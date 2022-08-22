Read full article on original website
Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison’s east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted
MADISON, Wis. — A driver whose vehicle was totaled when a stolen truck crashed into him and his girlfriend near East Towne Mall on Madison’s east side is now sharing his story. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two...
WATCH: Video shows stolen truck crash into drivers on Madison’s east side; police searching for suspect
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police are searching for a suspect they said stole a pickup truck in Sun Prairie before leading officers on a chase into Madison Thursday night. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Two victims reported a suspect with a long gun stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and fled the area.
Masked intruder shot and killed inside northside apartment overnight, police say
Madison police say they are investigating after a masked intruder was shot and killed inside an apartment on the city's north side overnight.
Alder concerned by violent summer on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. – Following a string of violent crimes on Madison’s north side, an area alder is raising concern for people who live in that neighborhood who are worried about bullets flying into their homes. The most recent incident according to Madison police was a homicide early Friday...
Man seriously injured in east side shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a shooting on Madison’s east side that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries overnight Thursday. It happened on Darbo Drive, a few blocks from the Salvation Army, around 1:30 a.m., according to a police incident report. The report did not mention whether police have a suspect in custody. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Police arrest man for Thursday night armed carjacking
MADISON, Wis. — Officers say they arrested a suspect who held a gun up to a man Thursday night and demanded his car keys, wallet and cell phone. The incident happened on Madison’s south side off Rimrock Road. According to the incident report, the man was walking to his car when he was confronted. The suspect took his wallet, car...
nbc15.com
Man suffering gunshot wound in serious condition, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who arrived at a Madison hospital suffering from a gunshot wound overnight remains in serious condition as of Thursday morning, the police department reports. MPD’s initial report stated the man showed up at the hospital around 1:30 a.m. The report indicated he had suffered...
Woman battered on Upper Yahara River Trail; teen taken into custody, DeForest police say
DEFOREST, Wis. — A DeForest teenager who police say attacked a woman on the Upper Yahara River Trail was taken into custody Wednesday. In a news release Thursday, the DeForest Police Department said the victim was on the trail near Conservancy Plaza and Conservancy Court around 3 p.m. when she was battered. Police found the 16-year-old suspect a short time...
wglr.com
Police recover stolen bikes, ATV on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — Police officers recovered a number of stolen bicycles and an ATV near East Towne Mall in Madison Thursday morning. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said it and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department found the stolen items after searching tent encampments near Lien Road and East Springs Drive.
wglr.com
Police looking for McFarland woman missing nearly two weeks
She may be in the Madison area and may be driving a gray 2001 Buick Park Avenue with Wisconsin license plate ANC-7272. Spink is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds and having brown eyes and short gray hair. Anyone with information should call the McFarland...
Police: North side residents tied up, robbed by masked men
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary on the north side that two left residents of a home tied up while three masked men invaded their house. Officers received the call around 2 a.m. Thursday from the area of Dryden Drive, according to a police incident report. The residents told police three masked men forced their way inside, tied...
fox47.com
Madison business owners 'ecstatic' with arrest of alleged serial burglar
MADISON, Wis. — Business owners on Madison’s west side say the arrest of a 34-year-old man who police allege is involved in a string of 15 burglaries is a positive step toward justice. The Madison Police Department announced Wednesday they arrested Tramaine Franklin, of Sun Prairie, last month...
nbc15.com
71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May
A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. Nikolay says she has nearly $20,000 in student loans, a figure now over halfway erased by the announcement from the president.
nbc15.com
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
Verona man arrested following suspected overdose death of Monroe man, police say
MONROE, Wis. — Police in Monroe arrested a 32-year-old Verona man Tuesday following another man’s suspected overdose death earlier that day, the city’s police chief said Wednesday. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department said officers arrested the Verona man shortly before 6:40 p.m. at the city’s police station following an investigation into the victim’s death. The incident happened...
Madison police make arrest in countywide string of burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a man who they said is connected to a string of burglaries across Dane County, including in Madison. Police initially responded to a burglary at Clock Tower Court along Mineral Point Road in early May where multiple businesses in the area were allegedly burglarized. A few days later, a restaurant on the city’s...
wglr.com
Suspect arrested in connection with Town of York homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 39-year-old woman earlier this year. Dora Gonzales Zarate was found dead in her home in the Town of York on May 24. At the time, officials said they believed her death was not random. Investigators searched Zarate’s home, canvassed the surrounding area, and interviewed her family, friends and neighbors to learn more about her death.
wglr.com
Missing 14-year-old Mukwonago girl last seen Monday
Sindler may be traveling with 14-year-old Jesse Kelley. Officials said the two do not have access to a vehicle and it’s unclear where they may be going. Sindler is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Nearly six weeks in, Madison police report few Flex Lane violations | News
MADISON (WKOW) — The Beltline Flex Lane has been open for almost six weeks, and the Madison Police Department said its officers are seeing a vast majority of drivers use it correctly. “We’ve actually seen a very high level of compliance,” Lt. Tony Fiore with MPD’s Traffic Enforcement Safety...
nbc15.com
New details coming Wednesday in death of Dane Co. woman
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update on a killing of a Marshall woman in May is expected Wednesday afternoon. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office announced new details on the death of Dora Gonzales Zarate would be released during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Zarate’s body was found inside her...
