Third candidate announced for vice president for medical affairs, Carver College of Medicine dean
A University of Iowa search committee has announced the third finalist for the next vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine. Selwyn O. Rogers, Jr. is Dr. James E. Bowman, Jr. Professor at the University of Chicago, the founding director of the trauma center at University of Chicago Hospitals, executive vice president of community health engagement, and chief of the Section of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery. His clinical and research interests focus on understanding the health care needs of underserved populations.
Week of Welcome: Salute to Summer!
The Center for Inclusive Academic Excellence (CIAE) presents the Week of Welcome. Help us wrap up the summer and welcome the fall. Join us for food and fellowship at the salute to summer!
Taste of Regions
Get ready to taste foods from all over the United States at the inaugural Taste of Regions. Explore multiple stations to enjoy some of our country's favorite meats, appetizers, vegetables and more! Sponsored by Campus Activity Board.
Cinematheque International Film Screenings: One Tree Three Lives
At 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, IWP kicks off our series of "Cinematheque" international film screenings with the film One Tree Three Lives. The screening will take place in Room E105 in the University of Iowa Adler Journalism and Mass Communication Building (104 West Washington St., Iowa City).
All-Iowa Picnic in Portland, Oregon
Calling all Iowans in the Portland area for this family friendly event! Please join us for a potluck picnic at Columbia Park. We'll have representatives from the University of Iowa and Iowa State University alumni clubs as well as goodies from other Iowa colleges.
Discover Study Abroad
Would you like to study abroad during your time at the University of Iowa, but don't know where to start? Attend our weekly Virtual Discover Study Abroad info sessions to learn how study abroad works and find the right international opportunity for you!
Stanley Museum of Art Opening Celebration
Join us as we celebrate the opening of our new building!. The 3–4 p.m. dedication on Aug. 26 will include remarks from UI President Barbara Wilson and Stanley Museum of Art Director Lauren Lessing.
$4 Fridays at FilmScene
Hey UI Students! Catch any new movie release at FilmScene for only $4 any time after 8 p.m. https://icfilmscene.org/calendar/ This discount is made available by the UI Late Night & Weekend Programs and sponsored by the Bijou Film Board and FilmScene.engagm.
Daytona Beach Iowa Club at Coke Zero Sugar 400
NASCAR would like to invite University of Iowa alumni, fans, and friends to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Daytona Beach Iowa Club's scholarship fund to support University of Iowa students from the Daytona Beach area.
College of Pharmacy Baseball Alumni Event (Milwaukee vs Cubs)
Dean Donald E. Letendre invites you and a guest to join him for a night of baseball (Milwaukee vs. Cubs)!. *Ticket includes entrance to the park, and food and beverages.
