Multidimensional phenotyping links sequencing data and bacterial phenotypic diversity to uncover crucial virulence pathways in the emerging pathogen Mycobacterium abscessus. Traditional functional genomics approaches rely on in vitro generated mutant libraries of a reference strain that are used to link genotypes to phenotypes. Transposon mutagenesis, or CRISPR silencing-based libraries, allow the identification of domains, genes and pathways that interact to produce a phenotype. However, these approaches are limited by the use of reference strains and fail to integrate the genetic and phenotypic diversity of the 'wild' bacterial population in order to understand how traits are regulated in different strains of the same pathogen. Recent work has shown the benefits of combining high-throughput functional information and genomic data from clinical isolates to narrow down genomic determinants of antibiotic resistance and virulence3,4,5. As an alternative, large datasets of clinical strains can be sequenced, enabling the association between pathogen genomic diversity and phenotypic diversity when available. Bacterial genome-wide association studies (GWAS) are also useful, but present many limitations even when corrected by population structure6,7. Evolutionary approaches, such as the identification of convergent evolutionary events8 or signals of selection9, have helped to pinpoint candidate genomic determinants that can be later associated with phenotypes of interest. Alternative approaches based on machine learning or structure-based predictions have also been applied successfully10,11. Variation in bacteria is also defined by a diverse gene content across strains of the same species, known as the pangenome, and there are ways to link gene content to phenotypes. All of these approaches have intrinsic limitations, the most obvious one is that many traits are the result of the interaction of different mutations, a phenomenon called epistasis. Thus, individual approaches are limited to reveal the whole range of relevant genomic variants in a microbial pathogen even when large-scale and diverse associated phenotypic datasets exist, which is rarely the case.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO