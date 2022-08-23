Read full article on original website
thepostathens.com
Field Hockey: What to know for Ohio vs California
It’s a new season and the Bobcats are ready to take the field. Ohio’s first opponent, California, certainly poses a slew of challenges, however remains a team that it can match up with. Cal will come to Athens as the final game of a two-game road trip. Game...
thepostathens.com
OU to host second annual drag show
Back by popular demand, the University Program Council, or UPC, at Ohio University is hosting its second annual Welcome Week drag show this Friday. Last year, students saw the UPC host "RuPaul’s Drag Race" Season Five and "RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars" Season Two contestant Coco Montrese perform amongst other local drag entertainers on South Green.
thepostathens.com
Surveys to aid search for next OU president
Ohio University announced that its Board of Trustees will request input from students, staff, faculty, alumni and other stakeholder groups through comprehensive surveys as they begin to search for President Hugh Sherman’s successor throughout the 2022-23 academic year. Sherman’s two-year term as OU’s 22nd president will end June 30,...
