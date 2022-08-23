Read full article on original website
Road Rage a Factor in Deadly I-15 Crash Involving San Diego Lexus Driver
A motorist died in a collision linked to road rage on Interstate 15, authorities said Thursday. The fatal crash happened at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-15 near Winchester Road in Temecula, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said that the victim, identified only as a 47-year-old...
Washington Examiner
Seven in 10 released as part of California's zero-bail push committed new crimes: Study
A California zero-bail policy designed to clear the jails during the initial stages of COVID-19 has led to more crime, a prosecutor has discovered. More than 70% of the suspects released with zero bail between 2020 and 2021 went on to commit new crimes in the rural Northern County of Yolo, a study revealed. Many counties have kept the policy in place even though it was rescinded by the California Judicial Council in June 2020, District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Monday.
