s deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff’s staff...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

3 arrests made in Inland Empire burglary, cargo theft ring

Three Pomona men faces charges of burglary and grand theft in connection with several burglaries and cargo thefts in the city of Chino.Police say they arrested 40-year-old Jose Portillo, 38-year-old Luis Garcia, and 24-year-old Daniel Altamirano in connection with a months-long burglary and theft spree that totaled more than $250,000 in recent months.Investigators with the Chino Police Department served search warrants at two homes in Pomona, in the 700 block of Cameo Court and the 2500 block of Catalpa Place, where truckloads of stolen property were recovered. The stolen property included clothes, car parts, electric scooters, and electric bicycles.The warrants were served after investigators watched the Cameo Court residence and identified it as where items stolen from Chino and neighboring cities were being fenced, police said.The three men were arrested and booked on burglary charges, but police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Chino police Investigator Singh at (909) 334-3154.
CHINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect in armed robbery in San Bernardino is arrested in Fontana

A suspect in an armed robbery in San Bernardino was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 22, two suspects entered a 7-11 business and stole merchandise. When confronted by a store employee, one suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and told the employee to get on the ground. Both suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

