Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Person suffers life-threatening injuries during stabbing in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured during a stabbing in east Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, officials have confirmed. For Jeff Cravotta, it was supposed to be a quick trip to get some lunch. Instead, Cravotta, who lives in the neighborhood, walked right into what witnesses are calling a road rage incident taken too far.
cn2.com

Waffle House Shooting Suspect in Custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester has been identified as the shooter in the August 20 Waffle House shooting. Officers tell us Hughes was transferred to the Rock Hill Jail after being found by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office where warrants for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime were issued.
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Charlotte convenience store robbery

'It was shocking': Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home.
WBTV

Police: 1 person killed in overnight crash in north Charlotte

With just days before the new school year starts, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders approved their $1.8-billion budget Tuesday night. CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex.
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
WCNC

Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
WBTV

Former Concord police officer will not be charged in fatal shooting

'It was shocking': Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home.
WBTV

Highway Patrol still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the person who killed a 2-year-old and in a hit-and-run in Cabarrus County. Troopers say an unknown dark car was headed east on NC Highway 73 at Fitzgerald Street on Aug. 12 when they hit the toddler, who had left the sidewalk and gotten into the road. The driver fled the scene.
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
WCNC

Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager. Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend. For the latest breaking news, weather...
GASTONIA, NC

