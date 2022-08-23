Read full article on original website
Man convicted of rampage in 2 OC Cities
A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of going on a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted of two counts of robbery, one count of battery with serious bodily injury and...
NBC Bay Area
Orange County Man Sentenced to Prison in ‘Murderous Rampage' That Left Two Dead
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole, plus 84 years and four months to life, for fatally shooting his father and his father's girlfriend and wounding two other roommates in the family's Aliso Viejo home after his father told him to stop drinking beer and get a job.
Whittier felon arrested for allegedly robbing 3 banks in as many hours
A felon from Whittier who authorities say robbed three banks in just three hours has been taken into custody, and investigators are looking into whether he may be behind other bank robberies throughout Southern California.Richard Martinez, 45, was arrested Tuesday after detectives identified him in connection with the Aug. 15 robberies. According to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, three robberies took place in just three hours, near each other, and they shared a similar trait — a demand note.The robberies also involved the same suspect and vehicle, a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro, which led detectives to identifying Martinez,...
Fontana Herald News
Man who had been arrested dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 23
An in-custody death investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 23, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Court Services Division served an eviction order to Kenneth Wolfe at a residence in...
Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
Authorities: Man found in possession of Molotov cocktails in Fallbrook
A man wanted in a Riverside County case was taken into custody following the discovery of Molotov cocktails and hand-held bombs in Fallbrook, authorities said Wednesday.
foxla.com
Aliso Viejo man who killed dad after being told to 'stop drinking beer and get a job' sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Aliso Viejo man who killed two people - including his own father - after he was told to "stop drinking beer and get a job" was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was...
Man gets life in prison plus 84 years for killing his father, father’s girlfriend in California
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A man got life in prison plus 84 years for killing his father and his father’s girlfriend in Orange County, California in 2017. He also injured two other people. According to The Associated Press per a statement from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office,...
newsantaana.com
The SAPD is searching for a bicyclist who attacked a driver
On 8/14/22, at approximately 3:15pm, the victim positioned his vehicle to make a northbound turn from Edinger Avenue onto Fairview Street. As he waited to make the turn, a bicyclist approached in the bicycle lane and proceeded to hit his vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and walked towards the...
Riverside gunfight leaves would-be burglar dead, resident wounded
A resident fatally shot a suspect who was apparently trying to break into a Riverside apartment early Wednesday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. The victim alerted police to a burglary in progress, then called back to indicate gunshots had been exchanged. Responding Riverside […]
Man, 24, Suspected Of Rape in Burbank Arrested In Desert Hot Springs
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday.
Fontana Herald News
Felon on probation is arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converter in Muscoy
A 60-year-old man who is a felon on probation was arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter in Muscoy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 24, Central Station deputies and the Sheriff's Aviation Division responded to an in-progress catalytic converter theft in the area of...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Warrant Issued After Drug, Gun Suspect Fails to Show in Court
(CNS) – A 41-year-old man charged with illegally possessing multiple firearms and narcotics failed to appear in court Tuesday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Brady Allen Leatherman, 41, of Cathedral City, was charged with 16 felony counts of possession of an undetectable firearm, and one count each of possession of controlled substances while armed, being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, possession of any short-barreled rifle or shotgun, and possession of ammunition, according to court records.
KTVU FOX 2
$480K to inmate who miscarried after stop for coffee
Southern California’s Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff’s deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff’s staff...
Loma Linda pastor convicted of molesting child; authorities warn of other victims
A Loma Linda man accused of molesting a child was found guilty and sentenced to four months in prison following a trial in San Bernardino County. Now authorities warn there could be other victims who were sexually abused by the former pastor. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Harold Dien in 2018 after receiving a […]
lagunabeachindy.com
Man accused of bludgeoning aunt arrested after South Laguna standoff
A Laguna Beach man suspected of bludgeoning his aunt was arrested after a six-hour standoff Tuesday that ended after officers put tear gas into a South Laguna home. Shaun Brant, 31, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. At 10:20 .m., a woman called...
3 arrests made in Inland Empire burglary, cargo theft ring
Three Pomona men faces charges of burglary and grand theft in connection with several burglaries and cargo thefts in the city of Chino.Police say they arrested 40-year-old Jose Portillo, 38-year-old Luis Garcia, and 24-year-old Daniel Altamirano in connection with a months-long burglary and theft spree that totaled more than $250,000 in recent months.Investigators with the Chino Police Department served search warrants at two homes in Pomona, in the 700 block of Cameo Court and the 2500 block of Catalpa Place, where truckloads of stolen property were recovered. The stolen property included clothes, car parts, electric scooters, and electric bicycles.The warrants were served after investigators watched the Cameo Court residence and identified it as where items stolen from Chino and neighboring cities were being fenced, police said.The three men were arrested and booked on burglary charges, but police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Chino police Investigator Singh at (909) 334-3154.
newsantaana.com
O.C. man convicted after killing dad, girlfriend and shooting two others, because he didn’t want to work
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 31-year-old man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 84 years and four months to life for shooting his father and his father’s girlfriend to death and attempting to kill two roommates in the family’s Aliso Viejo home after his father told him to stop drinking beer and get a job.
Jalopnik
LAPD Keeps Its Word, Makes 40 Arrests and Impounds 34 Cars in Street Takeover Sting
Just a few days after announcing the consequences of participating in street takeovers, the LAPD has come and did exactly what it said it was going to do. KTLA reports that the department took part in a street takeover crackdown that resulted in numerous citations, arrests, and vehicle impounds. A...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in armed robbery in San Bernardino is arrested in Fontana
A suspect in an armed robbery in San Bernardino was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 22, two suspects entered a 7-11 business and stole merchandise. When confronted by a store employee, one suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and told the employee to get on the ground. Both suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.
