scitechdaily.com
Research Shows “Remarkable” Impacts of Grape Consumption on Health and Lifespans
In comprehensive studies published recently in the journal Foods, it was reported that the long-term addition of grapes to the diet of mice leads to unique gene expression patterns, reduces fatty liver, and extends the lifespan of animals consuming a high-fat western style diet. The research team was led by Dr. John Pezzuto of Western New England University.
MedPage Today
Intestinal Ultrasound Accurate for Assessing Response in UC
Intestinal ultrasound proved its mettle against endoscopy for analyzing treatment response and remission in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) followed in a small prospective Dutch study. Bowel wall thickness (BWT) was the most important parameter in assessing treatment response, reported Krisztina Gecse, MD, PhD, of the University of Amsterdam, and...
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share
Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
Warning Signs of Narcissism You Should Never Ignore
Narcissism is a prevalent buzzword right now. Particularly in dating and relationships, references to narcissists abound. Either there are more in existence than ever before, we’re simply more aware of them, or perhaps we’re attributing attitudes and behaviors to narcissism that have another explanation.
I’m an expert and there are key signs to know if someone is about to die – you can tell if they’re days or months away
A MEDICAL expert has revealed the signs to look out for that a loved one is dying, claiming that they can sometimes be spotted months in advance. Physician Carol DeSarkissian reviewed WebMD's list of possible indicators that a terminally ill person is dying, including simple things like the person sleeping or snoozing more.
The Profile and Danger of a Covert Narcissist
Covert Narcissist Traits (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Darlene Lancer. You may be fooled by a covert narcissist, but they're every bit as much narcissists as the stereotypical extroverted narcissists. Some narcissists may emphasize one personality trait over others. A person with an outgoing personality might always showoff and need to be the center of attention, while another narcissist might be a vindictive bully, an entitled playboy, an imperious authoritarian, or an exacting know-it-all, as articulated by Madonna, “Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.”
Nature.com
Spate of polio outbreaks worldwide puts scientists on alert
Cases of paralysis in the United States and Israel suggest vaccine-derived poliovirus has infected many people. You have full access to this article via your institution. The discovery of poliovirus in New York state, London and Jerusalem this year has taken many by surprise — but public-health researchers fighting to eradicate the disease say it was only a matter of time.
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
MedPage Today
Combining Common Diabetic Nerve Pain Drugs Helped Provide More Relief
Combination treatment for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP) might offer additional relief in those with inadequate pain control, a randomized crossover trial showed. In 130 patients randomized to one of six treatment pathways involving three commonly prescribed medications -- amitriptyline supplemented with pregabalin (Lyrica), pregabalin supplemented with amitriptyline, and duloxetine (Cymbalta) supplemented with pregabalin -- 7-day average pain numerical rating scale (NRS) scores decreased from a mean 6.6 at baseline to 3.3 at week 16 for all three pathways, reported Solomon Tesfaye, MD, of the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, England, and colleagues in The Lancet.
Only one in 100 people ‘aware of leukaemia symptoms’, poll shows
Leading charities have raised concerns over the population’s “non-existent” awareness of leukaemia symptoms after a new poll revealed only 1% of people know the four main symptoms.The main signs of the cancer of the white blood cells are fatigue, bruising, unusual bleeding and repeated infections.But a new poll for the charities Leukaemia UK and Leukaemia Care found that just one in 100 people were able to identify all four of the main symptoms.Some 42% could not recognise a single symptom.The survey of 2,000 British adults found that just 11% of respondents from across the UK recognised that repeated infections are...
MedPage Today
The Amazon-One Medical Deal Could Be a Boon to Primary Care
Amazon recently sent shock waves through healthcare when they announced their $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical. This follows its 2018 acquisition of PillPack and 2019 Amazon Care launch. With $29 billion of venture investment into digital health in 2021, this may seem like just another headline -- but we feel this one is different.
Psych Centra
Living with Someone Who Has Schizophrenia
Understanding, compassion, and self-care are key when you live with someone who has schizophrenia. About 1% of people in the United States have some form of schizophrenia. When you live with someone who has the condition, you experience their symptoms — from paranoia to disorganized behavior — first-hand.
Unrelated Doppelganger 'Twins' Share Facial Features, DNA, & Behaviors
Spanish geneticists' research recently indicated that "people with similar facial features may have a similar DNA structure." In addition to a significant portion of their genes coinciding, those studied "often had similar height, weight, bad habits and level of education." Thus the researchers have determined that "unrelated people with similar faces have common genotypes. [i]
MedPage Today
Polypill Proves Its Mettle for Heart Protection Post-MI
BARCELONA -- Combining aspirin, an ACE inhibitor, and a statin into a single "polypill" improved cardiovascular outcomes in secondary prevention compared with prescribing the medications separately, the SECURE randomized trial showed. The polypill reduced the primary composite risk of cardiovascular death, nonfatal type 1 MI, nonfatal ischemic stroke, and urgent...
And Finally by Henry Marsh review – from doctor to patient
A reader faced with the third instalment of a famous neurosurgeon’s memoirs is entitled to a sinking feeling. They might be forgiven for the suspicion that such a book was conceived at a boozy party celebrating the sales of the previous two. Not only that, but memoirs by medics can feel anticlimactic. The daily proximity of life-and-death decisions makes them akin to war stories, but they lack the sweep of history, and there is the feeling that the work of one doctor, in contrast to that of war heroes, is much like that of any other.
MedPage Today
Novel IL-6 Blocker Matches Humira in Rheumatoid Arthritis
A new type of anti-interleukin-6 (IL-6) biologic called olokizumab was as effective as adalimumab (Humira) in rheumatoid arthritis patients who needed a step up from methotrexate monotherapy, results from a phase III trial indicated. Patients assigned to the novel drug for 24 weeks achieved ACR20 responses (20% improvement in symptoms...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Marchiafava-Bignami Disease?
Marchiafava-Bignami disease (MBD) is a rare condition in which the nerves of the corpus callosum—the area that connects the brain's two hemispheres—become eroded. This disease is most commonly seen in people with severe alcohol use disorder but can also appear in severely malnourished people. MBD is associated with several symptoms, such as paranoia, psychosis, seizures, and dementia.
