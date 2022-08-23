ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two multi-temporal datasets to track debris flow after the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake

We provide two datasets for tracking the debris flow induced by the 2008 Wenchuan Mw 7.9 earthquake on a section of the Longmen mountains on the eastern side of the Tibetan plateau (Sichuan, China). The database was obtained through a literature review and field survey reports in the epicenter area, combined with high-resolution remote sensing image and extensive data collection and processing. The first dataset covers an area of 892"‰km2, including debris flows from 2008 to 2020 (an updated version). 186 debris flows affecting 79 watersheds were identified. 89 rainfall stations were collected to determine the rainfall events for the post-earthquake debris flow outbreak. The second database is a list of mitigation measures for post-earthquake debris flows, including catchment name, check dam number, coordinates, construction time, and successful mitigation date. The datasets can aid different applications, including the early warning and engineering prevention of post-earthquake debris flow, as well as provide valuable data support for research in related disciplines.
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia

An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea.
New Recent Study Predicts Earth Will Soon Experience Alarming Sixth Mass Extinction of Millions of Species in Year 2030

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
