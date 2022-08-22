ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison's east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted

MADISON, Wis. — A driver whose vehicle was totaled when a stolen truck crashed into him and his girlfriend near East Towne Mall on Madison’s east side is now sharing his story. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: Video shows stolen truck crash into drivers on Madison's east side; police searching for suspect

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police are searching for a suspect they said stole a pickup truck in Sun Prairie before leading officers on a chase into Madison Thursday night. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Two victims reported a suspect with a long gun stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and fled the area.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man seriously injured in east side shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a shooting on Madison’s east side that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries overnight Thursday. It happened on Darbo Drive, a few blocks from the Salvation Army, around 1:30 a.m., according to a police incident report. The report did not mention whether police have a suspect in custody. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
nbc15.com

Man suffering gunshot wound in serious condition, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who arrived at a Madison hospital suffering from a gunshot wound overnight remains in serious condition as of Thursday morning, the police department reports. MPD’s initial report stated the man showed up at the hospital around 1:30 a.m. The report indicated he had suffered...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman battered on Upper Yahara River Trail; teen taken into custody, DeForest police say

DEFOREST, Wis. — A DeForest teenager who police say attacked a woman on the Upper Yahara River Trail was taken into custody Wednesday. In a news release Thursday, the DeForest Police Department said the victim was on the trail near Conservancy Plaza and Conservancy Court around 3 p.m. when she was battered. Police found the 16-year-old suspect a short time...
wglr.com

Police recover stolen bikes, ATV on Madison's east side

MADISON, Wis. — Police officers recovered a number of stolen bicycles and an ATV near East Towne Mall in Madison Thursday morning. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said it and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department found the stolen items after searching tent encampments near Lien Road and East Springs Drive.
wglr.com

Police looking for McFarland woman missing nearly two weeks

She may be in the Madison area and may be driving a gray 2001 Buick Park Avenue with Wisconsin license plate ANC-7272. Spink is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds and having brown eyes and short gray hair. Anyone with information should call the McFarland...
fox47.com

Madison business owners 'ecstatic' with arrest of alleged serial burglar

MADISON, Wis. — Business owners on Madison’s west side say the arrest of a 34-year-old man who police allege is involved in a string of 15 burglaries is a positive step toward justice. The Madison Police Department announced Wednesday they arrested Tramaine Franklin, of Sun Prairie, last month...
nbc15.com

71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May

A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. Nikolay says she has nearly $20,000 in student loans, a figure now over halfway erased by the announcement from the president.
nbc15.com

Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Verona man arrested following suspected overdose death of Monroe man, police say

MONROE, Wis. — Police in Monroe arrested a 32-year-old Verona man Tuesday following another man’s suspected overdose death earlier that day, the city’s police chief said Wednesday. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department said officers arrested the Verona man shortly before 6:40 p.m. at the city’s police station following an investigation into the victim’s death. The incident happened...
wglr.com

Suspect arrested in connection with Town of York homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 39-year-old woman earlier this year. Dora Gonzales Zarate was found dead in her home in the Town of York on May 24. At the time, officials said they believed her death was not random. Investigators searched Zarate’s home, canvassed the surrounding area, and interviewed her family, friends and neighbors to learn more about her death.
wglr.com

Missing 14-year-old Mukwonago girl last seen Monday

Sindler may be traveling with 14-year-old Jesse Kelley. Officials said the two do not have access to a vehicle and it’s unclear where they may be going. Sindler is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Nearly six weeks in, Madison police report few Flex Lane violations | News

MADISON (WKOW) — The Beltline Flex Lane has been open for almost six weeks, and the Madison Police Department said its officers are seeing a vast majority of drivers use it correctly. “We’ve actually seen a very high level of compliance,” Lt. Tony Fiore with MPD’s Traffic Enforcement Safety...
nbc15.com

New details coming Wednesday in death of Dane Co. woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update on a killing of a Marshall woman in May is expected Wednesday afternoon. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office announced new details on the death of Dora Gonzales Zarate would be released during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Zarate’s body was found inside her...
MARSHALL, WI

