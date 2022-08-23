We provide two datasets for tracking the debris flow induced by the 2008 Wenchuan Mw 7.9 earthquake on a section of the Longmen mountains on the eastern side of the Tibetan plateau (Sichuan, China). The database was obtained through a literature review and field survey reports in the epicenter area, combined with high-resolution remote sensing image and extensive data collection and processing. The first dataset covers an area of 892"‰km2, including debris flows from 2008 to 2020 (an updated version). 186 debris flows affecting 79 watersheds were identified. 89 rainfall stations were collected to determine the rainfall events for the post-earthquake debris flow outbreak. The second database is a list of mitigation measures for post-earthquake debris flows, including catchment name, check dam number, coordinates, construction time, and successful mitigation date. The datasets can aid different applications, including the early warning and engineering prevention of post-earthquake debris flow, as well as provide valuable data support for research in related disciplines.

