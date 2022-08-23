Read full article on original website
2 charged with murder of man shot, killed in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are facing murder charges in the death of a man who died in the hospital Wednesday after a shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 12:15 a.m. on August 24 near the 1100 block of West […]
Woman in custody after police pursuit ends in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over a police pursuit Thursday afternoon as a driver weaved through traffic on Charlotte streets. The car sped through areas along North Tryon Street and East Sugar Creek Road at about 4 p.m. The driver entered turn lanes and medians several times. The...
Police video released of shootout injuring Mecklenburg County deputy, suspect
CHARLOTTE — Dashcam and bodycam video were released Thursday in a shooting that happened in northeast Charlotte in February when a Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy was shot five times before returning fire, striking a suspect. On Feb. 19, Deputy Dijon Whyms was flagged down by a man who...
WBTV
Person suffers life-threatening injuries during stabbing in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured during a stabbing in east Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, officials have confirmed. For Jeff Cravotta, it was supposed to be a quick trip to get some lunch. Instead, Cravotta, who lives in the neighborhood, walked right into what witnesses are calling a road rage incident taken too far.
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide at north Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a convenience store off West Sugar Creek Road, close to Reagan Drive. Officers say it happened around 12:15 this morning. Police at the scene told WBTV crew two men were arguing, one shot the other then took...
cn2.com
Waffle House Shooting Suspect in Custody
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester has been identified as the shooter in the August 20 Waffle House shooting. Officers tell us Hughes was transferred to the Rock Hill Jail after being found by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office where warrants for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime were issued.
Suspect’s sister says ‘desperation’ led to cross-Charlotte chase in July
CHARLOTTE — Tyler Harding is awaiting trial on a slew of criminal charges connected with a police chase that swept up and down Charlotte last month, but in an exclusive interview with Channel 9, his sister says the incident was an act of desperation. Selina Harding says there’s no...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Charlotte convenience store robbery
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The state is looking...
WBTV
Police: 1 person killed in overnight crash in north Charlotte
Happening today, new federal laws to help stop ghost guns from ending up in your neighborhood will be in place. With just days before the new school year starts, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders approved their $1.8-billion budget Tuesday night. CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex.
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide off Sugar Creek Road
The crash happened near Statesville Avenue and involved a truck and a car. It appeared the truck rear-ended the car. Happening today, new federal laws to help stop ghost guns from ending up in your neighborhood will be in place. Raises for CMS teachers approved. Updated: 6 hours ago. With...
Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
WBTV
Former Concord police officer will not be charged in fatal shooting
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The state is looking...
Man arrested after Rock Hill Waffle House shooting: police
Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester, was identified as the shooter and attempted murder warrants were issued for his arrest.
WBTV
Cabarrus County DA: No charges will be pressed against officer who shot and killed suspect in February
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County District Attorney will not press charges against former Concord Police officer Timothy Larson. Larson shot and killed Brandon Combs in February. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord. “Combs had failed to comply with 15 different...
WBTV
Highway Patrol still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the person who killed a 2-year-old and in a hit-and-run in Cabarrus County. Troopers say an unknown dark car was headed east on NC Highway 73 at Fitzgerald Street on Aug. 12 when they hit the toddler, who had left the sidewalk and gotten into the road. The driver fled the scene.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
NC suspect who escaped through fast food drive-thru window sentenced
Gastonia resident Corey Jenkins, 37, will serve more than nine years after pleading guilty to charges in December of 2021.
‘Pointless & terrible’: At least 7 North Carolina storefront windows smashed
"There's no reason for that," said Vestique Boutique stylist Olivia Taraboi. "Stealing things is wrong. Damaging property is wrong. It's going to cost all these businesses a lot of money. Pointless and terrible."
Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager. Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend. For the latest breaking news, weather...
