Ever wonder who takes care of the seals, sea lions, and other marine mammals that end up stranded on California's coast? Marin's Marine Mammal Center has been on the scene rescuing and caring for sick, injured, malnourished, and abandoned marine mammals — including elephant seals, seal lions, harbor seals, sea otters, and even whales — since 1975. Sign up for a visit and learn about what they do.

SAUSALITO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO